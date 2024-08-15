New Leadership: Dr. Suresh Garimella is UA’s next president

Dr. Suresh Garimella is coming to the University of Arizona from the University of Vermont

Suresh Garimella, PhD., the University of Arizona’s next president, is a recognized innovator in mechanical engineering who’ll succeed Dr. Robert “Bobby” Robbins, himself a trained cardiothoracic surgeon.

On Aug. 8, Garimella, now president of the University of Vermont, was formally chosen as UA’s 23rd president. The Arizona Board of Regents voted unanimously for the appointment, following a nationwide search. He’ll assume the position sometime this fall.

In a video released Aug. 9, Garimella said he is “honored and humbled to be chosen to serve” as the next UA president. He called UA “a shining example of the boundless potential of higher education as a beacon of opportunity, growth and excellence.”

Garimella is driven “by one mission – to serve students,” he said. “Students are the heartbeat of the university. As our students learn and grow, so does the institution.” Their ideas and dreams “have the potential to change the world.” He is intent upon “fostering an environment where students, no matter their background, can learn, explore and thrive.”

At Vermont, Garimella “stabilized tuition and spearheaded a scholarship program similar to the Arizona Promise Program, providing a tuition-free education for lower-income Vermont students,” the Arizona Board of Regents said in announcing the appointment.

“He is celebrated in higher education for his innovative leadership, his profound commitment to the land-grant mission and an exceptional record of putting students first,” the release added.

Before leading UVM, Garimella served as executive vice president for research and partnerships at Purdue University. Among other positions, Garimella is a member of the National Science Board, and the Sandia National Laboratories Chief Research Officer External Advisory Board.

His list of achievements and accomplishments is 71 pages long. Garimella has made “seminal contributions to the field of electronics thermal management and energy efficiency at micro and nano scales, and in sustainable energy systems technology and policy,” according to his biography.

Garimella immediately embraced the UA’s “Bear Down” history, and its significance.

“I know that those two words are a rallying cry for all Wildcats,” he said in the video. They represent a “spirit of determination and perseverance” that “has served Wildcats for well over the last century, and will continue to do so as we move into this new era.”

He recognizes there will be “challenges ahead,” but believes the UA – with “exceptional faculty” – is “positioned for a future of tremendous success.”

The announcement concludes “a comprehensive national search” led by the UA Presidential Search Advisory Committee, the release said.

Published reactions to Garimella’s hire from within the university have been enthusiastic. Among them, Caleb Simmons, UA professor of religious studies and a faculty senator, said “everything that the community wanted, he brings to the table.

“He’s someone I think the entire committee believes is the right person to move us toward the future,” Simmons said. “He is someone with a clear vision, able to articulate it well (and) speak to the opportunities and the challenges of an institution like we have. This is someone who can take us forward, and help us to achieve all we want to achieve.”

In 1985, Garimella earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Indian Institute of Technology in Madras, India. A year later, he earned a master’s degree at Ohio State University, then a Ph.D. at Cal in 1989.

Trustees are working with Garimella to finalize his employment contract and determine a start date. Robbins will remain in his role until Garimella begins.

Robbins “has driven significant improvement in student retention and success, has overseen an increase in annual research expenditures to $955 million, and has spearheaded the most successful fundraising campaign in the history of the UA at nearly $2.3 billion,” the release said.

Oro Valley is home to the UA College of Veterinary Medicine as well as the UA Center for Innovation Oro Valley.