Fine Crystal: American Idol semifinalist stars in ‘Quartet’

UA alumnus Crystal Stark has reached the semifinals on “American Idol” and appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “The Today Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Although her resume is rich, acting is newer to her. She will star in her first large-scale musical: Saguaro City Music Theatre’s “Million Dollar Quartet” from Friday, Oct. 4, to Sunday, Oct. 20.

“Million Dollar Quartet” tells the story of an impromptu jam session between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis, who came together at Sun Records in Memphis in 1956.

In the show, Elvis brings along his girlfriend and aspiring singer Dyanne, who Stark will play.

The cast also features Colton Sims as Elvis Presley, Wyatt Andrew Brownell as Jerry Lee Lewis, Tarif Pappu as Carl Perkins and Michael D. Potter as Johnny Cash.

Tucson actor Tyler Wright is portraying Sam Phillips, the founder of Sun Records. He has also been in Saguaro City productions of “Matilda” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Another local Joel Dunst is portraying drummer W.S. “Fluke” Holland. He has been in every Saguaro City production but offstage in the pit. This is the first time he is taking on an acting role.

James Gallardo is playing Carl Perkins’ brother and bassist Jay Perkins.

The production has a mixture of local and out-of-town performers. Drew Humphrey, producing artistic director for Saguaro City, said it was important to find the right musicians for the roles.

“They all have to play their own instruments onstage. It becomes a very complicated search because not only do you need someone who can play the guitar and sing the range of Johnny Cash, but you also want him to look like Johnny Cash. The same thing with Elvis. You are embodying these iconic figures onstage,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said it was a quick two-and-a-half-week rehearsal process, so it was important that they find performers who could get ready quickly. Many of the actors had already done the show previously.

“It’s a large body of music that covers a lot of different styles,” Humphrey said. “They all have to be off-book, not only for their lines but also musically as well. That includes the drummer and the bassist. With the short process, we reached into the ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ family…It’s a popular show for theaters to produce, so there are a bunch of people out there that have been exposed to the material, that already have it memorized and ready.”

Humphrey said there were special challenges to this show, such as finding a piano that the Jerry Lee Lewis actor could stand on and play with his feet and figuring out how the Carl Perkins actor could plug his guitar into a vintage amp.

The actors use two types of microphones: vintage standing mics for performance and wireless mics for scene work.

They also bring instruments that are authentic to the singers they are portraying.

“The bass is probably one of the trickier ones because they climb all over that bass, stand on it and dance on it, and the bass goes upside down,” Humphrey said.

Sun Studios was an old audio parts store turned into a studio. The set has been designed to look like the vintage studio, with props such as gold records.

The show gives a glimpse into Sam Phillips’s life and work, exploring his role in founding Sun Records and signing these major artists. It also delves into his relationships with these performers, especially Cash, whom he is trying to sign to a new contract.

“It unpacks this beautiful musical journey of Sam Phillips and the talent he discovered. It was at a breaking point where they were all going to go in separate directions…It’s a simple story but one that is beautifully centered around a father figure in Sam Phillips, who really took care of his boys as if they were sons, gave them opportunities and fostered their talent in a beautiful way,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said the show highlights what it’s like to be in the music business.

“This is a story about musicians and the trials, tribulations and conflicts that arise when you’re negotiating dates and contracts, finding your own musical voice, collaboration, competition…These stories are personal to every single person that is cast in this show, what it’s like to be a professional musician,” Humphrey said.

A Tucson resident, Stark is working with Saguaro City for the first time. She grew up in Tucson, attending Palo Verde High School and UA.

As a professional musician, she headlines on cruise ships and performs in a Whitney Houston tribute show.

“I grew up on Whitney. I feel like maybe I emulated her from a young age, and it influenced how my voice grew… My show I do on ships is called ‘First Ladies of Song,’ and it pays tribute to all of the vocal female firsts, the female vocal pioneers… I pay homage to Carole King, the Supremes, Mahalia Jackson, Shania Twain.

“There’s Adele in there. I do Dolly Parton on land. There’s a land version and a ship version. It’s a wide variety of voices, and it’s hard to jump between and sound like each different artist. When I get to Whitney, I’m like this is my wheelhouse.”

She has been in a production called “Doo Wop Divas,” which featured clothing styles and music from the 1950s and ’60s. For the last 10 years, she has been doing a show called “Class Of,” which started with music from to 1974.

Stark also has a background in education. She taught general music, band and choir for eight years at a Vail school. She now runs a private voice studio.

Although the other characters in “Million Dollar Quartet” are based on real people, Stark’s character Dyanne is fictional. Elvis’ real-life girlfriend did accompany him to the recording session, but she wasn’t discovered for years.

“She wasn’t a singer historically. She was along with Elvis, and they took some liberties and made it a powerhouse vocal feature as I understand it,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said Dyanne is an important part of Elvis’ story.

“There’s such a tenderness and a revealing quality in Dyanne’s character that is able to give context to a complicated man and a complicated story,” Humphrey said.

Stark has been asked to perform in musicals, but the timing hadn’t worked out. She decided to finally give acting in a musical a try with “Million Dollar Quartet.”

“As you’re coming into your musicianship and becoming a vocalist, there seem to be two tracks, the concert track, and the musical track. I definitely was on the concert track from a young age,” Stark said.

“I’ve been in theatrical productions that weren’t necessarily musicals… I could play piano. I could play drums. I could play instruments from a young age, so I would fill in the gaps for these things… I’m really excited to tap into this other side of me.”

She said that few women of color have played Dyanne, so she brings something different to the role.

In the show, Dyanne is the only woman in the studio with these established musicians, but she holds her own and has her moments to shine.

“I think that what struck me first was that she’s the only female around a bunch of dudes,” Stark said.

“I see that all the time. It’s always me and a bunch of dudes. Any gig that I’m on, I’m usually the only female. You get into this groove of learning to speak dude.

“I think between being so used to being in a room full of men, holding my own, being a musician and spending most of my life in this industry with all the different facets that come along with it lend itself really well to playing this role. I’m really excited about bringing some of my life experience to the part.”