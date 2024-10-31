Studio tours unite artisans, public

click to enlarge (The Arts Foundation/Submitted) Ashley Chamberlain Painting.

David Gaxiola recalls how different the Tucson arts scene was when he left town eight years ago. “It was not at the level it is today,” Gaxiola said. “I'm really impressed about what's happening with the arts here and how it has grown.”

The Arts Foundation program coordinator is excited about the 180 artists who will showcase their products and skills from Friday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 10, during the 2024 Open Studio Tours throughout Tucson.

"I'm so impressed with those participating from our community, which is so rich in artistic talent," Gaxiola said. "The art is so diverse."

The art ranges from pottery to painting to poetry. "I'm constantly inspired by the incredible diversity of talent in our community," Gaxiola said. "This event is not just about showcasing art; it's about connecting people, artists, collectors, and the public through a shared love for creativity. Open Studio Tours offers a unique and intimate opportunity to step into the personal spaces where art is made, to witness the creative process up close, and to celebrate the vibrant artistic energy that defines Tucson and Southern Arizona."

Unlike at some gallery-based events, art aficionados will have the opportunity to acquaint themselves with the artisans.

click to enlarge (The Arts Foundation/Submitted) Rhonda Coleman

"There will be the chance to connect with the artists," Gaxiola said. "The whole family can see how the magic happens."

The array of artistry spans the spectrum. There will be artists creating ceramics, pottery and jewelry. Lin Lucas, a comic book artist is even part of the event. "We're showcasing any artistic discipline," Gaxiola said. "Just wait until you see what our artistic community is creating."

Some artists will sell their wares, and others, such as Rhonda Coleman, will perform African-style dance. Many art exhibits stick to conventional artisans. However, The Arts Foundation is proud to showcase a left-of-center artists such as Coleman, who is unique. Coleman has studied West African, Afro-Caribbean, Afro-Honduran and Afro-Brazilian dance styles. Coleman is a contramestre in the art of capoeira and teaches classes in Tucson and Brazil. Those who experience Coleman can sign on for her Afro-Brazilian folkloric dance classes, including the samba, maculele and symbology of the Orixas.

“There are so many different styles of art," Gaxiola said.

The University of Arizona alum would like to see more artists next year at an even more eclectic event.

"We hope to continue to grow and get back to where we were two-years ago when we had more than 200 people come to the Open Studio," Gaxiola said. "But we're pleased to be where we are now."

Open Studios Tour

WHEN: Various times Friday, Nov. 8, to Sunday, Nov. 10

WHERE: Throughout Tucson

COST:Free

INFO: artsfoundtucson.org