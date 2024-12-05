‘Hauliday’ toy Drive: Junk King’s owner is passionate about children

click to enlarge (Junk King/Submitted) Junk King is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys, personal hygiene products such as shampoo or makeup, art supplies, gift cards, any item that’s appealing to children ages 5 to 18.

It’s the season for giving and there’s no better way than to give so someone else may do the same — especially when children are involved.

Junk King owner Marnie Prince said that’s how she feels. So, five years ago, she started the “Hauliday” Toy Drive. This year, the beneficiaries are Tucson’s Boys and Girls Clubs. Prince is seeking donations of new, unwrapped toys, games, sports equipment, craft and art supplies for children ages 6 to 18. The last day to donate is Monday, Dec. 16. Drop-off locations and donation suggestions are listed below.

“‘Hauliday’ deals with our school-aged children, not our babies,” she said.

“These kids really understand what the holidays are about. They understand Christmas and that maybe they’re not going to get something under the tree this year. That’s the heart of who’s getting these things.”

click to enlarge (Junk King/Submitted) Volunteers collect the items, categorize them, then make them available to Boys and Girls Clubs’ members so they may give gifts to their family members.

Boys and Girls Clubs members are invited to “shop” during the organization’s annual holiday party.

“It’s not just about receiving the gift,” Prince said. “It might be the opportunity for them to give a gift that’s been donated to a younger brother or sister or maybe even a mother. It’s not just the joys of getting, it’s also the joys of giving… That’s part of Christmas, right? It’s not just getting. It’s also the season of giving.”

The donations should be unwrapped, so kids can see the selection.

“The gift of being able to give and to give that to these kids, I think it’s incredible,” Prince said.

“One of the reasons why this is such an important event for me is I have a passion for children,” she said.

“There’s a feeling for me, when I’m looking for things in the community to give to, I’ve always got a little bit of a soft spot for children. They don’t get to choose who their parents are or choose the economic situation they’re in. They don’t get to choose where they were born or what time of year they were born. They’re really just given the situation and they get to make the best of it.”

Junk King owner Marnie Prince is seeking the following items for her “Hauliday” Toy Drive:

- graphic novels

- youth books

- board games

- card games

- school supplies

- sports equipment

- craft and art supplies

- gift cards

- personal items such as shampoo, soaps, hairbrushes, makeup

any item children, tweens and teens might like to give (and receive).

Toy drop-off points until Monday, Dec. 16:

AZ Litho

383 N. Commerce Park Loop

Dean Alan Architects

5151 E. Broadway Boulevard, Suite 1050

Desert Leaf

3978 E. Fort Lowell Road

Home Style Galleries

2950 W. Ina Road

Junk King Warehouse

1870 W. Prince Road, Suite 64