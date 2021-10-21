Best Of Tucson®

Best Signature Cocktail

The Parish

6453 N. Oracle Road

The Parish’s signature cocktail, the Parishioner, is a little taste of Louisiana with a twist. Fresh lemon juice, grapefruit bitters and orange flower water get things started with a delicious citrus base, but it’s their specialty house-infused basil vodka that pushes this drink to the next level. Though to be fair, almost every house cocktail at The Parish is a winner.

Reader Recommended

Owl’s Club

Highwire Lounge


Previous Winners

