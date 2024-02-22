Open to All: Steampunk convention provides a space for everyone

For Deena and Jason Drotman, creating an open and accessible space where steampunk fans can come together is the impetus for their annual event, Wild West Steampunk Convention.

This year, the convention is Thursday, Feb. 29, to Sunday, March 3, at the Casino del Sol. It will have a “heroes and villains” theme.

The event draws up to 1,000 guests from around the world. It features a curated vendor hall and artist alley, panels and make-and-take workshops, cocktail and absinthe tastings, steampunk-themed beverages, a Sunday costume contest, busker performances, tea dueling, NERF duels, a Friday burlesque and drag show and gaming room.

The convention kicks off on Thursday night with a welcome party with appetizers and a cash bar. This will be a chance to meet other members of the steampunk community.

With Aristocrat VIP passes, guests receive special perks such as a catered dinner on Saturday night with live music, access to a VIP lounge, priority seating, a private wine tasting and a goodie bag.

Jason said that the event was designed to appeal to people of all ages, interests and backgrounds.

“We really try to get a good cross-section of the steampunk community,” he said. “One of our big things is to just make sure that everybody feels welcome and part of our family.”

Deena said the convention offers a place where people can be themselves and not worry about being judged. The couple is trying to keep steampunk alive, dabbling in cross-over from anime, sci-fi and fantasy, gaming and pop and nerd culture fans.

“We used to be very strictly steampunk, and over the years, we’ve started expanding into other demographics because if we don’t cross-over, steampunk may shrink,” Deena said.

“So, we’re introducing new people to the genre by expanding our demographic.”

Jason said that steampunk can have different meanings for people in the community. He loosely describes it as “retro-futurism based in the Victorian vision of what the future might be.”

“They didn’t have industrial machines back then,” Jason said. “It’s a lot of creativity, a lot of handmade things. Since we are futuristic, it’s a lot of what could be and what we want the world to look like. It’s filled with optimism as well…Back in the Victorian era, the possibilities were endless and wonderful. That’s what we embrace.”

Ryan McMann started the event in 2011, and the Drotmans took over running it the third year.

Before getting involved with the convention, the couple was involved with the Arizona Steampunk Society, which hasn’t been as active for the last few years but occasionally puts on dinners and workshops.

The event was hosted for nine years at the film studio/theme park Old Tucson Studios and moved to the Casino del Sol after the film studio closed during COVID-19.

Along with the Drotmans, a team of over 25 managers and directors help to plan the event. They also have help from between 60 to 70 volunteers each year.

Tucson Steampunk Society members are among the group that helps to organize and run the convention.

The event is a special place for Deena and Jason, as it is where they got engaged. Many of the bridesmaids and groomsmen at their wedding were close friends from the steampunk community.

This year, another couple will be getting married during the convention. Convention guests will be welcome to attend the wedding and reception.

“They approached us. They said that the convention had turned into a big family for them, and they really wanted to get married at the convention,” Deena said.

For families, the event offers activities such as a steampunk social with stuffed animals and dolls.

Panels will be focused on topics such as leather working and corset making. Some professional artists, such as J.W. Kinsey, will offer a greater insight into what they do.

“He’ll talk about how he sets up his workshop, how he does his process, how he gets jobs,” Jason said.

“We help up-and-coming artists to become successful by pulling in experts who have been doing it for many years and sharing that knowledge.”

Attendees can take part in different make-and-takes, including steampunk goggle-making and steampunk bowtie decorating.

The vendor hall, which is open to the public and doesn’t require a pass to enter, will have around 80 vendors selling handmade jewelry, corsets, leather goods, steampunk attire and accessories, hair extensions and games.

In the artist alley, attendees can peruse one-of-a-kind steampunk-themed artwork.

Spark Project Collective will be doing flash tattoos during the event.

The festival will also house around 15 tables with local fan groups. Deena said these social groups “provide spaces for people to get together, who are like-minded and share ideas.”

One group called the League of Supremely Evil Revolutionaries (L.O.S.E.R.S) has been involved with the convention almost since the beginning. They have done activities such as marches for villain rights and for women’s suffrage.

“We aren’t directly involved in the planning and execution of that. It’s really just something they set up on their own… When we were at Old Tucson, they did a stagecoach robbery,” Jason said.

Steampunk, fantasy and sci-fi authors will be at the event, including Gail Carriger and Noah Lemelson.

Fans can interact with the authors as well as artisans such as J.W. Kinsey and Wheeler Stone, aka Doc Stone.

“They don’t stand behind curtains,” Jason said.

“They actually walk around. They talk to people. They do panels. You can actually ask people for help with things you’re working on.”

Professional cosplayers such as Steampunk Xena, Sheila and Brian Fadrosh, John Strangeway and LarpLikeRae will come out dressed in costumes.

“Many of those people are professionals in the costume and design industry who make props for videos, movies, TV… I’ve got to give love to people that put all of their faith, their talent and their effort into making art for their living,” Jason said.

Guests aren’t required but are encouraged to dress up in steampunk garb. They will have a chance to purchase items inside the vendor hall.

“People will come to the con wearing regular clothes, and by the end of con, they have a whole wardrobe because they bought all of this stuff from the vendor hall,” Deena said.

The convention will offer live performances from buskers, including belly dancers, acoustic musicians and circus performers.

As part of tea dueling, participants dip Chessmen biscuits into cups of tea and try to eat the cookies before they fall apart.

“It’s a lot of fun, and it’s incredibly silly. Of course, we dress very nicely because we’re steampunk. You certainly don’t want to get a soggy biscuit all over your outfit,” Jason said. “If you do, everyone in the audience yells ‘shame’ at you.”

NERF duels will take place in the grassy area by the pool.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can role play, and take part in collectible card and table-top games. From 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday to Saturday, there will be an open gaming room with games available to check out.

An event added last year, “The Good, The Bad, and The Naughty” burlesque and drag show is organized by Phoenix drag performer Freddy Prinze Charming. Madame Askew and the Grand Arbiter will serve as emcees for the 18-and-older drag show.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, guests can take part in a swap meet, where they will have a chance to trade clothing items, leather goods and accessories.

Each year, the convention gives back to a local organization. This year, the beneficiary of a 50-50 raffle and silent action will be the Comic Bookmobile. The organization provides an outlet for young people to express themselves through comics and other types of art.