World of Pure Imagination: Saguaro City Studio Arts puts on Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka”

Saguaro City Music Theatre will open its season with the Theatre for Young Audiences production of Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka.”

Saguaro City Studio Arts, the educational branch of Saguaro City Music Theatre, will be putting on “Willy Wonka” from Friday to Sunday, June 21 to 23.

The production is based on the 1964 Roald Dahl novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and the 1971 film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” The show features music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Tim McDonald.

The show tells the story of Charlie Bucket, a boy from a poor family who finds a golden ticket, allowing him to visit the recluse candy maker Willy Wonka’s factory. He is joined by four other children — food-addicted Augustus Gloop, technology-obsessed Mike Teavee, gum chewer Violet Beauregarde, and spoiled Veruca Salt.

Director Drew Humphrey, who is also Saguaro City’s artistic director, said the show teaches important lessons.

“It has a great message for kids to really understand that there are consequences to bad actions, and there’s benefits to good actions,” he said. “If children behave wonderfully well, good things can come to them, and those who don’t might suffer some consequences. The other thing that I like about it is it shows the importance of family involvement and how each family member is part of the kids’ journey, for good and for bad. We’re all in it together.”

Choreographer Dena DiGiacinto, who is also Saguaro City’s director of outreach and education, said while children in the show are punished for their actions, this is shown in a more humorous, gentle way.

“We are trying to invite and encourage kids of all ages to come and watch the show,” she said. “We definitely don’t want it to feel on the scary side where a 3 or 4-year-old might start crying in the middle of it. We really want it to be something that feels fun and funny to them. It might be the first time that any of them get to see a live production. So, we just want it to be really inviting and exciting.”

The show is a Theater for Youth Audiences production, which means it has a mix of youth and adult actors and is designed for family audiences. It is around 75 minutes in length. The show was produced as part of a three-week musical theater summer camp for youth. The students have had the chance to rehearse, learn new skills, and perform for audiences.

click to enlarge (Britnee Cable/Submitted) Lucy Cable is playing Charlie Bucket in Saguaro City Studio Arts’ production of Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka”

Humphrey said during camp, it is important to rehearse but also keep kids engaged through arts and crafts projects, which include making props and promotional posters, and visits from staff, such as the lighting and costume designers.

“Different theater experts come in and talk to the kids about what they do as a part of professional musical theater, so they can be exposed not only to the performance side but to the technical and creative side of it,” Humphrey said.

The camp was inclusive to children of different backgrounds and abilities and was offered tuition-free.

“They are in a professionally designed costume, on a big stage with professional scenic design and incredible actors, who are helping to encourage and guide them through their creative process,” DiGiacinto said. “We are really trying to give every child a chance to shine and perform to the best of their strengths and abilities.”

The show will kick off the 2024 season, which will also feature productions of “Million Dollar Quartet” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

In the production, Lucy Cable, 11, will be playing the role of Charlie Bucket. Lucy previously worked with Saguaro City for their productions of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” “Seussical” and “Matilda the Musical.” She has also been part of promotional tours.

Lucy said that for her, theater has been life-changing. She doesn’t always feel like she fits in at school, and she has found community and a creative space to express herself doing theater.

“When I come back from having a horrible day at school, and I go to dance or I get to go to these rehearsals, it just makes my whole day better,” Lucy said.

Charlie is a challenging part. The character is in every single scene of the show. Lucy said this has been her biggest role thus far. She hopes to emphasize Charlie’s good nature and inspire others to enjoy life’s moments.

“I’m being myself, but I’m showing to be kind,” she said. “Don’t just be greedy for the money or just the chocolate. You are there for the experience. You want to really live that.”

“Willy Wonka” will be a chance for Lucy and other youth to continue to develop and grow as performers. Humphrey said the show allows young people to take on featured storytelling roles in a professional-level production. DiGiacinto said 42 young people are featured in the musical. They range from 7 to 20 years old.

The Oompa Loompas, the workers at Willy Wonka’s factory, will be played by the children’s ensemble.

“We are trying to have not necessarily a fresh take on the Oompa Loompas, but we want our kids to feel like they can make it their own,” DiGiacinto said. “So, there will be some familiar characteristics with the costumes but also some new elements. They’ll be learning some new choreography to go along with the ‘Oompa Loompa’ song. Quite a few of our campers auditioned with the ‘Oompa Loompa’ song.”

The children’s ensemble members also play kids in town, chefs in a scene with the Gloops, Mike Teavee’s friends, and nut factory squirrels. The role of Charlie’s grandparents will be portrayed by youth actors as well.

Eight professional adult actors are also featured in the production. They play adult roles, such as the children’s parents and Willy Wonka, and provide mentoring to the youth.

In the show, different departments work together to create magical moments onstage, especially during the chocolate factory scenes.

“We’ve got to take a pinky candy boat down a chocolate river…” Humphrey said. “We’ve got to shrink Mike Teavee down to a six-inch version of himself and transport him across the stage. Charlie has to fly… All of those moments required a lot of discussion between the scenic designer, lighting designer, and our technical director too to achieve that effect.”