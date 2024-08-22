Advice for Freshmen: From someone who’s been there

When I geared up to move into college two years ago, I could not count on my fingers and toes the number of adults who told me how large of an adjustment I’d be making, especially since I would be moving across the country to do it. As much as I wanted to laugh them off, they were right; going from living under your parents’ roof to living in a college dorm is a major change. I seemed to get through it alive, and now I’d like to tell you how to do the same.

Go to the welcome week events. They may seem corny, but you get free food and fun and maybe even a friend or two in the process.

Don’t be afraid to say hi. If you’ll be living in a freshman dorm or using a freshman dining hall, chances are that everyone around you in those spaces will also be nervously looking around to get their bearings — even if they don’t look the part, you’re all generally in the same boat.

If you have the room, take a class that is not in your major for fun. Expand your horizons a bit! I’m not asking the English majors to take organic chemistry, but give yourself the chance to poke your head into another field. You may be surprised — some subjects are more connected than you’d think!

Take a physical education class. I’m not joking, I promise. In eighth grade, I jumped for joy when my parents told me I could take two math classes instead of taking P.E. But the P.E. department might have different classes than you think. I’ve taken “P.E.” classes in stress management and know others who have taken yoga. If you’ve been meaning to get to the gym but aren't finding a way to put it in your schedule, see if UofA has a relevant class!

Don’t take the dining hall at face value — get creative! Everyone likes different things, including when it comes to food. You may not always be happy with what your dining hall has to offer. But, before you throw in the towel and open DoorDash, see if there’s something you can make that you’ll like with the ingredients at hand. If your dining hall always has a salad bar or something similar, see what you can do to alter the offerings and not spend any extra money. Meal plans can be expensive, anyway. Make them worth your while!

Explore the area. If you’re about to be in a new place for four years, you should probably learn something about where you’re living. Take some time on the weekends to walk or drive around. Eat at a restaurant or two, visit a park and read up on the city. You can even take a relevant history class or read the local newspaper.

Join a club. One of the fun things about college is the sheer number of clubs and other extracurriculars one can join. Some have applications and some don’t, so don’t be nervous about “getting in.” Joining clubs and extracurricular activities — including recreational sports — can be a great way to not only engage in an activity you love, but also meet new people. I can confidently say that joining the school newspaper in college led me to many of my great friends.

Go to office hours. I promise you that no amount of “I think I know this part” will prepare you for the final. You’ll not only feel a lot more confident after actually asking your professor for help, but you’ll actually know more.

Get a student contact in every class. Knowing the professor or TA’s email isn’t enough. Try to at least become acquaintances with one kid in each of your classes so you can ask them what you missed out on if you ever have to be absent. They can also give you a student perspective on the material and its difficulty instead of solely relying on a busy professor.

Imposter Syndrome can’t hurt you. I — and I’m sure plenty others — know the feeling that sets in when someone in your year and major seems insanely more qualified or impressive than you think you are. Guess what? You’re at the same university at the same time. You two got in with the same pool of qualified students. Focus on yourself and have a good time.

BONUS: Make a plan to vote! It’s an election year — make sure you’re registered if eligible and, especially if you’re coming in from out of state, make sure you know when and where to vote (or send your absentee ballot).