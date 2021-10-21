Best Of Tucson®

Best Local Clothing Designer

Ruby Jane

10A Tubac Road, Tubac

Since launching her business in 2011, Ruby Jane has aimed to design clothing that’s modern and timeless while drawing inspiration from fabrics of South Africa, where she was born. She aims to flatter women no matter what their shape or size. The result is a collection of elegant and sophisticated dresses, tunics, shirts pants, jewelry and more. And while a drive to Tubac is always a lovely way to spend time, you can browse her offerings online and order it shipped to your home if you don’t have time to visit her shop.

Reader Recommended

Black Broccoli

Laura Tanzer


Previous Winners

