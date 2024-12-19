Sharing Stories: Ryanhood pulls double duty with Rialto show

click to enlarge (C. Elliott/Submitted) Ryanhood will wrap up its tour at The Rialto Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The holidays conjure fond memories for some, melancholy ones for others. Ryan David Green and Cameron Hood — known collectively as Ryanhood — will come home to soothe any negativity and help positivity bloom.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Rialto Theatre, Ryanhood will play original and cover songs, and those associated with winter, Hood said. The gig’s backstory is twofold. The offshoot of its “A Winter’s Evening with Ryanhood” shows, the concert also serves as the band’s 20th anniversary celebration.

“It’s going to be a mix of both ‘A Winter’s Evening with Ryanhood’ show and a traditional Ryanhood show,” Green said.

“We’re going to go into a segment that leans into the material from (2017’s) ‘On Christmas.’”

The Rialto Theatre is the first venue the folk duo staged its “A Winter’s Evening with Ryanhood” performance. So, Green said, Ryanhood and the Rialto Theatre have a lot of history. 2024 has marked a year of touring for the band. The Boston-bred duo is happy to return to its adopted hometown.

“It’s really nice that this Tucson show is our final show of the year,” Green said.

“It’s really a homecoming show. The energy here can’t be matched. It’s where our roots are. There’s a wonderful familial feel in these shows. We moved it around to different places. This is our return to the Rialto Theatre,” Hood added.

Green described Ryanhood’s shows as lively and fun, but thoughtful at the same time.

“I think what makes us unique among others in the folk-rock genre is we share a lot of where these songs come from,” he said. “We then tie it to culture and consider where they fit into the stories and ideas. We have a lot of audience interplay and participation.”

Spending two decades together has been enjoyable for Green and Hood. It’s been easy to stay passionate about music, as it crosses genres and communities. Hood said musicians — such as he — share personal experiences and try to find the truth in poetic and musical ways.

“It’s definitely my refuge and what gets me centered,” Green said. “I also teach guitar. I get to discover new artists. I always try to stay plugged in, per se. When we play a music festival, we discover a bunch of new artists. It remains magical to me.”

Holiday memories

Ryanhood’s Ryan David Green and Cameron Hood have fond memories of the holidays.

Ryan David Green

“I have two boys, who are 12 and 14 now. Right now, every Christmas with them and my wife are just so great. They’re not too old not to snuggle up on the couch, put on ‘The Polar Express’ and decorate the tree.

“It just feels so, so fun to share the season with them. I think all of us become caught up in it. I have a sister who is 6 years younger than me. She was born in June 1987. The first Christmas we were in Tucson, it snowed on that Christmas morning It was the only time I can remember waking up to a white Christmas here.”

Cameron Hood

“A couple years ago, I spent a Christmas with my now-wife and my brother. It was just the three of us. We spent all day in our sweatpants and sweaters, indoors. My brother sang, my wife baked biscuits and I made gravy. It was a beautiful Christmas.”

Ryanhood w/a special opening set from Ryan David Green

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

WHERE: The Rialto Theatre

COST: Tickets start at $22.50; all ages

INFO: rialtotheatre.com