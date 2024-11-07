‘Bigger Than Us’: Couple remembers son by helping others

click to enlarge (Dave Perry/Contributor) In the living room of their Oro Valley home, Michael and Bonnie Quinn assembles a game / toy for children who’ll attend the Rockin’ 4 Heroes concert on Sunday, Nov. 10, in Oro Valley.

Bonnie and Michael Quinn started Rockin’ 4 Heroes four years ago, to honor the men and women who helped their son, Michael Patrick Joseph “P.J.” Quinn, in his fight with cancer.

P.J. died July 5, 2020, at age 29.

Today, Rockin’ 4 Heroes has become “bigger than us, it’s bigger than our son,” Michael Quinn said. This year’s fourth free, family-focused concert, with recognitions, food and beverage trucks, kids’ activities and live music, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Oro Valley’s James D. Kriegh Park.

Rockin’ 4 Heroes honors and helps first responders, active military, veterans, and Gold Star families, those who have lost a loved one in service. Rockin’ 4 Heroes’ Hero Fund supports scholarships and other programs and initiatives “that benefit these heroes and their families,” an invitation said.

“The genesis of this was to thank those who served our son,” Michael said. “Toward the end of our son’s life, we were calling them frequently. Police, fire, EMTs, they came out every time.”

“They were reliable and compassionate,” Bonnie Quinn said. “That’s why this is so personal for us.”

“We are honoring the people who helped our son,” Michael said.

“He would like that,” Bonnie said.

It’s personal, and genuine

Two years ago, Golder Ranch Fire Department Capt. Brandon Daily approached the Quinns at a Rockin’ 4 Heroes concert featuring Leonid & Friends.

“I knew your son, I went to school with P.J. at Ironwood (Ridge),” he told them. When P.J. was ill, “I went to your house many times,” Daily said. P.J.’s death struck Daily hard. “I struggle with that loss,” he told the Quinns. “For you to invite us in your grief, I want you to know how grateful we are.”

“He opened our eyes to the unique stressors first responders deal with every day,” Bonnie said. “That was such a traumatic day for us, I really didn’t consider what they were going through.”

“We need to support them,” Michael added. “What a selfless career choice, and a big sacrifice for your well-being. You pick up the phone and dial 911, and they’re coming.”

Law enforcement, military and emergency response agencies are going to have booths at Rockin’ 4 Heroes. Michael hopes young people can see the selflessness and nobility of a career in law enforcement, emergency response and America’s armed forces.

“We want to attract young people, and have them consider careers in public service,” he said. “We know they’re worthwhile careers.”

Thousands are expected

Each year, Rockin’ 4 Heroes crowds have grown, from 750 to 1,400, then 2,800 last year in mid-October’s 98-degree heat. “That’s why we decided to push it out” to November, Bonnie said.

“And it’s good around Veterans Day,” Michael added.

This year, Rockin’ 4 Heroes expects about 4,000 people at James D. Kriegh Park. Such a crowd may tax capacity in and near the Calle Concordia facility.

“Parking is going to become an issue,” Bonnie said. It’s available at the park, at Canyon del Oro High School, and at the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene.

“We really like it’s grass roots, it originated here, and it’s where we live,” Bonnie said. “It’s become a real brand for Oro Valley.”

“I don’t want to see it leave Oro Valley,” Michael said.

Michael finds the sponsors

Jake Jabs, 93, founded American Furniture Warehouse in Colorado in 1975. The company, with locations in Colorado, Texas and Arizona, came in as the 2024 Rockin’ 4 Heroes presenting sponsor “eight months before that store opened” in Marana, Michael said.

Jabs is “the most interesting character, and so patriotic,” Bonnie said.

“He’s a really cool guy, and has more energy than me,” Michael said.

HSL Properties is the entertainment sponsor. “They embrace it more and more every year,” Michael said.

click to enlarge (Rockin’ 4 Heroes/Submitted) World War II veteran Harvey Horn was honored at Rockin’ 4 Heroes 2022 concert.

“We’re really grateful they got behind us,” Bonnie said.

“It’s not cheap to put on an event at the level we do,” Michael said. Those lead sponsorships, and the aid of many other businesses and institutions, allow Rockin’ 4 Heroes to deposit all the day’s proceeds from donations, raffle ticket and auction item sales toward the Hero Fund. They’ll “support our heroes, way after the concert’s over,” Bonnie said.

Michael said Rockin’ 4 Heroes backs “existing initiatives that align with our mission” in Arizona, among them Strength & Shield, which provides spiritual care and pillars of support for police families, and Dogs4Vets, which helps disabled veterans train their own dogs to be service dogs.

Rockin’ 4 Heroes has endowed the Jacob Dindinger Memorial EMT Scholarship at Pima Community College in honor of Dindinger, the Canyon del Oro High School graduate and emergency medical technician who died in a July 2021 shooting spree.

“When people know you’re genuine, and this is really from the heart,” they help, Michael said.

Volunteers grow the effort

Rockin’ 4 Heroes has expanded its media partnerships, and gained greater exposure with a new, all-volunteer communications team that has boosted its Facebook following, and spread the word.

“Kathy Sinotte and Pat Johnston, they’re dynamos,” Bonnie said. “They have so much energy. I can’t believe they’re volunteers.”

Eric Christensen, who came to the first three shows because he was a fan of Leonid & Friends, approached the Quinns and said, “How can I help?” He’s boosted Rockin’ 4 Heroes’ web presence.

Executive producer and co-founder Steve Rokowski “definitely makes the magic happen on event day,” Bonnie said. Mary Murphy, newly elected to the Oro Valley Town Council, serves as liaison to first responders and military. “We see how hard she works for us,” Bonnie said.

“Our personal desire is to thank those that helped our son, our state, community and country,” Michael said. “Others feel a desire to thank them, too.”

The Quinns’ time commitment to Rockin’ 4 Heroes has “increased quite a bit,” which is ironic because “so many people volunteer their time. Yet it keeps growing, and there are a lot of logistics involved,” Bonnie said.

The Quinns are thinking about the future.

“We need to create a succession plan,” Michael said. “It’s getting the right people in place, and sharing the workload.”

“We don’t want this to stop,” Bonnie said.

Finding a way through loss

Rockin’ 4 Heroes is “free, it’s unifying, it’s family-friendly,” Bonnie said.

And it comes five days after the election. “We’ve got a lot of unifying to do,” Michael said.

Does Rockin’ 4 Heroes help the Quinns heal from the loss of their son?

“Oh God, immensely, immensely,” Bonnie said.

“We share a common loss with a lot of these families,” Michael said. “We are people of faith. We believe God’s guiding us and putting these people in front of us.”