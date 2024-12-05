The Joy of a Toy: Arizona Builders Alliance toy drive builds community spirit

Arizona Builders Alliance has operated toy donation services for in-need children across the Phoenix and Tucson areas for years. According to Nikki Rutledge, Arizona Builders Alliance membership and marketing manager, this toy drive, which will run until Wednesday, Dec. 11, is the second largest in the state — behind the nationally run Toys for Tots.

“Each year, we get to help over 2,000 kids across the state,” Rutledge said. “We have organizations that we work with down here in the valley. We work with Sunshine Acres Children’s Home, Sequoia Charter School, the Agape Adoption Agency of Arizona, Arizona Sunshine Angels, which essentially feeds out to eight other organizations, Santo Nino Catholic Community and Arizona Baptist Children’s Services and TMM Family Services Inc. — the latter two are in Tucson.”

Rutledge said that the Arizona Builders Alliance takes toy and monetary donations, the latter of which will be used to purchase toys. The organization has multiple drop-off sites at partnered companies around the valley where residents can deliver toys, including Arizona Builders Alliance, 1661 N. Swan, Suite 144, Tucson.

She explained that the Arizona Builders Alliance is looking for additional partners to deliver toys. She said these partnerships are long-lasting and often established through the alliance’s partner contractors.

“That’s just how it’s been since we’ve done this toy drive,” Rutledge said. “I think it came from connections to specific individuals in the industry. We have a couple of folks that have been working with Sunshine Acres for years. So, we’ve just built the connection with them over time. We do have a community service committee that helps us vet new organizations each year. We are in the process of looking for a new organization because we have too many toys, which is not a bad problem.

“The construction industry is truly the most generous industry I’ve ever had the privilege of being a part of. I’ve got folks coming at me left and right with different organizations that they are personally familiar with, maybe having grown up there themselves. So, we allow our community service committee to help us decide where those toys go.”

GCON Inc. is a contractor partner with the Arizona Builders Alliance. Stacy Turner, GCON Inc. human resources generalist, said the company has had a drop-off location for three years.

“GCON is super keen on giving back to the community,” Turner said. “We’re happy to help out or donate any way we can. ABA put this toy drive on and asked if we could be a central location for people in the Northwestern Valley to drop off their items.

“It’s cool because our subcontractors — which are probably not associated with the ABA — see our table, read the flyers and then when they come back to pick up checks or whatever, they’ll have a toy to drop off as well. It’s a whole community thing. We love it. The construction industry, although it’s vast, is such a small and loving family community in its own right. We all enjoy doing work like this to give back and help.”

Rutledge said to expect another partnered organization for next year as well as more developments in Tucson toy donations.

“We’re always open to hearing from others so that we can look into it as an opportunity for the future,” Rutledge said.