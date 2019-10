101 E. Fort Lowell Road

These donut options sound like something Frank L. Baum himself would have cooked up: Bizmallow Caramel, Simpson Sprinkles, Crème Brulee, Maple Bacon Fudge, Lucky Charms, Butterfinger Glaze, Peanut Butter Oreos, Trix, Strawberry Cheesecake and Apple Pie Glaze. And they’re open 24 hours a day. Yeah. We’ll see you there for a late-night donut run.

Runners Up

2. La Estrella Bakery

3. Donut Wheel