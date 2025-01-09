Keeping Westerns in Tucson: Locally made film sets red-carpet premiere

By

click to enlarge Keeping Westerns in Tucson: Locally made film sets red-carpet premiere
“Vengeance: A Tombstone Remembrance,” will premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Galaxy Theatres. Filming, shown here, took place at Harker Western Town and Museum in Tucson.

Vengeance: a Tombstone Remembrance,” a feature-length movie locally made and produced, will make its red-carpet premiere at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Galaxy Theatres, S. Houghton Road. Tickets are $12.51 each. Arrive at 7:45 p.m. for drinks and a meet and greet with the cast and crew.

Filmed last year at Harker Western Town and Museum and in Tombstone, “Vengeance” is the story of “a retired sheriff who opens a mercantile with his wife, Elizabeth, and while he’s away one day getting supplies, a gang comes into town, and they rob the mercantile and kill his wife,” writer, lead actor and executive producer Mike Munroe said.

Munroe’s wife, Diane Munroe, is the co-star. 

Associate producer Diane Donato also co-stars. William Horton is also an executive producer.

“‘Vengeance: a Tombstone Remembrance’ was in production off and on for a full year. It’s a low-budget independent, and we’re all very pleased with how the production turned out. After a year and very little money, we’re very proud of the completed work,” director/producer Mark Headley said.  

The movie is beginning to make the rounds of the film festival circuit and has been nominated for Best Western category at the Chandler International Film Festival. Awards will be announced in February.  

“Vengeance: A Tombstone Remembrance”

WHEN: 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21

WHERE:  Galaxy Theatres, 100 S. Houghton Road, Tucson

PRICE: $12.51

INFO: eventbrite.com, markheadley12@yahoo.com


