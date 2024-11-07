No Horsing Around: The Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary hosting gala

click to enlarge (Equine Voices/Submitted) Gulliver, Spank, Bella and Luna hanging out on Equine Voices’ Green Valley Ranch.

USDA surveys show more than 92% of horses headed to slaughter are fit enough to lead a productive life. Karen Pomroy has considerable empathy for horses and is doing her part to save equines that are slipping through the cracks.

Pomroy, 62, established Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary in 2004 just south of Green Valley. Pomroy has hosted more than 2,500 horses since starting her nonprofit.

“People have no idea what horses go through,” Pomroy said while calling from her Amato home. “It’s horrible.”

Abandonment and abuse are pervasive throughout the country.

“It's tragic,” Pomroy said. “Horses are being needlessly eradicated. They're labeled as livestock, but they should not be classified in the same manner as cows. Horses helped build our country. They helped deliver the mail and helped with so much more. They are dignified animals, who are family-oriented and are spiritual beings. They put people on their back. But we are in this horse holocaust. So many horses are going to slaughter in Canada and Mexico and their meat is sent for human consumption in places like France and Belgium.”

Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary is trying to save as many horses and burros as possible, but it's expensive.

“I stay up every night and wonder how I can pay for hay and everything else,” Pomroy said. “It costs so much.”

It takes $67,000 a month for Pomroy to house the 66 horses that reside on her 25-acre property. Besides the cost of feed, there are veterinary, dental and farrier costs for hoof care. Also, more than half of the herd is over 20 years old, which is about 60 in human age. These seniors have additional needs, including special feed, diets, supplements and medications. Staff and volunteers ensure that all the animals are well taken care of to lead a happy life. The Sanctuary is also rescuing wild Mustangs who had been rounded up by the Bureau of Land Management and uprooted from their homes in the wild.

Most recently, two young Mustang mares, both with injuries, would likely have met a grim fate had they not been rescued by Equine Voices. One of them was found to be pregnant and gave birth to a young colt on April 8, the day of the solar eclipse and he was appropriately named Eclipse.

To help fund her altruistic endeavor. Pomroy is hosting a "Black, Blue and Boots Gala," which will be held Friday, Nov. 8, at Casino Del Sol. The event, which will feature live music, a gourmet dinner and live and silent auctions, marks the 20th anniversary of the Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary.

Jewelry, unique art, pottery, vacations and dining experiences are part of the silent auction. Bids can be placed online.

“I’m just trying to do my part and help,” Pomroy said. “There's always something that I hear about and I’m compelled to help.”

Last month Pomroy received a call from Dogpatch about an emaciated young equine that was found in the desert. "He was skin and bones and barely alive when I saw him," Pomroy said. "We named him ‘Little Man.’ We gave him water and did the best that we could but we had to euthanize him since his organs were shutting down. The fundraisers are so important to giving these innocent horses a chance. I'm hoping we can get help and improve the lives of these wonderful, beloved animals.”

The Equine Voices: “Black, Blue and Boots Gala”

WHEN: 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

WHERE: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson

COST:By donation

INFO: tequinevoices.org