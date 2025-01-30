‘Young Fashioned Ways’: Bluesman Rush, 91, knows how to stay relevant

click to enlarge (Arnie Goodman/Submitted) Bobby Rush will play three shows in Arizona soon.

Longtime bluesman Bobby Rush has something to say to those who don’t appreciate his genre of music.

“It’s the mother of all music. If you don’t like the blues, you probably don’t like your mama,” he said with a hearty laugh.

The sassy Rush is touring with the North Mississippi Allstars to celebrate the music of Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf. The show comes to the Chandler Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and the Fox Tucson Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

Rush, 91, promises an evening of soulful music, paying homage to the two artists who shaped Chicago blues, refined Delta blues, and influenced modern rock, pop, and R&B. Music is a way of ending the country’s divisiveness, he said.

“When you see me and the Allstars together with our music — especially the Black and white guys together — it shows that people as a whole that we should do the same.

“We are playing because we love the music.”

Rush has been making records for nearly 70 years and has appeared on more than 400 recordings, with 75 career releases and 27 studios of his own.

In 2021, he shared his story in his autobiography “I Ain’t Studdin’ Ya: My American Blues Story.” He has recorded for over 20 labels, ranging from Checker/Chess and ABC to Philly Int’l and Rounder/Concord. Rush is a three-time Grammy winner, six-time nominee, a Blues Hall of Famer, and a 16-time Blues Music Awards winner. He was 83 when he won his first Grammy.

Rush calls himself a storyteller who gives his “heart and soul” at every gig.

“I love to show off,” he said. “I’m still on the stage — at my age and time — and doing what I love — which is music.

click to enlarge (Laura Carbone/Submitted) Bobby Rush recently recorded an album with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, “Young Fashioned Ways.”

Recently, he recorded “Young Fashioned Ways” with singer / guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Available on March 21, the album is a collection of new blues songs that the two artists wrote and recorded together.

Their debut single, “Who Was That,” is included in the film “Flight Risk.” Rush and Shepherd are scheduled to perform at Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino on Sunday, May 18.

Writing songs with Shepherd and performing alongside artists like the North Mississippi Allstars are valuable learning experiences.

“The most important thing I learned is I don’t know anything,” Rush said. “You have to trust on God to take the next step of your life. I trust God for everything that I do.

“I’m an old man with ‘young fashion ways,’” he said. “I feel good about things I’ve done. So, now I’m coming to Phoenix and Tucson. We’re going to have some fun, make people laugh and have a good time — and show some love.”

“Muddy and Wolf Revisited with Bobby Rush and the North Mississippi Allstars”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1

WHERE: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson

COST: Tickets start at $20

INFO: foxtucson.com