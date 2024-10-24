Good Times With Bret Michaels: The Scottsdale singer-songwriter brings the fun to Casino Del Sol

Nothing But a Good Time” isn’t just the title of one of Poison’s most popular singles. It’s the phrase Bret Michaels lives by onstage during his Parti-Gras Tour, which stops Saturday at the Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater. The musical extravaganza will also feature Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, Sugar Ray vocalist Mark McGrath and Steve Augeri of Journey.

Michaels, 61, is always having fun. The Scottsdale resident and charismatic former host of VH1’s “Bret Michaels’ “Rock of Love” possesses extraordinary energy, bouncing all over the stage during his shows and giving it his all.

“It’s just the way I am,” Michaels said. “I’m doing what I love and it’s fun.”

Michaels’ set is filled with feel-good sing-a-long songs such as Poison’s “Unskinny Bop,” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Talk Dirty to Me.” Poison sold more than 40 million albums during the ‘80s until the hair metal bubble was pricked by grunge in 1991. Many of his peers were bitter — but not Michaels

“I accepted that was part of rock and roll,” Michaels said. “First of all, I loved Nirvana’s music and the other bands that came out of Seattle. We (Poison) took Alice in Chains on its first arena tour. I loved everything about Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit.’ I loved the video. I loved the song. To me, ‘Teen Spirit’ sounded like a new version of ‘Wild Thing.’ I learned to adapt during the ‘90s. You shift. You have to make changes on the fly and take chances.”

The biggest risk Michaels took was taking part in “Celebrity Apprentice,” which he won in 2010.

“When I was in the middle of working on ‘Rock of Love,’ I was asked to do ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ Michaels said. “People around me said, ‘You’re nuts. Why would you take a risk like that? A lot of people look really bad on that show.’ But that challenge was a turn on to me. I’m from Pennsylvania and come from a family of veterans. We’re always up for a firefight. It’s not that I don’t have fear. I just have enough courage to move forward.”

Michaels clearly wasn’t intimidated by Apprentice CEO Donald Trump. “I was up for the challenge,” he said. “When I was on the show I was what every entrepreneur should be. I was focused. I kept my eyes on the prize. I was totally focused on winning. I tried to be the best listener. It worked. I won.”

Michaels victory was no surprise: The type-1 diabetic is a survivor who finds a way to overcome obstacles. A subarachnoid hemorrhage and a hole in his heart failed to stop the gritty vocalist-guitarist.

“I just keep on going,” he said. “I just try to keep on doing what I love. I’m still making music.”

Even though Michaels is touring solo, he remains connected with his Poison bandmates. The band enjoyed a successful tour in 2022. “We grew up together playing in basements,” Michaels said. “Kids in the northeast part of the country don’t play in garages as much as basements, because it’s too cold to play in a garage during the winter. We developed a bond then.”

Michaels appreciated that early success since it came after years of paying his dues performing in empty bars.

“It was important because we had to go out and play,” Michaels recalled. “We hit the bars and clubs on Mondays and Tuesdays when there might have been four people in the whole place and they probably didn’t want to see a band. But in that world you learn real quick what it takes to win people over one by one. Now with the ‘American Idol’ generation and YouTube sensations, it’s different. That part of earning it in front of small bar crowds seems to be getting lost. But I’m happy I came of age with that. It helped me turn into the performer I am today. I think I know what the audience wants and I’m going to continue giving it to them. I do what I do because I love it.”

Michaels could take it easy but that’s not his nature. “I could have retired after the second Poison album. At that point we sold more than 25 million albums. I’m just compelled to play music. It’s not about the money. It’s kind of like Robert De Niro. Does he still act for the money? He acts because he’s passionate about acting. That’s the way I am about music...It’s all about the party. I want to see fans have fun and go crazy with their phones.”

For this musician, it’s about nothing but a good time — just like Poison’s 1988 hit song.

“‘Nothing But a Good Time’ is a song that connects with people and that’s what we’re about,” Michaels said. “I don’t do politics. Leave that at home.”