Lending a Hand: Tucson police officers meet the blues for new benefit

The Boys in Blue's first 9/11 Memorial Tribute will be headlined by The Bad News Blues band.

The blues are uniting to support area first responders.

The Boys in Blue law enforcement motorcycle club will host its first 9/11 Memorial Tribute at the Gaslight Music Hall with headliners the Bad News Blues Band.

“Our main mission is to help families of fallen first responders and those who have been seriously injured in the line of duty,” said Mike Batelli, the Boys in Blue’s co-founder and treasurer.

Retired after years of working undercover, Batelli called the new nonprofit his “baby.” Boys in Blue is comprised mostly of retired or active police officers, although any first responder may join.

“We get our money from donations,” he said. “We’re a motorcycle club, too. Motorcycle clubs do a lot of poker runs. I’m tired of poker runs. We wanted to take our wives out, and enjoy the camaraderie.

“We started thinking about 9/11 and how much it means to this country. This was only the second time we were attacked on our own soil. We lost a lot of first responders and military because of that.”

Batelli contacted the Bad News Blues Band, and the musicians were happy to headline.

Batelli is proud of what he’s accomplished with Boys in Blue, as he has buried partners, one of whom died while working undercover.

“We want to get the word out because this is who we are,” he said. “We’re the good guys. We give money to the families. They’re dear to our hearts. The families eventually receive insurance money when they’re loved ones are killed, but it takes a while to get it.

“They need money to live on. We say, ‘Here’s a check for the most money we can give. Take care of your family and do what you need to do. We keep in touch with them and address any needs they have. We’re all a family.”