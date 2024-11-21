Yuletide Ukulele: Jake Shimabukuro steps out of his comfort zone

click to enlarge (Jake Shimabukuro/Submitted) Ukulele star Jake Shimabukuro will perform a holiday show at the Fox Tucson Theatre.

Ukulele star Jake Shimabukuro is grateful for his career. He’s collaborated with the best, producing creative music rooted in the Hawaiian tradition.

He stepped out of his comfort zone for “Blues Experience” with Mick Fleetwood.

“I’ve always been influenced by blues guitar players, Jimi Hendrix. I always loved listening to their solos and lead lines. This is the first time that I was able to work with a blues legend.

“When Mick Fleetwood founded Fleetwood Mac, they were a blues band with Peter Green. I remember hearing stories about when Fleetwood Mac would play, the guys in the audience watching were Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck.”

Critics have said Shimabukuro and Fleetwood breathe new life into classic blues songs. On “Blues Experience,” Shimabukuro and Fleetwood honored the late Christine McVie. They also covered songs by Jeff Beck, Neil Young and Procol Harum.

click to enlarge (Sake Shimabukuro/Submitted) Jake Shimabukuro is a master of the ukulele.

Shimabukuro and Fleetwood met at a show in Hawaii, where both live.

“Mick is a longtime resident of Hawaii,” he said. “We’ve always crossed paths with each other. We toyed with the idea of doing something together one day. About a year and a half ago, I was doing a show in Maui, and he brought his family.

“They were backstage, and a month later, we found ourselves in the studio. It was a dream come true. I always wanted to do something with him. He really encouraged me not to hold back and get out of my comfort zone. That was very encouraging. It’s such a great opportunity to have his support and know that I can go for anything and he’s got my back.”

Shimabukuro said the tracks were laid down live, with all the musicians in one room at the same time—just like a live experience. He said it resembled a jam session.

Shimabukuro will sneak cuts from “Blues Experience” into his “Holidays in Hawai’i” show featuring Jackson Waldhoff and Justin Kawika Young. The tour stops at the Fox Tucson Theatre on Friday, Dec. 6.

“It’s a holiday show,” he said, calling from Hawaii. “I’ll be bringing Jackson Waldhoff on electric bass. He’s a super young guy, too. He’s only in his 20s. He’s amazingly talented.

“Singer-songwriter Justin Kawika Young is playing guitar and playing songs. Jackson and I just released ‘Blues Experience’ with Mick Fleetwood. At the show, we’re going to play songs from ‘Blues Experience,’ holiday classics like ‘O Holy Night,’ ‘Little Drummer Boy’ — a 10-minute instrumental version of ‘Little Drummer Boy.’ It’s always fun to jam on. I bring out holiday spirit and cheer. It’s just joyful.”

Jake Shimabukuro

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

WHERE: Fox Tucson Theatre,

17 W. Congress Street, Tucson

COST: Tickets start at $28.50

INFO: foxtucson.com