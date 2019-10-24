Best Local Clothing Designer 

(Laura Tanzer Designs)

410 N. Toole Ave. #110

Laura Tanzer believes every woman is beautiful just the way she is. But she also invites women to think about the way in which they are beautiful—about the individual proportions and measurements that make up their body geometry. She designs clothes that are meant to flatter body geometries of all sorts. And she does it with all natural fibers too, without wasting any fabric. Anyone else feeling clothes-minded all of a sudden?

Runners Up:

2. Tierra Owens (Desertd)

3. Quinlan Wilhite (Qmulative)