A World Away: Find yourself again in Sedona

click to enlarge (Karen Schaffner/Staff) Guests at the Wilde Resort and Spa can enjoy a view of the grounds and red mountains from the balcony.

Sedona’s landscape is unlike any other in the Sonoran Desert or Southern California. It’s no wonder that some visitors are so moved by its beauty that they remember who they are, renew their spirits and find peace.

Of course, not everyone experiences this or wants to. Some go simply to be captivated by the breathtaking landscapes, views and red mountains.

Once the decision is made to visit, some plans need to be made, starting with where to stay.

Stay

Sedona offers many wonderful places to stay but none as pleasant as the Wilde Resort and Spa. Situated on the main drag (State Route 89A) but out of the tourist Uptown traffic, everything a visitor would want to see or experience is a quick drive away. For this trip the longest drive was to the famous Chapel of the Holy Cross, a quick and easy 25-minute ride from Wilde. Even the iconic, one-of-a-kind turquoise McDonald’s sign is just down the street.

This being Sedona, once guests check in and reach their rooms, they are greeted by a small mesh sack that holds within it a couple of inches of a quartz crystal and a description of the stone’s power.

The rooms here are spacious and feature fluffy robes and a balcony where guests may enjoy their robes and morning coffee. Ask for a room that overlooks the property’s labyrinth, where every morning, you can walk the circular path while contemplating your destiny or whatever else is on your mind. Also, in the labyrinth “yard,” there are gas fire pits that remain lit and are surrounded by seating, so a pleasant visit may take place there.

An outdoor heated pool and hot tub are open year-round, even in winter, when brave souls might discover they have the pool to themselves. As the property's name suggests, the Wilde Haven Spa is an upscale, serene retreat. From outdoor soaking tubs to sound baths, facials, and massages, this is the perfect place to melt away stress and rediscover oneself.

However, expect to pay resort prices.

It should be noted that the spa, including the soaking pool, was made accessible during a recent remodel.

Also, book appointments early as they are quickly filled.

The Wilde offers many New Age activities that could be included on anyone’s itinerary, such as various forms of yoga, a meditative tea ceremony, sunset viewing, socializing at the rooftop bar and stargazing. Check the schedule in the lobby for the daily list. The helpful staff is eager to assist, too.

Stay on the property; however, if you want to learn about vortexes — a subject much more complex than a skeptic or anyone else might expect — you should note that the hotel hosts Pete Sanders, an expert on the topic, twice a week. He mentioned that while a willing person may experience a vortex anywhere, some locations are more conducive to it than others. One such location, he noted, is Sabino Canyon.

During the hour-and-a-half talk, Sanders discusses methods for tapping into the vortexes of Sedona and creating "the vortex effect” for yourself. According to Sanders, accessing the vortex reduces blood pressure and stress. It's all about connecting to the energy of the earth.

click to enlarge (Karen Schaffner/Staff) The pool at the Wilde Resort and Spa is heated all year round. During the winter season brave swimmers are likely to have the water to themselves. During a recent remodel the pool was retrofitted to make the feature accessible.

Play

After breakfast at Rascal, Wilde’s on-site restaurant, take a quick drive to the Sedona Activity Center. Here, tourists can schedule day and overnight tours or shop for wonderfully quirky souvenirs.

Devin Krekelberg is the friendly help behind the counter; he will not lead visitors astray, always doing his best to save them money. This is his town, and he knows it well. His recommendations include visiting the Chapel of the Holy Cross, a Catholic church carved into the mountainside.

On the way, however, make your way up to Sedona Airport Scenic Overlook, where a spectacular view awaits visitors. Pay $3 to park and cross the street to the overlook. Sedona lies before you, but that’s not the incredible part. This is where those stunning red mountains come into view. It is breathtaking.

Cross the parking lot to reach the Mesa Grill, a nearby restaurant where diners can observe small planes taking off and landing.

After having a snack (or meal), continue to the chapel. Since it’s located on the side of a mountain, tourists park below and walk up a rather steep incline. The path is paved, and everyone is taking their time, so there’s no need to hurry. Additionally, along the way, pilgrims and tourists can now see the mountains they admired from the overlook up close.

Once at the top, the chapel may or may not be open. If it’s not, this trip isn't wasted because of the view, which never gets old. If it is open, remember that this is a functioning Roman Catholic Church, and some respect should be shown. The crucifix dominates the small space, and there is a spot on the left side just outside the altar railing where visitors are invited to stand — permanent footprints indicate where. Once situated, look up. Visitors will not soon forget that.

There is no end to the shopping opportunities in Sedona. Whether in Uptown Sedona or the interesting Tlaquepaque Village, there is plenty of stuff to look at and/or bring home, provided you have enough cash in the bank. Look for high-end art, handmade glass pieces and quilts, quilt supplies, and other fun stuff. There are even a couple of shops that feature kitchen supplies and tools.

Stop by Uptown, which boasts hippy clothing, new age crystals and accessories, plenty of Western wear, and, randomly, fudge.

The Sedona Fudge Factory makes its own fudge in several flavors (try the peanut butter fudge) right where visitors can watch. It’s fresh, sweet and oh so delicious. If it tastes familiar, it’s the same recipe used on Mackinac Island, Michigan.

This is also the place to seek a hint of what’s coming. Some seers are charlatans, of course. Others claim they can truly reach the other side; just ask them. A word of warning: enter these establishments at your own risk.

Additionally, don’t overlook the thrift stores. There are many great options along State Route 89A.

click to enlarge (Karen Schaffner/Staff) The fountain in Wilde Resort and Spa’s courtyard is refreshing to see and hear. A fire pit toward the back keeps guests warm on a cold night.

Eat

Begin the day with breakfast at the Wilde Resort’s casual, on-property, light and bright restaurant, Rascal Modern Diner and Bar.

On the menu, you’ll find the usual breakfast items, but be sure to shout out to the chef for the fluffiest pancakes a diner will ever eat, accompanied by citrus butter so delicious that you may not need syrup; however, just in case, the meal comes with real maple syrup. Also available are various egg benedict varieties, huevos rancheros, omelets or even crème brûlée, carrot cake or dark chocolate fruit fondue. Life is short; start the day with dessert.

The portions are large enough that eating a little later in the morning allows diners to skip lunch.

If not, Rascal’s lunch menu is worth considering. Look for burgers, including a Wagyu burger, fish tacos, or pasta. Once again, shout out to the chef for the fries, which are especially tasty. They have a nice spicy outside and a soft texture inside. These fries make any dish better.

The dinner menu closely resembles the lunch menu but offers expanded choices. Consider trying the blackened salmon or the Maryland blue crab cakes. If seafood doesn’t appeal, there are hearty meals like meatloaf with mushroom gravy or chicken piccata. Conclude with a generous portion of sweet strawberry shortcake.

The entire experience is enhanced by something from the fully stocked bar.

If none of the above appeals but happy hour makes you peckish, fly over to the Mesa Grill, where the specialty drinks will slay. Try the “Stoli Doli” Martina, made with Dole pineapple-infused Stolichnaya vodka, spiced rum and vanilla. Perhaps the blackberry jalapeño margarita is more to your liking. The menu also features a selection of zero-proof cocktails and, of course, soda.

Pair your drinks with something from the happy hour menu, such as a chicken quesadilla, guacamole, salsa, and chips, or BBQ pulled pork tacos. All are worth the calories.

Mesa Grill also has breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner menus.

Sometimes, after a long day, all you want is a simple pepperoni pizza (along with a beet salad and a Coke). Across the street from the Wilde Resort and Spa stands what used to be a Pizza Hut but is now called Pisa Lisa. It’s obvious that this is the place locals choose when they crave pizza, which is always a good sign.

Begin with a beet and rocket (arugula) salad with a balsamic vinaigrette. Add a pizza — they have both red, including a chorizo supreme, and white pizza choices — and wash it all down with a mug of a carbonated beverage with a white foamy head. Finally, treat yourself to an after-dinner affogato (coffee with a scoop of vanilla ice cream). That is one great dinner.

Sedona has a variety of Mexican restaurants, so if you’re craving tacos, check out El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano.

Nestled in Tlaquepaque Village, El Rincon offers the standard Mexican cuisine, but it highlights magnificent margaritas.

Still, El Rincon offers both indoor and outdoor seating, complemented by live flamenco guitar music from 5:50 to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays throughout the summer months, weather permitting.

Whatever people are looking for, whether it be peace, a glimpse into the future or just to see something beautiful, nearby Sedona is a good choice.

