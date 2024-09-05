‘Time to Party’: OnesAll’s funky music inspires crowds

OnesAll understands that the country is divided, but the family band is here to lighten the mood.

Vocalist/keyboardist Kathi McKay said the third album, “Time to Party,” embodies that.

“We always try to sound positive,” McKay said. “We put a lot of effort into keeping it going positively. Everyone is so in need of uplifting, so we thought it was ‘time to party.’”

OnesAll features guitarist/vocalist John Stafford (McKay’s husband); vocalist/percussionist Jordan Stafford (younger son); bassist Brock Lange (older son) and drummer JJ Rosario.

Among OnesAll’s shows are Friday, Sept. 6, at the Gaslight Music Hall; Friday, Sept. 20, at Champps; and Friday. Sept. 27, at St. Philips Plaza.

“We focus on funky rock,” she said. “We play covers plus our originals as well. It’s dance music. Our influences are Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Toto. My husband is the guitarist’s guitarist. He’s a shredder. He makes Eddie Van Halen look slow. He’s very humble yet extremely talented. He adds the rock part to the band.”

With OnesAll’s original music, the musicians focus on “the art of love, more artsy stuff.”

“This one has deep things on it,” she said. “But live, we play mostly dance party stuff.”

A professional musician since the age of 13, McKay said it’s a dream to play music with her family.

“My oldest son was in 28 states before he was a year old,” she said. “I’ve opened for Three Dog Night, Ella Fitzgerald and sang backup for different people.”

They lived in the LA area for a bit and served as the house band for the Pacifica Hotel in Culver City. When it came time to move, Nashville was considered until they found drug paraphernalia in the street.

“We decided to move to Tucson because we didn’t want to raise children in LA or Nashville,” she said.

“We knew this was a great place to raise a family. We’ve performed in 40 states. San Diego was too cloudy, so we came to Tucson because it was so sunny.”

McKay is proud of her children for embracing the art and wanting to carry on the musical tradition. She said Lange is thrilled with performing.

“He’s about ready to cry,” she said. “He said it’s unreal to play music with the family. Our audience is so loving. With the Gaslight, we sell it out. The crowd is on the dance floor the whole time. After the show, they’re so loving. They gush all over us. They make us feel happy.”

The fans took it a step further a few years ago. When two of McKay’s sons were expecting babies three months apart, the crowd held a diaper drive for the families.

McKay has practical advice for those who are unhappy.

“People get wrapped up in their heads,” she said. “I told my student today that we call it ‘negative space’ for a reason. If you don’t focus on the positive, the negative stuff takes over.

“When we perform, people say it’s better than antidepressants. We’re just there to have fun and forget all of our differences. We’re there to party and celebrate what’s good about life.”