A Walk to Educate and Honor: The 36th annual AIDSWALK is on the horizon

Thanks to a placard in her office, Monique Vallery is reminded of AIDSWALK Tucson every day.

“It says, ‘I walk in memory of,’” Vallery said. “There are seven people who I walk for every year. It’s very personal.”

Each year Vallery makes the walk in public for her lost loved ones.

Vallery was so affected by the AIDSWALK Tucson in 2004 that she signed on as a volunteer with SAAF (Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation), which presents the event.

“What I felt on my first walk was incredible and I was compelled to support in any way I could,” Vallery said.

Vallery, 52, who will be part of the 36th annual AIDSWALK Tucson on Sept. 27 in Armory Park, took an extra step. The West Tucson resident became SAAF’s chief development officer in 2010. Vallery is proud of her 20-year association with the organization that provides services to nearly 1,700 people living with HIV and AIDS.

“We’re the longest-running AIDSWALK in Tucson,” Vallery said. “We’re trying to spread awareness. AIDS has dropped out of many people’s minds. People will ask, ‘Is HIV still a thing?’ Yes, HIV is very much still a thing. We still need help in many different ways. The AIDSWALK is our largest fundraiser. It’s important to contribute and for this conversation to stay in the public eye. HIV has not gone away. It’s just different than it was during the ’80s.”

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is a retrovirus that attacks the immune system. It can be managed with treatment. A generation ago, the perception was that only gay men could contract HIV, which, without treatment, can lead to a spectrum of conditions, including acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), which, if not treated, is fatal.

“But this is not a gay person’s disease,” Vallery said. “HIV doesn’t care about gender, politics or economics. Everyone knows someone who is living with HIV. There still is a lot of stigma and blame when it comes to HIV. We have to change that. It’s important for our community to know the truth and to keep people healthy and safe. I hope many people come out and participate.”

AIDSWALK Tucson is a family- and pet-friendly walking or running fundraiser that aims to increase awareness and support for people living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. The money raised at AIDSWALK Tucson benefits the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation, which provides targeted prevention outreach and education programs to over 17,000 people who are at high risk for infection.

“The sad reality of HIV is still shocking,” Vallery said. “In the last four months, we’ve had two 16 year olds contract HIV. So, our youngest client is 16 and our oldest client is in their 90s.”

The AIDSWALK opening ceremony is at 5:45 p.m., and the walk, which is about 30 minutes long, through the neighborhood commences at 6:15 p.m. Food trucks and entertainment will be along Armory Park. The event will close with a quilt ceremony.

“Hundreds of names are on these quilts,” Vallery said. “We do the reading of the names. It’s a powerful part of the AIDSWALK.”

The event will take place in the evening, which is uncommon. “This is our first evening walk in decades,” Vallery said. “The AIDSWALK used to always be in the morning but we’re doing something different this year. But what remains the same is that we're all about engaging the community. We love doing this every year.”

The AIDSWALK has happened every year, including 2020. “It looked different that year,” Vallery said. “It was a drive-thru during the pandemic, but it still happened. What’s remarkable is that the Tucson community has always shown up to support the AIDSWALK, and we are so thankful for that.”