Music, art support breast cancer patients

In recent years, breast cancer rates have continually increased by 0.6% annually. This includes a steady rise in the rate that the disease has been found in women under age 50, and it is among the most contracted cancers in the world. Thankfully, support groups and innovative takes on cancer therapies have also been sprouting at a higher rate in turn.

Music therapy has become an effective way of assisting breast cancer patients with relaxation. A typical music therapy session can promote relaxation through playing recorded music, listening to music or opening up about what a song means to the listener. It is a verified field of therapeutic study that has been proven to help decrease stress and anxiety in patients.

Tucson is home to various outlets that offer music therapy or music wellness programs, including “Music Does It!” and Tucson Music Therapy. Some of these therapeutic services on offer include a variety of adaptive music lessons, individual music therapy that works towards a person’s goals through the glow of music, and group sessions where attendees can socialize through the listening to and making of music.

While music therapy addresses emotional and mental health through sound, art therapy across other mediums provides an equally powerful outlet for breast cancer patients to explore their emotions visually. It's one leg of Tucson’s holistic approach to healthcare as there are a variety of organizations and individuals in the area who provide art-based therapy services or exhibits.

One prominent example of this is the “Uncommon Knowledge” exhibit, originally held at Roche Tissue Diagnostics in Oro Valley and now being hosted in Phoenix at the Flinn Foundation following a successful run. It was organized by the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance’s programs manager, Amanda Staples, in collaboration with local artists and Roche employees affected by cancer. The exhibit made an impact in Oro Valley and throughout Tucson for its focus on art inspired by the stories of Roche colleagues living through a disease diagnosis, including breast cancer, across all mediums—paintings, sculptures, poetry, songs, and more.

“Uncommon Knowledge” encouraged its audience to consider the value of regular screenings and early detection, invoking an element of determination into the exhibit that elevated it beyond a general art exhibit. Instead of only focusing on the aesthetically pleasing nature of the art on display, it became an important expression of focusing on our tomorrows today through setting a spotlight on moving stories of struggle, healing, and survival.

Arizona Oncology notably offered an art therapy initiative in 2023, providing free art therapy classes to breast cancer patients. The sessions were regarded as very successful, with participants reporting decreases in anxiety and a boost in their moods.

Tucson’s dedication to integrating music and art therapy into the broader spectrum of cancer care highlights its commitment to finding new, interactive, and fulfilling ways of healing throughout its community. In providing breast cancer patients a space to connect with others facing similar challenges, or in processing beautiful artistic movements on their own regard, they can better their overall mental health and maintain an improved outlook throughout the ebb and flow of their treatment journeys.

Whether it’s through one-on-one sessions, group activities, or community exhibits, music and art can make a positive impact in the world of breast cancer and other medical diagnoses. In Tucson, the exploration of such movements can be found in droves. These services provide more than just an escape for their participants; they provide vital tools for self-expression, resilience, and emotional process. In a city like the Old Pueblo, where community support and artistic expression is deeply embedded in its culture, the ability to turn to the arts for one’s therapeutic healing journey can be a game-changer.