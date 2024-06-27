Friends For All: HSSA showcases animals up for adoption

There’s no reason to be lonely when the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) has plenty of “friends” waiting to be noticed and adopted. According to new CEO Kristin Barney, there are plenty of kittens that need a family. Rabbits, guinea pigs, and other rodents are also in need of new homes. Hailey Davis was on hand to capture a few pictures of the residents. Find the HSSA at 635 W. Roger Road, Tucson. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday. For information, call 520-327-6088 or visit hssaz.org.