‘Sshhh... Just eat’: Tucson is a favorite market of Cupbop

The Combo Bop is a great starter dish for new guests, according to Brianna Vannelli, director of marketing for Cupbop.

Cupbop founder Junghun Song is living the American dream, and he is sharing his love of Korean flavors with Tucson.

The Korean barbecue chain opened its third Tucson store on July 23 at 3470 S. Kino Parkway. The restaurant celebrated by donating $1 from every bowl to an education-related charity, and offering $5.99 bowls.

“Tucson is one of my favorite markets for Cupbop,” said Brianna Vannelli, director of marketing. “The community and the outreach have been incredible. We have loyal fans who say they very much enjoy it.”

Vannelli said first-timers should try the Combo Bop — two proteins, vegetables or tofu, providing a sampling of the menu. The sweet and spicy Rock Bop, or tangy fried chicken, is another signature dish.

The B Bop, Korean barbecue beef, and the K-Dawg, a Korean-style cheesy corn dog, are favorites, too.

“The K-Dawg is half sausage, half cheese,” she said. “They’re different than traditional corn dogs, which are dipped in batter. We use dough and it’s rolled in different toppings.

“The whole concept is fun. When we hire people, we say, ‘You’re not working at a restaurant. You’re a food entertainer.’ They’re greeted with a big welcome to Cupbop.”

First-timers and repeat customers alike are greeted enthusiastically.

“We show how much we appreciate them,” she said. “The same with repeat visitors. We applaud them. If someone dares to order the level 10, the staff screams, ‘Fire in the hole.’ We try to keep it light, easy and affordable where someone remembers your name.”

Cupbop was founded in 2013 as a food truck in Utah with four main dishes and a variety of sauces, ranging from one to 10 in spiciness (one is “all sweet no heat;” 10 is dubbed “fire in the hole”). Quickly, it moved into the brick-and-mortar space in multiple states, Vannelli said.

“He opened his food truck using his last dime,” she said. “He’s truly living the American dream and it’s so fun to be a part of it. There were long lines, but Junghun made it entertaining. He would get out of his truck, and sing and dance around. He didn’t speak much English.”

He did know, “Sshhh, just eat.” That became the company’s mantra.

Song and his chief executive officer, Dok Kwon, appeared on “Shark Tank” in season 13, episode 21, looking for an investor. They said they wanted to be the first Korean brand to be invested in by “the sharks.” Funding was secured, thanks to “shark” Mark Cuban.

Vannelli is proud of what has evolved since then.

“It’s the perfect grab-and-go scenario,” she said. “Your whole bowl is in a cup. It’s super easy. It’s quick, on-the-go food. You can get in and out of the restaurant quickly. It’s perfect.”