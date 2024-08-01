Live Music Calendar: August

AUG 1

Bill Charlap Trio

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $30-$40

Paradise Kitty

191 Toole, 8 p.m., 

$22.50-$26


AUG 2

Arthur Vint Trio

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., $0-$10

Bill Charlap Trio

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $35-$45

Hotel California:

A Salute to the Eagles

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$49.50

Naim Amor

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Never Reborn

The Rock, 7 p.m., $10

The Peter Gabriel Project

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $27.50-$44


AUG 3

Curfew and Immoveable Fate

House of Bards, 6 p.m., $5

Denali Hershey Kauffmann

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., $0-$10

Grown Folks: A Tribute to Marcus Miller

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25

International Waters

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10-$15

Rickie Lee Jones

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $49.50-$74

Surfapalooza w/The Furys, The Dirty Licks and Desert Undertones

Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $10


AUG 4
Jazz Jam w/Max

Goldschmid Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m., free

Morgan Staples Trio

The Century Room, 4:30 p.m., $10-$15

UB40 w/Inner Circle and Third World

Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $24-$275


AUG 5

Louis Armstrong Birthday Pt. II w/The CRJO

featuring James Williams

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $25-$35


AUG 7

Pokey LaFarge

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $30-$34


AUG 8

FelsenMirror

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10

“Frank Sinatra – My Way” w/Andrew Walesch 10tet

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

La Santa Cecilia

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $26.50-$32

NRWHL w/Ugly People

The Rock, 7 p.m., $10

Serpent Rider, Curfew and Coppernicus

House of Bards, 7 p.m., $10


AUG 9

80’s Big Hair Ladies Night w/Hair Razer

House of Bards, 7 p.m., $10

RollingDusk

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12


AUG 10

Alyssa Allgood Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Chicano Tucsano Music Festival featuring Thee Midniters, Tierra Legacy, Richard Bean of Malo,

Joe Quinones and

Los Nawdy Dawgs

Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 7 p.m., $10-$70

Lee Gardner Quartet

The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free

Music These Days

R Bar, 9 p.m., free

Noah Martin Band

191 Toole, 7 p.m., $10-$12


AUG 11

Barbara

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

Homero Cerón and Lee Gardner: “The Music of Keith Jarrett & Beyond”

The Century Room, 4:30 p.m., $10-$15

Jazz Jam w/

Max Goldschmid Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m., free


AUG 13

BALTHVS

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25-$30


AUG 15

December ’63: The Music of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m., $35

Gabe Lee

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $15-$18

Topeka Clementine

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15


AUG 16

Birds + Arrows

191 Toole, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15

Hank Topless

R Bar, 9 p.m., free

Madison McFerrin

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $18-$20

Pecos & the Rooftops

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., 

$22-$27


AUG 17

Alice Cooper

Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $24-$625

The Black Moods

The Rock, 7 p.m., $20-$25

Jane Kaiser Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15

La Mafia

The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 8 p.m., $49-$109

Summer Hair Metal Party

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $20


AUG 18

Jazz Jam w/

Max Goldschmid Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m., free

J.R.C.G.

Club Congress, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $20-$85


AUG 20
Alan Parsons Live Project

Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $67-$151

The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$67.50

Riley Downing of the Deslondes

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10-$15


AUG 21

Blimp

Club Congress, 6:30 p.m., $18-$20

Christopher Cross

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $45.50-$82


AUG 23

Armen Donelian Quintet

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Bush League

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $10-$15

Local Love-A-Palooza w/Harmony Punks, Wolfy, The Wind Below,

Pyrotechnica, Znora and Cheers to the Outside

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $5-$8

Los Tucanes de Tijuana

Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $36-$125


AUG 24

Armen Donelian Trio

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

LeeAnne Savage & the Latchkey Kids

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10-$12

TrickStar

(Ookay and Bailo)

The Rock, 8 p.m., $20


AUG 25

Jazz Jam w/

Max Goldschmid Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m., free


AUG 26

Suicide Forest

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $12


AUG 30

Arthur Vint & Associates

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Brujeria

The Rock, 7:30 p.m., $25

Metal Fest XXII w/MoshPit Buffalo, The Ruin,

Guardians, Tides,

Tormenta, Life Hoax and Daytrails

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $5-$8

Montgomery Gentry

with Eddie Montgomery

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$65

Of the Lost

191 Toole, 6:30 p.m., $12-$15


AUG 31

The Websites

R Bar, 9 p.m., free

