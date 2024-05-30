Live Music Calendar: June

JUNE 1
Infinity Rush: The Rush Experience
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $24.50-$44
The Jack: The Ultimate Tribute to AC/DC
House of Bards, 7:30 p.m., $12
Liz Cracchiolo
and Jonathan Michele
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $25-$35
Paul Green Jazz Blues Quartet
The Century Room, 9 p.m., $10-$15
Psycho Surf Party w/Dirty Licks, the Hide Away,
Reztones and Las Calakas
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $10-$12
The Sadies
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$23
JUNE 2
Burning Spear
Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $46.50-$74
Felix Y Los Gatos
Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $10
Jazz Jam w/Max
Goldschmid Quartet
The Century Room, 7 p.m., free
JUNE 3
The Century Room Jazz Orchestra
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $15-$25
JUNE 4
Tesoro
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $20-$30
TX2
191 Toole, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25
JUNE 5
Mysterious Babies
Traditional Jazz Band
The Century Room, 7 p.m., $5-$10
Vision Video
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20
JUNE 6
Belmont and Can’t Swim
Club Congress, 6:30 p.m., $23-$25
Joyce Manor
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35
JUNE 7
Chuck Prophet
& the Mission Express
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $20-$24
Jonathan Pinson Quartet
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25-$35
Metalachi
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $22.50-$26
Polanco
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15
Silversun Pickups
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$56
JUNE 8
’80s Big Hair Ladies Night featuring Hair Razer
House of Bards, 7 p.m., $0-$10
Cruize
191 Toole, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Grown Folks: The Music of Robert Glasper, Marcus Miller and Original
Compositions
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25
Russell Mania IV
Rialto Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $5-$8
JUNE 9
Bad News Blues Band w/Terry Hanck
Hotel Congress Plaza, 5 p.m., $10
Tyler Wright
The Century Room, 4 p.m., $10
JUNE 10
Angel Du$t
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $20-$25
Oliver Hazard
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $18-$20
JUNE 11
Brit Floyd
Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 7:30 p.m., $29-$189
Echo & the Bunnymen
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $49.50-$75
Melissa Carper
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $18-$20
JUNE 12
Jesse Dayton
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Old Crow Medicine Show
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$72.50
Sam Morrow and Ellis Bullard
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7 p.m., $10-$13
JUNE 13
Adrianne Lenker
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., sold out
Dent May
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $18-$20
JUNE 14
Arsen Nalbandian Trio
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25
Scalp
The Rock, 7 p.m., $15
Walker Hayes
Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $28-$411.87
JUNE 15
The Convalescence
House of Bards, 6 p.m., $15-$20
Ill Nino
The Rock, 6:30 p.m., $30
Metal Fest XXXI w/
Sinphonics, Soul of the Sun, Immovable Fate,
Coalescent, Fortune
Faded and Pilot Fighters
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $5-$8
Never Come Down
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
Reik
Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 8 p.m., $94-$548.99
Toby! A Tribute to Toby Keith
DesertView Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m., $35
ZAZU West
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20
JUNE 19
2 Shadows w/No Silence
House of Bards, 10 p.m., $15
Chameleons
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $30-$35
JUNE 20
Tonight’s Sunshine
Club Congress, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
JUNE 21
Eric Rasmussen & School of Tristano
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $20-$30
Local Love w/Hallyways, the Wind Below, Orchadia, Noah Martin, Tonight’s Sunshine and Data-Data
Rialto Theatre, 7 p.m., $5-$8
Motorbäbe
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20
Ruta Verbena
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $10
Warrant
Fox Tucson Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $20-$77.50
JUNE 22
Nekromantix
191 Toole, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Southbound Pilot
Hotel Congress Plaza, 7:30 p.m., $10
JUNE 23
Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience
Hotel Congress Plaza, 6 p.m., $25-$30
JUNE 25
Sebastian Bach
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $35-$55
JUNE 26
Justin Hayward
Rialto Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $38-$88
JUNE 28
Kung Fu Vampire
The Rock, 6:30 p.m., $18
JUNE 29
Glass Spells
Club Congress, 7 p.m., $15-$18
Joshua Moore Trio – Playing the Music of Pat Metheny
The Century Room, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $15-$25
T.I. w/Chingy
Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, 8 p.m., $28-$506.72