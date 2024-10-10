Hidden Treasures: Mercado Flea returns this Sunday

A few of the eye-catching goods that will be at the mercado flea. [Michelle Mae/submitted]

You never know what you’ll discover at a flea market. There will be many items at the seventh annual Mercado Flea. The season, which commences Sunday, Oct. 13, in the parking lots and sidewalks on Avenida Del Convento between Congress and Cushing streets in the Mercado District, will feature more than 60 vendors.

“This will be the first time that we’ve had that many people selling at the Mercado,” said Mercado Flea manager Carl Hanni. “There will be a wide variety for people to check out and buy.”

Expect an eclectic array of objects on the second Sunday of each month at the Mercado. “It’s a diverse mix," Hanni said. “There will be many used goods. There will be antiques and other vintage items.”

There will be clothing, household items, books, tools, and flea market would only be complete without tchotchkes.

“There will be something for everyone,” Hanni said. “Every year we do this it gets more interesting. I’m always pleasantly surprised by what I see at the Mercado Flea.”

[Michelle Mae/submitted] Come find some goodies at the Mercado Flea. [Michelle Mae/submitted]

Hanni has noticed a demographic shift. The Mercado is attracting more Millennials and Gen Z'ers as vendors and patrons. “We have been starting to see more young people come out,” Hanni said. “That’s great for the Mercado. I think it helps that we only charge $50 a vendor. So it’s easy to make some money if you have some good goods.”

There are many regulars, who are part of each Mercado Flea. “There are folks in their 50s, 60s and 70s, who have been doing this for a long time and they keep coming back,” Hanni said.

“The Mercado Flea is an important part of their income. It's life-sustaining for them, and it’s a fun event for everyone who comes out to experience the Mercado Flea.”

The enjoyment extends beyond the Mercado Flea.

There are a number of restaurants around the Mercado Flea.

“People can check out some of the other places to eat when they come down for the Mercado Flea,” Hanni said. “And the other great thing is that there is plenty of parking. The Mercado Flea is a tradition and it’s a good time.”