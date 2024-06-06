Shine on Floyd: Tribute band offers an authentic experience

Shine on Floyd will take the stage at Gaslight Music Hall on June 8 .

Tribute bands are a dime a dozen, but Scott Fresener, band leader and bassist of Pink Floyd tribute band Shine on Floyd, wants his band to be considered authentic.

“People want to be taken back in time and focus on a band they really loved. With a normal cover band, fans have to hope the band will play one of their favorite songs,” Fresener said.

“But with a tribute band you know you are going to hear all the classic songs in one show. The people who see a Pink Floyd tribute want to hear the music, but they also want to see the show. From the opening number, we have high-powered lasers, moving lights, back-up singer, and a large circle video screen — just like the original Pink Floyd. And, we do the songs pretty much note for note.”

Fans can see for themselves when Shine on Floyd plays The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Fresener said he enjoys watching the crowd react to Shine on Floyd’s shows.

“What’s neat is, when we play Floyd songs, you’ll see older fans, some with their walkers parked to the side, sitting with people in their 50s and 60s,” he said.

“You’ll also see younger kids in their 20s singing along to the songs. When we play songs like ‘Comfortably Numb,’ it’s like you’ve taken them back in time. I have had people say they cried at our shows.”

(Dennis Murphy/Contributor) Shine on Floyd plays all the Pink Floyd hits during its tribute shows.

Fresener, who’s in his mid 70s, said playing in a Pink Floyd tribute act was on his bucket list. Calling the stint his “third act,” playing in Shine on Floyd keeps him feeling “way younger.”

“Pink Floyd’s music is timeless,” he added. “I’ve played in a lot of cover bands — three-chord rock ‘n’ roll and that’s it. With Floyd, it’s a soundtrack. Roger Waters’ lyrics are timeless.”

Fresener was raised on The Beatles and the Rolling Stones. “Five years ago, I thought I needed one last hurrah,” he said. “I decided to form a Pink Floyd tribute band and I didn’t want to do bars every weekend. I wanted to put on shows.

“We play every couple weeks to mainly sold out shows at large performing arts centers around the southwest. In fact, we were invited to play a huge tribute show at the iconic Cow Palace in San Francisco last year. What a hoot. We were in the same dressing room as The Beatles and Elvis!

“We have a large trailer full of gear and our stage show takes four to five hours to set up. Performing Pink Floyd music is a labor of love. We have evolved into being a really great band with thousands of followers on Facebook. I think we’re one of the best Pink Floyd bands in the country. People love us.”