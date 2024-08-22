Do’s and Don'ts of Dorms: Advice from a university junior

Check out these tips to help your first year at school go as smoothly as possible.

So, you’ve made it (or made it back) to college! Like me, I’m sure you’ve been looking at plenty of TikTok videos or Pinterest boards to determine your dorm aesthetic or how best to expertly organize your living space. Let me make your life a little easier: Here’s a list of advice I’ve gathered from my past two years of living in college dorms. And while yes, each dorm is different, there are a few pieces of advice I can give that tend to be universally applicable. Let’s get started:

DON’T: Buy everything in advance.

DO: Visit your dorm first, if you can!

MY REASON: There’s nothing worse than buying all those cute items only for them to not fit in your living space. Even something as simple as the layout of your room can make a big difference. One year, my over-the-door hooks fit perfectly, and the next they didn’t! At the same type of dorm! This especially applies if you have to fly in and have limited bag space. Less is more!

DON’T: Buy all the appliances your heart desires (looking at you, coffee maker).

DO: Check the “prohibited items” list for your dorm. They all have one.

MY REASON: Your friend might tell you that the RAs never check, but what happens when they do? There’s a good chance the dining hall can give you what you need. You’ll be fine, and you won’t get fined! (Note: If you have accommodations for appliances and such, ignore this.)

DON’T: Skimp on the essentials.

DO: Splurge a little for what matters.

MY REASON: You’ll be living with these items for at least nine months, and they might follow you to another dorm! If you have the means, let yourself spend just a little more to get a higher quality item. This is especially true for the following: shower shoes (communal showers can get nasty), a dorm room fan (Tucson is HOT), bath/hand towels (Don’t you want to feel clean?) and linens.

DON’T: Splurge on the extras.

DO: Find alternate methods for stuff you won’t use forever.

MY REASON: Anyone who has been asked to buy a textbook or graphing calculator knows what I’m talking about. Items for classes you’ll only take for one semester can get EXPENSIVE! Before you run straight to the school bookstore, check on some cheaper alternatives. A used graphing calculator can still be in good condition, and some internet sleuthing can reliably save you a few bucks on class materials. Also, check student forums to see if anyone is selling their stuff!

DON’T: Use Command strips.

DO: Try to find the best alternative for hanging heavier items, and maybe only put stuff up you can hang with painter’s tape.

MY REASON: I know. I know. I did it too. Dorm wall paint is notoriously really thin and breakable. In my experience, painter's tape is great for hanging pictures and other lightweight printed items. But unless you have a bucket of color-matched paint ready at the end of the year, forget it. Put the heavy wall calendar down, lean it against the desk or something, and don’t risk the damage fees. Learn from my mistakes!

DON’T: Put every item on an individual hanger.

DO: Invest in space-saving hangers or hanger attachments.

MY REASON: Dorms themselves are small, and their closets are even smaller. If you have a lot of items that need to be hung — nice clothing, sweaters or anything that may wrinkle and/or doesn’t fit in a drawer — space-saving hanging materials will save your life. There are a number of different iterations of the space-saving hanger, meaning you have the ability to customize your dorm even more. The hanger attachments (which I used this year) just clip onto hangers you already have so you don’t have to re-buy!

DON’T: Skip out on decor.

DO: Make your dorm your home!

MY REASON: I know what I said about the command strips, but that’s no excuse to drop all decor plans immediately. This is the room you’ll be living in for the next nine months or so, and I’m sure you wouldn’t want to feel like it isn’t your space. I know that decorating my dorm in the ways I wanted helped me adjust to college much easier, because at the end of the day, I was able to walk into a space that felt like my own. Putting up decorations that represent you can also be great conversation starters if you ever invite friends over!