Live Music Calendar: June

JUNE 1

Infinity Rush: The Rush Experience

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $24.50-$44

The Jack: The Ultimate Tribute to AC/DC

House of Bards, 7:30 p.m., $12

Liz Cracchiolo

and Jonathan Michele

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $25-$35

Paul Green Jazz Blues Quartet

The Century Room, 9 p.m., $10-$15

Psycho Surf Party w/Dirty Licks, the Hide Away,

Reztones and Las Calakas

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $10-$12

The Sadies

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$23





JUNE 2

Burning Spear

Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $46.50-$74

Felix Y Los Gatos

Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $10

Jazz Jam w/Max

Goldschmid Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m., free





JUNE 3

The Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$25

JUNE 4

Tesoro

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $20-$30

TX2

191 Toole, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25





JUNE 5

Mysterious Babies

Traditional Jazz Band

The Century Room, 7 p.m., $5-$10

Vision Video

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20





JUNE 6

Belmont and Can’t Swim

Club Congress, 6:30 p.m., $23-$25

Joyce Manor

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35





JUNE 7

Chuck Prophet

& the Mission Express

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $20-$24

Jonathan Pinson Quartet

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35

Metalachi

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $22.50-$26

Polanco

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15

Silversun Pickups

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$56









JUNE 8

’80s Big Hair Ladies Night featuring Hair Razer

House of Bards, 7 p.m., $0-$10

Cruize

191 Toole, 9 p.m., $10-$12

Grown Folks: The Music of Robert Glasper, Marcus Miller and Original

Compositions

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25

Russell Mania IV

Rialto Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $5-$8





JUNE 9

Bad News Blues Band w/Terry Hanck

Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $10

Tyler Wright

The Century Room, 4 p.m., $10





JUNE 10

Angel Du$t

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $20-$25

Oliver Hazard

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $18-$20





JUNE 11

Brit Floyd

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $29-$189

Echo & the Bunnymen

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $49.50-$75

Melissa Carper

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $18-$20

JUNE 12

Jesse Dayton

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25

Old Crow Medicine Show

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$72.50

Sam Morrow and Ellis Bullard

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $10-$13





JUNE 13

Adrianne Lenker

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., sold out

Dent May

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $18-$20





JUNE 14

Arsen Nalbandian Trio

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25

Scalp

The Rock, 7 p.m., $15

Walker Hayes

Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $28-$411.87





JUNE 15

The Convalescence

House of Bards, 6 p.m., $15-$20

Ill Nino

The Rock, 6:30 p.m., $30

Metal Fest XXXI w/

Sinphonics, Soul of the Sun, Immovable Fate,

Coalescent, Fortune

Faded and Pilot Fighters

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $5-$8





Never Come Down

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

Reik

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 8 p.m., $94-$548.99

Toby! A Tribute to Toby Keith

DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m., $35

ZAZU West

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20





JUNE 19

2 Shadows w/No Silence

House of Bards, 10 p.m., $15

Chameleons

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $30-$35





JUNE 20

Tonight’s Sunshine

Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12





JUNE 21

Eric Rasmussen & School of Tristano

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30

Local Love w/Hallyways, the Wind Below, Orchadia, Noah Martin, Tonight’s Sunshine and Data-Data

Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $5-$8

Motorbäbe

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20

Ruta Verbena

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10

Warrant

Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$77.50





JUNE 22

Nekromantix

191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25

Southbound Pilot

Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $10





JUNE 23

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience

Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $25-$30





JUNE 25

Sebastian Bach

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$55





JUNE 26

Justin Hayward

Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $38-$88





JUNE 28

Kung Fu Vampire

The Rock, 6:30 p.m., $18





JUNE 29

Glass Spells

Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18

Joshua Moore Trio – Playing the Music of Pat Metheny

The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25

T.I. w/Chingy

Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $28-$506.72