Musical Gumbo: Jazz artist Endea Owens offers a smorgasbord of sounds

click to enlarge (Lauren Desberg/Submitted) Endea Owens performs at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Rialto Theatre.

Jazz bassist and composer Endea Owens’ music is a virtual gumbo of musical influences. There’s a dash of jazz, with a little R&B-influenced jazz and some bebop, all topped with gospel.

She’ll serve all that on her musical plate at the Rialto Theatre at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. (See accompanying story.)

“You can expect a whole lot of soulful music,” she said. “People are going to have a good time. People are going to sing, and they usually dance.”

Owens has earned a spot in the musical class of fresh faces. After graduating from The Juilliard School, she joined the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” as a member of the house band, Stay Human. Since then, Owens has won an Emmy, Grammy Award and a George Foster Peabody Award. Her work has appeared on Jon Batiste’s Grammy Award-winning album “We Are,” the Oscar-nominated film “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and H.E.R.’s Super Bowl LV performance.

Owens has been mentored by jazz icons like Marcus Belgrave, Rodney Whitaker and Ron Carter. She has toured and performed with Wynton Marsalis, Jennifer Holliday, Diana Ross, Rhonda Ross, Solange, Jon Batiste, Jazzmeia Horn, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Steve Turre, to name a few.

In 2022, Owens composed an original piece about the life of Ida B. Wells entitled “Ida’s Crusade” for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and was also performed by the NYO Carnegie Hall Orchestra. Owens has written for brands such as Pyer Moss and Glossier. She has worked with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and is the curator for the National Arts Club. She presents original compositions at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, where she is a fellow for “Jazz is Now!”

Her next record, “For the People,” is set for release this year.

Music is in Owens’ blood. Her mother gave her a Yamaha keyboard when she was 8. She quickly learned the music surrounding her.

“I learned everything I heard on TV,” she said. “I could play that. Everything I heard on the radio, I could play that. When I was 10, I added the violin. I played in national competitions and won.

“After that, I took an interest in bass. I played Mozart’s ‘Symphony 25’ by ear. My orchestra conductor said I had to switch from first chair violin to bass. He didn’t have a bass player. I said no.”

With threats of a failing grade, Owens gave in. Her teacher at Detroit School of Arts said she would thank him later. She hasn’t acknowledged that yet, but she would like to return to the school.

Owens is proud her Detroit roots and the city’s rich musical history.

“I’m honored to have grown up in Detroit,” Owens said. “I don’t even know what kind of person I would be if I didn’t grow up in Detroit. It’s a beautiful, soulful city. It’s full of creativity. There are a lot of good people there who want to help people, which is rare.”

She is one of those who wishes to help others.

“I just hope that people feel better than they did before they listened to my music, whether it’s a recording or live,” she said. “I make music with the intent to be a vessel or conduit of music in order to reach people. I almost see my music as music therapy, which is important to me. Music has always been an escape for me, too. It’s my happy place.”



Endea Owens & The Cookout w/Janos Wilder

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18

WHERE: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress, Tucson

PRICE: Tickets start at $35

INFO: rialtotheatre.com