Live Music Calendar: August

AUG 1
Bill Charlap Trio
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $30-$40
Paradise Kitty
191 Toole, 8 p.m.,
$22.50-$26
AUG 2
Arthur Vint Trio
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., $0-$10
Bill Charlap Trio
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $35-$45
Hotel California:
A Salute to the Eagles
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$49.50
Naim Amor
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Never Reborn
The Rock, 7 p.m., $10
The Peter Gabriel Project
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $27.50-$44
AUG 3
Curfew and Immoveable Fate
House of Bards, 6 p.m., $5
Denali Hershey Kauffmann
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., $0-$10
Grown Folks: A Tribute to Marcus Miller
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25
International Waters
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10-$15
Rickie Lee Jones
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $49.50-$74
Surfapalooza w/The Furys, The Dirty Licks and Desert Undertones
Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $10
AUG 4
Jazz Jam w/Max
Goldschmid Quartet
The Century Room, 7 p.m., free
Morgan Staples Trio
The Century Room, 4:30 p.m., $10-$15
UB40 w/Inner Circle and Third World
Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $24-$275
AUG 5
Louis Armstrong Birthday Pt. II w/The CRJO
featuring James Williams
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $25-$35
AUG 7
Pokey LaFarge
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $30-$34
AUG 8
FelsenMirror
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10
“Frank Sinatra – My Way” w/Andrew Walesch 10tet
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
La Santa Cecilia
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $26.50-$32
NRWHL w/Ugly People
The Rock, 7 p.m., $10
Serpent Rider, Curfew and Coppernicus
House of Bards, 7 p.m., $10
AUG 9
80’s Big Hair Ladies Night w/Hair Razer
House of Bards, 7 p.m., $10
RollingDusk
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
AUG 10
Alyssa Allgood Quartet
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
Chicano Tucsano Music Festival featuring Thee Midniters, Tierra Legacy, Richard Bean of Malo,
Joe Quinones and
Los Nawdy Dawgs
Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 7 p.m., $10-$70
Lee Gardner Quartet
The Century Room, 10:30 p.m., free
Music These Days
R Bar, 9 p.m., free
Noah Martin Band
191 Toole, 7 p.m., $10-$12
AUG 11
Barbara
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
Homero Cerón and Lee Gardner: “The Music of Keith Jarrett & Beyond”
The Century Room, 4:30 p.m., $10-$15
Jazz Jam w/
Max Goldschmid Quartet
The Century Room, 7 p.m., free
AUG 13
BALTHVS
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $25-$30
AUG 15
December ’63: The Music of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m., $35
Gabe Lee
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Topeka Clementine
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15
AUG 16
Birds + Arrows
191 Toole, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15
Hank Topless
R Bar, 9 p.m., free
Madison McFerrin
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $18-$20
Pecos & the Rooftops
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m.,
$22-$27
AUG 17
Alice Cooper
Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $24-$625
The Black Moods
The Rock, 7 p.m., $20-$25
Jane Kaiser Quartet
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $10-$15
La Mafia
The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 8 p.m., $49-$109
Summer Hair Metal Party
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $20
AUG 18
Jazz Jam w/
Max Goldschmid Quartet
The Century Room, 7 p.m., free
J.R.C.G.
Club Congress, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7 p.m., $20-$85
AUG 20
Alan Parsons Live Project
Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $67-$151
The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$67.50
Riley Downing of the Deslondes
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10-$15
AUG 21
Blimp
Club Congress, 6:30 p.m., $18-$20
Christopher Cross
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $45.50-$82
AUG 23
Armen Donelian Quintet
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
Bush League
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $10-$15
Local Love-A-Palooza w/Harmony Punks, Wolfy, The Wind Below,
Pyrotechnica, Znora and Cheers to the Outside
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $5-$8
Los Tucanes de Tijuana
Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $36-$125
AUG 24
Armen Donelian Trio
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
LeeAnne Savage & the Latchkey Kids
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $10-$12
TrickStar
(Ookay and Bailo)
The Rock, 8 p.m., $20
AUG 25
Jazz Jam w/
Max Goldschmid Quartet
The Century Room, 7 p.m., free
AUG 26
Suicide Forest
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $12
AUG 30
Arthur Vint & Associates
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Brujeria
The Rock, 7:30 p.m., $25
Metal Fest XXII w/MoshPit Buffalo, The Ruin,
Guardians, Tides,
Tormenta, Life Hoax and Daytrails
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $5-$8
Montgomery Gentry
with Eddie Montgomery
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$65
Of the Lost
191 Toole, 6:30 p.m., $12-$15
AUG 31
The Websites
R Bar, 9 p.m., free