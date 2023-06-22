Kristine Berg’s boarding business is a ‘Howling Success’

click to enlarge (Kristine Berg/Submitted) At Howling Success in Tucson, dogs can frolic in owner Kristine Berg’s pool.

At Howling Success, Kristine Berg just wants dogs to be happy.

Armed with extensive knowledge about dogs, Berg founded the cage-free facility to board canines older than 10 months. Berg makes the dogs feel at home with a spacious house, 50-foot pool, agility equipment, balance balls and an obstacle course.

“I try to keep them busy all the time,” Berg said.

“We have a schedule that we follow every day. Just like kindergarten, we have an afternoon nap time. I just try to keep them happy. That’s the big thing.”

Berg has been working with dogs since 1977. When she was 16, she went to Munich, Germany, for six months to visit her sister. Upon her return, she found her parents had given away her Doberman.

“I tracked down the trainer and he had already placed the dog,” she said. “He was impressed with what I had done. I lived with him and his wife. I ended up running his whole business.

A mentor at LA-based Animal Behavior College, she is a nationally certified animal cruelty investigator.

Berg is confident in her abilities, but she encourages dog owners to visit the day care in advance by appointment only. All dogs are required to be spayed/neutered. Berg recommends that the best dogs for boarding and day care are social, outgoing and unaggressive.

When pet parents drop off their dogs, food should be in a labeled, air-tight container, and they can bring a dog bed, if desired. In addition, there is no extra charge for administering medication to the pets.

The boarding rates are based on a 24-hour day; $60 per day for one dog. The facility is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Furthermore, a dog day care, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. is available for a $35 fee.

click to enlarge (Kristine Berg/Submitted) Howling Success owner Kristine Berg says dogs feel comfortable at her day care and boarding facility.

Berg said cage-free facilities are beneficial to the dog’s well-being, as it provides for a calmer environment and happier dogs.

“There’s less stress, socialization, happier dogs, and it’s overall better for the dog’s psyche,” she added.

Howling Success is located at Berg’s home, which she bought specifically for her business. There are many doors for dogs to use, as well as beds and couches. She reassured that safety is her priority. She even sends photos, videos and updates of the pets to the owners.

“I know what it feels like to leave your dogs… I take group photos of the dogs and send them to the owners,” she said. “To me, that’s the most important thing for me when I go away, is to know my dog is safe”.

The yard is secured so snakes and other critters cannot get in. She keeps anti-anxiety dog beds for those who are nervous.

“They’re really fluffy dog beds made to soothe the dog,” she said.

To make sure dogs feel welcome, Berg considers their well—being and ensures the transition into her home is as smooth as possible.

“I monitor the dogs too,” she explained.

“I don’t let any dogs get picked on, I make sure everything is always fair. Sometimes you’ll get a shy dog who doesn’t want other dogs around them and I make sure they get left alone. I respect each dog for their personality, and I try to keep them comfortable and not stressed.”

Berg’s philosophy is to help the dogs in any way she can.

“I’ve always gone by this, I try to make the dog somehow better when they go home than they were when they came,” she said.

She said her business is picking up, especially from word-of-mouth referrals.

“The buzz is starting to get out there, which I’m really thrilled about,” she said. “I have one guy who flies his dog in from Reno to swim in my pool. Others come from Phoenix, or the other side of Tucson. It’s really nice to know that the word’s getting out.”

Howling Success

12252 W. Calle Madero, Tucson

520-448-1510

howlingsuccess.com