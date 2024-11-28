Christmas Bluegrass: Ricky Skaggs brings the ‘Thunder’ for the holidays

Don’t expect the familiar bluegrass tunes from Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Fox Tucson Theatre.

“We’re not going to be doing the Stanley Brothers or Bill Monroe or my stuff,” Skaggs said while calling from North Carolina. “That includes my songs that were chart-topping country hits. I play those songs 11 months a year. The shows in December are a different type of show.”

Skaggs, 70, and Kentucky Thunder are on a Christmas tour and the concert will be heavy on the Yuletide tunes. “It’s so much fun to play the holiday songs,” Skaggs said.

“Our bluegrass music is joyous and it’s the same with Christmas music. It’s such an uplifting environment to be around.”

Expect such classics as “Silver Bells,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Joy to the World” and “Deck the Halls.”

“There’s simply nothing like Christmas music,” Skaggs said. “I couldn’t be happier playing these songs.”

Skaggs, who plays the mandolin, guitar and banjo, as well as sings, is pleased to be playing anything after dealing with some health issues. The bluegrass icon had bicep tendon surgery just before the pandemic.

“If I wanted to continue performing, that’s what I was told that I needed to do,” Skaggs said. “The surgeon talked about what happens with my shoulder popping and all of my other movements. My tendon finally gave up the ghost. The good news is that it’s repaired and it’s fine. I told my physical therapist that being a musician should be an Olympic event when I’m playing the really fast songs, which are so challenging.”

Also, in 2020 Skaggs underwent quadruple bypass surgery. “Lord have mercy, I’ve been doing well,” Skaggs said. “I’m doing all that I can to stay healthy.”

Skaggs, 70, decided to embark on the carnivore diet, a steady diet of meat and fish, no vegetables or sugar, in May.

“I lost 35 pounds and feel so much better,” Skaggs said. “I have six eggs and a steak every morning. It’s helped me continue touring. Last year, we did eight Christmas shows and this year we’re doing 17 shows. For the first time in a long time, I did seven shows in seven nights. It’s good to feel this well at this age.”

Perhaps Skaggs will add more dates for his 2025 tour and return to the area for his regular show.

“I would like to come back to Arizona,” Skaggs said. “I love it there and have made some friends over there.”

Skaggs played with Tucson’s favorite daughter, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris in 1979. “When I was really young and working with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, I learned a lot,” Skaggs said. “I learned with Emmy that you could add bluegrass instrumentation to a country song. But the folks at my record label (Epic) weren’t crazy about that. I was told that bluegrass wouldn’t sell. I didn’t get it. I told them that there is bluegrass music in American Express and Toyota commercials. They had no defense for that. But it was obvious to me. If these people were putting bluegrass music in their commercials to try to grab ears, what about letting me make bluegrass records?”

It’s been quite a career for Skaggs in bluegrass and country. Skaggs became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1982, the youngest musician to be inducted at that time.

“It’s been an amazing run,” Skaggs said. “I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished.”

If Skaggs didn’t work so hard, he wouldn’t have won 15 Grammy Awards, eight CMA Awards and two Dove Awards. The Country Music Hall of Famer wouldn’t have had a dozen songs to hit the top of the bluegrass charts. Skaggs, who is also part of the National Fiddler Hall of Fame, has been noticed by his peers for his hard work. His frequent collaborator, vocalist-pianist-songwriter Bruce Hornsby, recently gushed when asked about Skaggs.

“Ricky is a very open-minded musician, who is interested in a broad range of music,” Hornsby said. “It was never a challenge collaborating with him...With Ricky, there are no drums, but there’s a lot of rhythm going on. He generates some of the best mandolin chops ever, if not the best.”

Skaggs and Hornsby impressed with an eponymous bluegrass album, which dropped in 2007. The album, comprised of traditional folk and bluegrass, includes a loose and surprising cover of Rick James’ “Super Freak.”

“I have so much fun with Bruce,” Skaggs said. “The thing I love about him is that he’s not afraid to take chances.”

The same goes for Skaggs, who is taking some time off playing with his two grandsons. “I’m having a blast with them right now,” Skaggs said. “I’ve been fortunate to have this career, but I’ve been even more fortunate to have this family. It’s been a wonderful life. Lots of good things have happened to me.”

Like being awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Donald Trump, alongside fellow country musician Toby Keith in 2021.

“I received that award when Trump was dealing with his first impeachment,” Skaggs said. “I would have understood if I was told the vice president would give me the award. But Trump stood up and was strong. He didn’t let it faze him. I was so honored to receive that award from the president. It was just another amazing experience I’ve had as a musician.”

Ricky Skaggs

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5

WHERE: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson

COST: Tickets start at $20

INFO: 520-547-3040, foxtucson.com