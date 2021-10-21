Best Of Tucson®

Best Eggs Benedict

Baja Cafe

Multiple locations

There’s a reason you should often call ahead when eating at Baja Café: Tucson is crazy about the place! But if you’re waiting, you’ll have plenty of reading to do, because Baja Café devotes an entire menu page just to eggs benedict. Want your eggs benedict topped with sweet potatoes, Hatch green chiles, mac and cheese, pulled pork or chorizo? Look no further. They even have a “monsoon” eggs Benedict with avocado, smoked bacon and grilled tomatoes. Now that’s Tucson.

Reader Recommended

Blue Willow

Prep and Pastry




Previous: Best Hot Dog

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation