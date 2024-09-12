Celebrating Independence: Presidio Museum to host party

The Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum is gearing up for an independence celebration featuring music, dance, honored guests and even a lesson on how Tucson became a part of the U.S. Best of all, it’s free to attend.

It’s all part of the museum’s Mexican Independence Day Celebration. The party goes from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 on the museum grounds, 196 N. Court Avenue.

“Basically, it’s a celebration of Mexican culture and history,” said Kate Avalos, director of interpretive programming.

It’s just a couple of days early, the real date of Mexico’s independence is Monday, Sept. 16. Avalos, who planned the event, has packed it with activities. Here’s a rundown of the evening:

5 p.m. – The doors open

5:15 p.m. – Ballet Folklorico Tapatio takes the stage

6:15 p.m. – Mariachi Innovacion performs

7 p.m. – El Grito will be given by a representative from the Mexican Consulate

7:15 p.m. – A lecture will be given on how Tucson’s identity changed when it went from being a Spanish to a Mexican town

The lecture is important because most people really don’t know the history of Tucson, nor what it might have been like to change allegiance to a different country. Or did they?

“We’ve had people ask us, ‘So when it was Spain and then it became Mexico and then it became the U.S., did the people who were living here leave because they wanted to be with their other country?’” said April Bourie, marketing and sales director. “It’s interesting to think about what that would be like for us.”

Then, there’s the question of the U.S.’s relationship as a country with Mexico. Are there ties that bind?

“People know that, being right on our border so close to us, we have close ties with Mexico, but (they don’t) necessarily know how close,” Avalos added.

While the performances and lectures are going on there will be face painting by Sparkled Wings, traditional Mexican clothing for sale and the Dandelion Cafe will be open to sell nachos and assorted beverages for both adults and children.

The event is modeled after the independence celebration held annually in Mexico City.

“We’re recreating the celebration that they do in Mexico,” Avalos said. “This is where the Mexican Consulate comes in. The representative delivers El Grito, which is the speech that the Mexican president gives in Mexico City. We’re replicating what they would be doing.”

The event has grown steadily since 2018. With the consulate becoming involved and sponsors coming aboard, both Avalos and Bourie said it’s good to have validation.

“This is the first year that we’ve had sponsorship,” Bourie said. “That says that it’s validating the event, that somebody is willing to invest in it. We feel like it’s taken a step further.”

Both the Arizona Historical Society and John Bird are sponsors.

The celebration is family friendly and free to participate. It’s also a way for Tucsonans to look back and gain something from their shared past.

“It’s important to find our roots and experience those cultures that really made us what we are today and this is a fun way to do it,” Bourie said.

“It’s a party for our heritage,” Avalos said.