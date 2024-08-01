RJ Mischo and his Red Hot blues band will perform at KXCI's 11th annual House Rockin' Blues review, set for Friday, Aug. 2.

Marty Kool is an avid fan of blues harmonica players.

So, he’s pleased RJ Mischo & His Red Hot Blues Band are slated to perform at KXCI’s 11th annual House Rockin’ Blues Review.

“I tend to like harmonica players,” said Kool, KXCI’s Blues Review host. “We end up with a lot of harmonica players. That’s a personal preference because they fill up the dance floor.”

Filling the dance floor is the goal of the party, which also includes special guest Dave Gonzalez of The Paladins.

“It’s going to be a full-on dance party with a lot of artists,” Mischo said.

“It’s going to be spontaneous. There’s a lot of spontaneity involved. My sound is Americana retro blues. I love blues music.”

KXCI Executive Director Elva De La Torre welcomes all to attend.

“We’re thrilled to have folks back at El Casino for another great KXCI show featuring the sounds of R.J. Mischo and His Red Hot Blues Band,” De La Torre said.

“Grab your friends and join us for a special night of incredible music, food and community.”

The evening will kick off with an Arizona Blues Hall of Fame “Guitar Rumble” led by highly acclaimed guitarist Mike Eldred from Phoenix and featuring Mike Blommer of Bad New Blues Band with local great Danny Krieger. Hall of Famers Steve Grams will be on bass and Brian Fahey on drums. Dave Gonzalez will also join in to add a lot of heat to the festivities, especially since two-thirds of The Paladins will be on the El Casino stage.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30. Advance general admission tickets will be $30 for the general public, $25 for KXCI members, and $35 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at all Bookmans’ locations, KXCI.org, and at the door. KXCI’s Blues Review DJ Marty Kool will emcee the show. Southern-style food will be available for purchase from The Parish.

De La Torre said the station is grateful partners like Homestyle Galleries and Tucson Federal Credit Union, and Stage sponsors, KAPPCON and Northern Trust. All proceeds support KXCI Community Radio’s mission to connect the communities of Tucson and Southern Arizona to each other and to the world with informative, engaging, and creative community-based programming.

Longtime love

Mischo fell in love with Chicago- and harmonica-style blues as a 14-year-old in junior high.

"It’s a love affair with the music. In the Twin Cities, when I started out, the first live band I heard was Lamont Cranston Band. The energy and the retro sound were amazing. They had a vintage sound. The leader was a singer-harmonica player. I thought I’d like to try to do that — play the harmonica and sing,” he said.

Kool is well schooled in the blues. He’s hosted his radio show for nearly 40 years. He’s also booked shows as he has a plethora of contacts.

“I have relationships with musicians all over the place, so it fell to me to book these things,” he said. “I was doing shows off and on before KXCI was on the air.”

Eleven years ago, he started booking shows for KXCI. He’s proud of what the team has created for fans this year.

“RJ Mischo is in the upper echelon of today’s great harmonica players,” he said. “He hails from California, where he’s established himself as a prolific performer at major venues and festivals across the United States, Europe and extensively up and down the West Coast. RJ’s vast discography features 14 of his own releases on multiple record labels and he also appears on at least 25 CDs as a guest or on compilations.”