Friends For All: HSSA showcases animals up for adoption

There’s no reason to be lonely when the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) has plenty of “friends” waiting to be noticed and adopted. According to new CEO Kristin Barney, there are plenty of kittens that need a family. Rabbits, guinea pigs, and other rodents are also in need of new homes. Hailey Davis was on hand to capture a few pictures of the residents. Find the HSSA at 635 W. Roger Road, Tucson. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday. For information, call 520-327-6088 or visit hssaz.org.
(Humane society/Submitted)
Meet Rocket, a 9-week-old female guinea pig. She has been with the Humane Society since April 3. (Humane society/Submitted)
(Humane society/Submitted)
Two-year-old Zaya is a lovely female labrador retriever. She has been waiting for a family for a long time and is one of the longest residents of the shelter.
(Humane society/Submitted)
Cat fanatics call calico cats the Almond Joys of the cat world because they can sometimes be nutty. This is Millie, a 3-year-old female calico. She is a relative newcomer, having only been with the Humane Society since May 21.
(Humane society/Submitted)
Baloo, a 3-year-old male pit bull terrier, has been at the Humane Society for more than a year. He should be the only pet in the house and although he is not mean, he is shy so he should be in a home without small children.
(Humane society/Submitted)
Cadronia is a 1-year-old, female pit bull terrier. She has been socialized but because she has been in the shelter for more than a year, she needs to be the only pet in the house and a home with no small children.
(Humane society/Submitted)
Elise, a 9-week-old female kitten, has beautiful blue eyes. She has been with the Humane Society since May 6.
(Humane society/Submitted)
April, a 9-month-old female tortoise shell cat, is ready for a new family. She has been with the Humane Society since May 6.