Pride Grand Marshal: Jess Losoya is a passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ Community

SoCal native Jess Losoya was involved in a street gang, addicted to drugs and in and out of prison when he had an epiphany.

He needed to tell his “gang friends” that he is gay.

“The environment was vulnerable,” he said. “You were a target. That led me on a path of drugs and gangs. I was hiding who I truly was. I didn’t have the courage to come out.

“Eventually, I hit a point where I couldn’t hide any longer. I needed to be free and honest with myself and the people around me. I could feel this sadness. With the support of a close friend, I came out in front of 40 gang members who were in this harsh gang in Southern California. I could then close that chapter, walk out and begin living my authentic self.”

Jess's long-term meth addiction nearly cost him his life, but with the help and support of the Amity Foundation, he not only overcame his drug use but also transformed his life and outlook. In 2013, he was hired by Amity to use his lived experience to help others on similar journeys. Now, as the vice president of services and training, Jess continues to make a positive impact, drawing from his personal story to guide and inspire others.

In 2014, Losoya moved to Tucson and has become a beacon for other LGBTQ+ community. On Friday, Sept. 27, he will be honored as the Tucson Pride Parade grand marshal.

“This is very exciting,” he said. “When I found out, I was a little bit overwhelmed with emotion, coming from a troubled past where I was caught up with drugs and gangs and now, I am focusing on building a supportive community and relationships.

“It was meaningful to be acknowledged and supported by my friends who nominated me for this honor. It’s a moment of validation.”

Losoya is a leader in the LGBTQ+ community, specifically focusing on addiction treatment and recovery. He also volunteers with a variety of groups to raise HIV awareness and support. Recently, he was presented with the 2024 Leadership Award, presented by the Center for Health and Hope in collaboration with the Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN), for his extraordinary community service.

The 47-year-old turned his life around at the Amity Foundation, thanks to mentors including, Naya Arbiter, Doug Bond and Terry Maloney. He also credits the support of the Tucson Community.

“I have met incredible youth in Tucson who advocate for themselves and others,” he said. “They are showing courage and strength, and it is very inspiring.

“There’s so many people and groups in the community that have been part of my journey including my husband, Scott."

Jess works to right the wrongs he sees and is passionate about building a stronger community. With the violence and attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community, he said he feels it’s his responsibility of all of us to speak out.

“We face challenges in the fight for equality,” he said. “It’s easy to become complacent. History shows us that laws can be rolled back, depending on who’s holding the power.

“Another challenge we face is the need for medically accurate information about sexual health and well-being in every school.”

Losoya is gentle in offering advice about coming out.

“Just take your time, just at your own pace,” he said. “Coming to terms with your own identity is a personal journey. There’s no timeline for that that you have to follow. Just see who you are and remember the community is ready to lift you up when you’re ready to take that step. Don’t let fear of people’s opinions control your life. Trusting yourself is your biggest asset. You know yourself best, so keep moving forward with confidence, and don’t let anyone take your power from you.”