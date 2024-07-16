THC Gummies: Best Delta 9 Gummies Reviewed

Royal aims to deliver safe and effective hemp-derived products. You deserve the best, and they know it. Though this vendor may shine for its pure CBD products, its Full Spectrum Gummies are exceptional, too. Each gummy has a 5:1 ratio of CBD and THC, plus traces of other beneficial cannabinoids to allow deep relaxation. These are front-runners if you want to calm your mind or ease discomfort. A 30-pack goes for $79. Royal CBD sources its products from organic, high-quality industrial hemp grown in Colorado. It ensures purity and efficiency by using CO2 extraction and conducting third-party lab tests on every product. Royal CBD also always uses ingredients from natural sources and makes gluten-free products. Finally, this retailer offers free shipping on all orders. It also has a subscription service that can save you valuable time and money: you can receive your products at the frequency you like with a 15% discount. Specs: Price: $79, or $67 with a subscription

Gummies per pack: 30

Cannabinoids per gummy: 25 mg CBD and 2 mg THC

Potency: 🔥

Vegan? Yes Pros & Cons: (+)Full-spectrum for the entourage effect

(+) Tested in ISO-certified labs

(+) Made with 100% organic ingredients

(+) Made using supercritical CO2 extraction to avoid harsh chemical solvents

(-) Premium quality has a price, so they’re a bit more expensive than other products

#3: Delta Extrax Adios Blend

Since it was founded in 2020, Delta Extrax has worked every day to unleash the power of cannabinoids. This retailer takes pride in supplying high-quality counterculture products and aims to become one of the world’s leading brands. If you want to say adios to bad vibes and have an impactful experience, the Adios Blend gummies are what you need. These gummies have whopping amounts of hemp-derived THC and come in eight different flavors to give you exactly what you want. You can get 20 gummies for $29.99. Delta Extrax makes all its gummies with raw distillate THC to ensure potency. They believe you should have access to complete information, so they provide each product’s third-party lab test. They offer a subscription program that can save you up to 15% and have free shipping on orders over $75. However, they don't ship to 17 states, so you may not be able to enjoy them. Specs: Price: $29.99 or $25.49 with a subscription

Gummies per pack: 20

Cannabinoids per gummy: 350 mg blend of delta 9, delta 8, THCa, and live resin

Potency: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Vegan? No Pros & Cons: (+) Affordable price

(+) Ultra-potent gummies

(+) Many different flavors are available

(-) Not available in 17 states

(-) They’re not gluten-free #4: Koi Dragon Blend Gummies Koi started in 2015 in a small garage in California and has grown to be one of the cannabinoid industry’s most trusted brands. It was founded by a family that still manages the business today. They’ve got a clear goal: to guide you on your journey towards feeling good using natural substances as a tool. From kratom to mushrooms, Koi offers a wide set of natural ingredients to boost your well-being. Among them, they use cannabis to create the most original edibles, such as the Koi Dragon Blend Gummies. These combine high levels of delta 8, delta 9, and THC-P to produce hard-hitting euphoric effects. You can choose from three unique flavors or get a variety pack to try them all. A 20-count jar goes for $79.99. Koi makes every product with locally grown hemp and uses CO2 extraction methods. They pay special attention to transparency, so they conduct exhaustive third-party lab tests and display the results publicly. They offer free shipping for orders over $49, but the order takes 4-8 days to arrive. They've also got a subscription service featuring a 20% discount. These are high-potency gummies and may not be the best choice to get your feet wet. But if you're an experienced user and want to take psychoactivity to the next level, these are a great choice. Specs: Price: $79.99, or $63.99 with a subscription

Gummies per pack: 20

Cannabinoids per gummy: 75 mg delta 8, 10 mg delta 9, and 0.5 mg THC-P

Potency: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Vegan? No Pros & Cons: (+) Large amounts of THC

(+) Unique flavors

(+) You can see each product’s third-party lab test

(-) Too pricey

(-) They take 4-8 days to arrive at your doorstep #5: 3Chi Freedom Blend Gummies

Founded by a biochemist with more than 15 years of experience in hemp, 3Chi is a place of research and innovation. They've developed unique testing methods and are leading the way in blended cannabinoid products. They aim to help you become your best version through safe, consistent cannabis products. If you want a euphoric energy boost, go with their Freedom Blend Gummies. With a powerful blend of delta 9, delta 8, and HHC, these gummies have the same potency you'd find in a dispensary but are Farm Bill compliant. A 20-pack costs $29.99 and is available in three flavors. 3Chi sources its hemp from local farmers in the western states. They only use natural ingredients, so you can be sure their gummies are vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and cruelty-free. But what sets 3Chi apart is its cutting-edge testing method, D-SPEC. This technology allows 3Chi to perform accurate lab tests to guarantee safety and potency. Unfortunately, this retailer doesn't offer any discounts. Like many other retailers, it offers a rewards program and free shipping on orders over $99. Specs: Price: $29.99

Gummies per pack: 20

Cannabinoids per gummy: 3.75 mg delta 9, 4.375 mg delta 8, and 4.375 mg HHC

Potency: 🔥🔥🔥

Vegan? Yes Pros & Cons: (+) Unique testing methods

(+) Broad spectrum gummies

(+) Vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and cruelty-free

(-) No additional discounts are available

(-) Limited return policy #6: Neurogan Delta-9 THC Gummies

Neurogan started in 2016 as a family business and works constantly to be your trusted source for cannabis products and information. They believe in each plant's power to harmonize your mind, body, and spirit and want to help you unlock your highest potential. Neurogan’s Delta-9 THC Gummies are our favorite product from their page. At $55 per 20-pack, their proprietary cannabinoid blend, which includes CBDV and CBG, is carefully engineered to help you achieve relaxation and comfort. Neurogan always puts safety first: its products are non-GMO, have zero heavy metals and pesticides, and are made in FDA-registered facilities. All of them undergo strict third-party lab tests to guarantee purity and potency. At Neurogan, they understand that finding the perfect CBD product can be challenging, so they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. They also have free shipping on orders over $70 and a subscription service to save 20% on every order. These gummies are great for improving wellness but may feel kind of light. Specs: Price: $55

Gummies per pack: 20

Cannabinoids per gummy: 10 mg THC, 104.5 mg CBD, 2 mg CBDV, 5.4 mg CBG, and 12.5 mg CBC

Potency: 🔥🔥🔥

Vegan? Yes Pros & Cons: (+) Gluten-free and made with natural ingredients

(+) If you don’t like them, you have 30 days to return them

(+) Unique cannabinoid blend

(-) Kind of expensive for what they are

(-) May feel too light #7: TRĒ House Delta 9 Gummies with CBD – 1:1

Founded by cannabis experts who were sick of getting bad quality, unoriginal, and unstylish products, TRĒ House was born to provide impeccable recreational delta products. Their Delta 9 Gummies with CBD 1:1 are your match if you want to feel blazed. The combination of CBD and THC is perfect for relaxation and a balanced buzz. Made with real fruit juice, these taste like a medley of fresh peaches and pears. A 20-pack goes for $34.99. They make these vegan and gluten-free so everybody can enjoy them. They strictly test each product to guarantee safety and quality and provide access to the COAs. This retailer stands out for its return policy: you have up to 60 days to return products that arrive in bad condition. You also get free shipping on orders over $99. But, sadly, TRĒ House doesn't offer subscription programs or discounts. Specs: Price: $34.99

Gummies per pack: 20

Cannabinoids per gummy: 10 mg delta 9 and 10 mg CBD

Potency: 🔥🔥🔥

Vegan? Yes Pros & Cons: (+) Customer-centric approach

(+) Vegan and gluten-free

(-) Kind of expensive for what they offer

(-) No discounts available

(-) No subscription program is available Understanding THC Gummies