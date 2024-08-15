Welcome to Loserville: N8NOFACE shares stage with Limp Bizkit

Tucson native n8n0face is touring with Limp Bizkit this summer. They will be in Phoenix on Friday, Aug. 16.

Born and raised near Tucson, Nathan Hose says “nobody” leaves his hometown. He wanted to make music, so he split and moved to Long Beach in 2000.

The fruits of his labor as N8NOFACE is a summer jaunt with Limp Bizkit, which comes to the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater in Phoenix on Friday, Aug. 16.

“Fred is super kind,” Hose said about Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst.

“I got on his radar almost a year ago. He direct messaged me words of encouragement. Then he came up with a tour, Loserville.

“He asked me to join. I’m not a guy who’s going to sell a lot of tickets for them. He said, ‘You don’t know what’s going to happen.’ They could say, ‘Get him off the stage.’ But I’ve been received really well.

“I don’t know the Limp Bizkit crowd. It’s been really, really fun. I’m a soldier for that man now. He’s the sweetest guy and a true artist.”

His form of “synth punk” will fill N8NOFACE’s set, which may include songs from 2021’s “Bound to Let You Down.” It’s a collection of songs inspired by break-ups, addiction and life lived outside the lines of the law.”

“Everything inspired this,” he added. “Everything I’ve lived through and done is in this album. My subject matter is something you might find in a punk song. Growing up, I was around a lot of guys who lived outside of the law. I tell stories like that.

“I had a ton of friends from Nogales — even in my high school years. Growing up in Tucson, everybody was doing some kind of narco trafficking. I was the black sheep of my crew. I love music and I’d drag them to concerts.”

click to enlarge (N8NOFACE/Submitted) N8NOFACE is proud to share he’s from Tucson.

He took one of his friends, who was half-Black and half-Mexican with braids and jewelry to a Rev. Horton Heat show. In the crowd, Hose says, the friend did not look like he belonged there.

“He ended up digging it,” he says. “I’ve had the same circle of friends since I was 14. I’m 48 now.”

He bought his first drum machine online because Tucson stores didn’t have anything unique — just mariachis, he said. But he longed to do “weird stuff.”

“I came up listening to rap and hip-hop in my younger years,” he said.

Every day Hose works on music, while others go home after their job and play “Call of Duty.” He’s obsessed with producing music.

“It’s something I just can’t stop doing,” he says.

One thing he likes to share on the Loserville tour is his love of Tucson.

click to enlarge (N8NOFACE/Submitted) Tucson native n8n0face is touring with Limp Bizkit this summer. They will be in Phoenix on Friday, Aug. 16.

“I love this city,” he said. “Some people don’t know I’m from here. I get young kids constantly messaging me, ‘How do I do this from a small city?’ It really means a lot. I’m 48. I never gave up, never stopped. COVID killed my (day) job. I’ve been living off art since 2021.

“I’m barely doing it at 48. I just tell people to never give up.”