Live Music Calendar: June

By

JUNE 1

Infinity Rush: The Rush Experience

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $24.50-$44

The Jack: The Ultimate Tribute to AC/DC

House of Bards, 7:30 p.m., $12

Liz Cracchiolo

and Jonathan Michele

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $25-$35

Paul Green Jazz Blues Quartet

The Century Room, 9 p.m., $10-$15

Psycho Surf Party w/Dirty Licks, the Hide Away,

Reztones and Las Calakas

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $10-$12

The Sadies

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$23


JUNE 2

Burning Spear

Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $46.50-$74

Felix Y Los Gatos

Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $10

Jazz Jam w/Max

Goldschmid Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m., free


JUNE 3

The Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$25

JUNE 4
Tesoro

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $20-$30

TX2

191 Toole, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25


JUNE 5

Mysterious Babies

Traditional Jazz Band

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $5-$10

Vision Video

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20


JUNE 6

Belmont and Can’t Swim

Club Congress, 6:30 p.m., $23-$25

Joyce Manor

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35


JUNE 7

Chuck Prophet

& the Mission Express

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $20-$24

Jonathan Pinson Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Metalachi

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $22.50-$26

Polanco

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15

Silversun Pickups

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$56



JUNE 8

’80s Big Hair Ladies Night featuring Hair Razer

House of Bards, 7 p.m., $0-$10

Cruize

191 Toole, 9 p.m., $10-$12

Grown Folks: The Music of Robert Glasper, Marcus Miller and Original

Compositions

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25

Russell Mania IV

Rialto Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $5-$8


JUNE 9

Bad News Blues Band w/Terry Hanck

Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $10

Tyler Wright

The Century Room, 4 p.m., $10


JUNE 10

Angel Du$t

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $20-$25

Oliver Hazard

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $18-$20


JUNE 11

Brit Floyd

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $29-$189

Echo & the Bunnymen

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $49.50-$75

Melissa Carper

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $18-$20

JUNE 12

Jesse Dayton

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25

Old Crow Medicine Show

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$72.50

Sam Morrow and Ellis Bullard

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $10-$13


JUNE 13

Adrianne Lenker

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., sold out

Dent May

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $18-$20


JUNE 14

Arsen Nalbandian Trio

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25

Scalp

The Rock, 7 p.m., $15

Walker Hayes

Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $28-$411.87


JUNE 15

The Convalescence

House of Bards, 6 p.m., $15-$20

Ill Nino

The Rock, 6:30 p.m., $30

Metal Fest XXXI w/

Sinphonics, Soul of the Sun, Immovable Fate,

Coalescent, Fortune

Faded and Pilot Fighters

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $5-$8


Never Come Down

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

Reik

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 8 p.m., $94-$548.99

Toby! A Tribute to Toby Keith

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m., $35

ZAZU West

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20


JUNE 19

2 Shadows w/No Silence

House of Bards, 10 p.m., $15

Chameleons

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $30-$35


JUNE 20

Tonight’s Sunshine

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12


JUNE 21
Eric Rasmussen & School of Tristano

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Local Love w/Hallyways, the Wind Below, Orchadia, Noah Martin, Tonight’s Sunshine and Data-Data

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $5-$8

Motorbäbe

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20

Ruta Verbena

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10

Warrant

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$77.50


JUNE 22

Nekromantix

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25

Southbound Pilot

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $10


JUNE 23

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience

Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $25-$30


JUNE 25

Sebastian Bach

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$55


JUNE 26

Justin Hayward

Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $38-$88


JUNE 28

Kung Fu Vampire

The Rock, 6:30 p.m., $18


JUNE 29

Glass Spells

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18

Joshua Moore Trio – Playing the Music of Pat Metheny

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25

T.I. w/Chingy

Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $28-$506.72

