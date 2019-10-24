Best Eggs Benedict 

756 S. Stone Ave.

This isn’t your dad’s eggs benedict. Five Points Market and Restaurant builds its benedict on an English muffin and includes the poached eggs, but lays down smoked salmon and herbed cream cheese in the place of Canadian bacon. And in lieu of hollandaise sauce, there’s a balsamic reduction with parsley oil. It’s easy to see why our readers are enjoying the plate, whether they are sitting inside the brick walls of Five Points Market or outside on the lovely patio.

Runners Up

2. Baja Cafe

3. Bisbee Breakfast Club