A Downtown Cornerstone: Rialto Theatre to host fundraising gala

Tucson locals can expect an event dotted with permed hair and legwarmers at the Rialto Theatre Foundation’s 10th annual fundraising gala Saturday, March 2, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The 104-year-old theater will host a 1980s-themed fundraising event filled with dancing, a costume contest, 1980s-themed karaoke, live and silent auctions, raffles, catering from local restaurants, beer and liquor samples, and a video arcade.

Historically, the Rialto Theatre has been a cornerstone of Downtown Tucson and has entertained the community in countless ways. Annually, it hosts over 200 events and draw 100,000 spectators.

The term “Rialto” actually refers to plazas in medieval Italy where commoners could go for entertainment when they were shut out of theaters and opera houses, which were for the wealthy.

The Rialto Theatre Foundation is dedicated to continuing this accessible tradition, and it needs community support to do it.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize the Rialto is a nonprofit, so this is a good way to get the community involved, let people know and also fundraise,” said Kristin Evans, former director of marketing at the Rialto and now volunteer.

The blowout event hasn’t always been so jam-packed with activities, however. Ten years ago, the gala was attended by a much smaller audience and included one performance and a few auction items displayed on the balcony.

“Now it’s expanded to the entire theater, our bar and the alley taking over the area between the theater and Broadway,” Evans said.

It did experience some challenges through the years as donations dwindled after the pandemic and volunteers were sparse. The people’s passion for the theater never died, though, and volunteers like Evans have continued to put together a party year after year.

click to enlarge (Rialto Theatre/Submitted) The 1980s-themed fundraising event will be filled with live and silent auctions, as well as raffles.

Some popular themes in the past have been a prohibition-style speakeasy and the black-and-white masquerade ball for the 100th anniversary of the theater. Evans commented on how community anticipation has been building up for this year. She encourages attendees to come in themed costumes.

“This is the theme that people have been asking for since the beginning,” Evans said.

The historic theater holds an important role in Tucson history, drawing over 1 million people to its plush balcony seats. Originally opened in 1920, the theater hosted weekly vaudeville shows for decades until closing briefly and serving as a furniture storage unit in 1963.

To the delight of the public, it reopened in 1971 under new ownership and a new name — El Cine Plaza. Throughout the entire 20th century, the theater changed ownership countless times and existed under a plethora of names, until eventually being bought by former Tucson Weekly publisher Doug Briggers in 2004 with the help of investors.

The Rialto was restored to its original glory, and original name, and was leased to the Briggers’ Rialto Theatre Foundation, the current operator, thereafter.

The biggest milestone came in 2015 when the theater was purchased by the foundation from the Rio Nuevo District and its status as a centerpiece of historic Downtown was solidified. In the last decade, it has continued to showcase a cornucopia of rock, jazz, latin, country music acts, comedians, film and children’s performers.