Best Dog Kennels in Tucson Arizona in 2024

As much as you love your dog there may be times that you can’t take them with you when you’re leaving town. Attending an out-of-town job function, family event, or long-distance holiday are just a few of the top reasons why you may require the services of a dog kennel in Tucson, Arizona.

When you’re planning to leave your dog at a dog kennel, you will need reassurance that the facility and the people working there are reliable. You will also want them to have the necessary experience required to take exceptional care of your fur baby. We take a look at a few of the best dog kennels in Tucson, Arizona that are well worth considering with the care of your dog.

Kennel Comfort Pet Motel and Dog Training Tucson

When you’re short-listing potential kennels for your dog to stay at, it’s important to note that pet insurance in AZ is a must-have. Quality pet insurance will ensure that your dog’s medical bills are always covered in an emergency. When you have a pet insurance policy in place, you can start looking for the most suitable kennel for your dog.

One of the more popular kennel facilities where your beloved dog can stay when you’re out of town is Kennel Comfort Pet Motel and Dog Training Tucson. There’s one top goal at this facility, and that is for your dog to be safe and have a fun and relaxing stay. In addition to the deluxe boarding accommodations, this kennel facility also has dog training options, grooming packages, and daycare where your pup can socialize with other dogs.

With more than 40 years in the dog boarding industry, the owners are well-versed in taking care of your dog. The facility also offers pick-up and drop-off benefits, making it super convenient if you have a busy schedule.

Howling Success

Experience in dog care is essential to finding the perfect kenneling facility for your dog. Few people can compare with Kristine Berg, owner of Howling Success for boarding dogs. This dedicated animal love has been working with dogs since 1977 when, at age 16, she started working as a dog trainer.

As a mentor at the LA-based Animal Behaviour College, she is also a nationally certified animal cruelty investigator, giving you peace of mind that your dog is in good hands. All breeds of dogs are welcome but must be spayed or neutered and be unaggressive to qualify for a space. Boarding rates are based on a daily 24-hour rate of $60.

Old Town Horse & Pet

Another well-established kenneling and boarding facility in Tucson is Old Town Horse & Pet. This facility has been in business since 2005 and employs a team of animal lovers who promise to take care of your dog as if it’s their own. Kenneling and grooming are the top services with the latter involving a range of cleaning spa-like sessions that will have your pooch feeling pampered and relaxed while you’re away.

Tucson Barks

If your dog needs a bunch of different activities to keep them busy, then Tucson Barks is well worth considering. The facility has been operational since 2017 and has a starting rate of $15 per hour, depending on what your dog needs. Discounts are available for multiple dogs or packages panned in advance.

Greenway Pet Clinic

Greenway Pet Clinic is listed as being one of the more modern animal hospitals in Tucson and the greater Southern Arizona. In addition to standard pet care and specialized veterinary care, the facility also offers boarding and kenneling services. Fees start from $23 per day, depending on what your dog needs.

Aunty Cathy’s Pet and Home Care Services

For dogs 25 lbs and under, there’s always Aunty Cathy’s Pet and Home Care Services, where the owner looks after pests in her home. Your dog will have full access to a comfy home, toys, and supervised yard time. If you or your dog don’t like the traditional kennel setup, then the homely vibe offered by Aunty Cathy may be right up your alley.

With more than 40 years of experience with caring for animals big and small. A stand-out feature of her service is the meet and greet you and your dog have in her home. By visiting her beforehand, you will be able to gauge how comfortable your dog is in the environment.

Final Thought

When you’re planning an out-of-town trip the last you should have to worry about is the welfare of your dog. Whether you have a passive poodle who likes to spend the day napping or a busy Husky who wants to play all day, you’ll want them to be safe and well looked after. Choosing the right pet kennel or boarding facility will ensure that your dog doesn’t even notice you’re away.