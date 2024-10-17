Best Spirits & Nightlife 2024

Best Musical Act
Mamma Coal Band
mammacoal.com
Mamma Coal is the brainchild of Carra “Mamma Coal” Stasney, whose music fits into the country and Americana scenes. She writes everything from power ballads to waltzes to Tejano/country inspired music. She got her start playing stages at western clubs and barn dances. The group’s album “Dance Hall Crush” reached the top 50 on the national Americana music charts.
Reader Recommended
Miss Olivia and the Interlopers
missoliviaandtheinterlopers.com
XIXA
xixamusic.com
Best Cover Band
Znora
instagram.com/znora_band
Znora’s musicians defy their age. This up-and-coming rock group plays music from the ’50s onward. The group is guitarist Adrian Negrete, bass player Johny Rohde and drummer Josh Montaño. The group won the 2023 Proof is in the Pudding youth competition, hosted by Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers. They are getting the chance to open for ZZ Top at the end of October.
Reader Recommended
Mark Miller Band
markmillerband.com
Jukebox Junkies
jukeboxjunkies.rocks
Best Punk
Pork Torta
facebook.com/p/The-Pork-Torta
Pork Torta is more than just power chords and downstrokes. The band’s offbeat attitudes and imagery, sick distorted riffs, and the costume parties that often in their live shows mark them among the Southwest’s most nonconformist, hard-driving bands.
Reader Recommended
Mudpuppy
facebook.com/mudpuppyaz
Closet Goth
Instagram.com/closetgothxoxo
Best Jazz
Connie Brannock’s
Little House of Funk
conniebrannockband.com
Connie Brannock has a true tour de force of sound. Retiring from the Army National Guard as Command Sergeant Major, she’s living a new life in Tucson as bandleader of its hottest jam band. Connie is a true musical chameleon who can roll with the best rockers, soul singers, and jazz players around—as she often does with the all-star lineups she puts together.
Reader Recommended
Crystal Stark
crystalstarkmusic.com
Pete Swan Quarter
peteswan.com
Best Rock
Birds and Arrows
birdsandarrows.com
Andrea and Pete Connolly created Birds and Arrows in North Carolina in 2007. After going on a cross-country tour, the duo decided to move to Tucson in 2016. In August 2022, they released their sixth album, “Electric Bones.” For the project, they assembled a four-piece with Ben Nisbet on lead guitar and Gabriel Sullivan on bass. They are known for their moody soundscapes, harmonies, ’70s groove and folk-rock influences.
Reader Recommended
The Dirt
facebook.com/TheDirtHairband
Shell Shock
shellshockrocks.com
Best Folk
The Tucsonics
facebook.com/tucsonics
The Tucsonics are a Western swing band that plays music from the 1920s to the 1950s. The band plays a variety of genres, including jazz, blues, swing and country music by artists such as
Bob Wills, Spade Cooley, Milton Brown and Gene Autry. The band boasts a steel guitarist, multiple fiddle players, and a rhythm section.
Reader Recommended
Leila Lopez
leilalopezsongs.com
Whiskey Treats
instagram.com/whiskeytreats
Best Hip-Hop Act
Marley B
instagram.com/uglyassmarley
Marley B stays on top for his fourth year in a row as Tucson’s Best Hip-Hop Act. He’s keeping true to his authentic self, which can hop between a good-humored MC to a more forceful and heavier, laser-focused rapper. He’s never aloof, keeping his bars fresh and clever across beats that roll from throwback keyboard riffs to classic, sticky drum ‘n’ bass production.
Reader Recommended
Cash Lansky
cashlansky.com
Black Diamond BDMG
instagram.com/blackdiamond.mg
Best Country Act
Mamma Coal Band
mammacoal.com
Carra Stasney first made waves in Portland, Oregon’s indie country scene before moving to Tucson several years ago. Now, she’s among the Old Pueblo’s country greats, with recent accolades like opening for Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam. Her all-star band plays great country music to move to, which is on full display with her recent album, “Dance Hall Crush.”
Reader Recommended
Drew Cooper
drewcoopermusic.com
The Mark Miller Band
markmillerband.com
Best Reggae
Neon Prophet
facebook.com/nepromusic
Neon Prophet has been putting in the work on producing great, enlivening reggae music since the 1980s. They’ve become such an establishment that author Harvey Burgess documented their story in the book, “Reggae Night: Neon Prophet at the Chicago Bar” — the venue where they cut their teeth and still play to this day.
Reader Recommended
ZeeCeeKeely
zeeceekeely.com
Baja Caravan
bajacaravanband.com
Best Adult Store
Fascinations
3658 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-322-0757, fascinations.net
What sets Fascinations a step above the rest more than anything is a courteous and professional staff that can help with any slippery situation. Frequenters to this local sex shop know that they have one of the largest, most impressive inventories in town.
Reader Recommended
Jellywink Boutique
416 E. Seventh Street
520-526-2623, jellywink.com
Bookstore Southwest Adult Shop
5754 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-790-1550
Best Gay Bar
IBT’s Bar + Food
616 N. Fourth Avenue
520-882-3053, ibtstucson.com
For nearly 40 years, IBT’s has held its reputation as Tucson’s premier gay bar, with some of the best dancing, trivia, karaoke and other community events like its iconic drag show entertainment held every Wednesday through Saturday. Their patio bar offers a more relaxing setting for patrons to unwind and mingle.
Reader Recommended
Surly Wench Pub
424 N. Fourth Avenue
520-882-0009, surlywenchpub.com
Brodie’s Dark Horse Tavern
2449 N. Stone Avenue
520-623-3970, brodiesdarkhorsetavern.com
Best Nightclub
Club Congress
311 E. Congress Street
520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com
When Club Congress was founded in 1985, the venue hosted a weekly showcase to spotlight Tucson acts. One of the live music spaces inside Hotel Congress, the club caters to all genres and interests. Club Congress hosts artists and dance nights for those interested in folk, punk, pop, funk, rock, hip-hop and other styles of music. They also offer events such as retro game night and take part in larger festivals and events such as Nightmare on Congress Street.
Reader Recommended
The Maverick
6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-298-0430, tucsonmaverick.com
Playground Bar and Lounge
278 E. Congress Street
520-396-3691, playgroundtucson.com
Best Casino
Casino Del Sol
5655 W. Valencia Road
1-855-765-7829, casinodelsol.com
Casino del Sol’s reign in the Best Casino category continues. Restaurants, recreation and entertainment at the top of its class keep things moving along with a variety of games and gambling on hand. Keep on keeping on with trying your best stakes at roulette, craps, mini-baccarat and slots.
Reader Recommended
Desert Diamond Casino
7350 S. Nogales Highway
1-866-332-9467, ddcaz.com
Best Venue for Live Music
Rialto Theatre
318 E. Congress Street
520-740-1000, rialtotheatre.com
Built by the California-based firm William Curlett and Son, the Rialto Theatre opened in 1920. The venue debuted with vaudeville shows, newsreel cartoons and short silent films. Now it’s proven to be one of the best venues for live music produced by local and national acts. The Rialto also hosts comedy shows, themed dance nights and parties and tribute band performances.
Reader Recommended
Hotel Congress
311 E. Congress Street
520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com
Fox Tucson Theatre
17 W. Congress Street
520-547-3040, foxtucson.com
Best College Bar
Frog & Firkin
874 E. University Boulevard, Tucson
520-623-7507, frogandfirkin.com
Frog & Firkin offers a festive atmosphere, with indoor and outdoor seating. Groups of students can get together and watch games, have a beer or grab a bite to eat. Frog & Firkin is especially known for its pizzas, which can be purchased by the slice or as a whole pie. Its menu also includes brisket sliders, eight flavors of wings and grass-fed and bison burgers. In the mood for a beer? Frog & Firkin has a large selection of imported, domestic and microbrewed beer.
Reader Recommended
Gentle Ben’s Brewing
865 E. University Boulevard
520-624-4177, gentlebens.com
The Hut
305 E. Fourth Avenue
520-623-3200, facebook.com/thehuttucson
Best Neighborhood Bar
The Shelter
4155 E. Grant Road, 520-326-1345
The Shelter prides itself on being Tucson’s only ’60s-themed retro lounge, adorned with JFK memorabilia, pinball machines and music fitting the scene. Sip on local microbrews or the Shelter’s variety of classic and contemporary martinis and cocktails while enjoying their friendly, vintage vibe.
Reader Recommended
Che’s Lounge
350 N. Fourth Avenue
520-623-2088, cheslounge.com
Tap & Bottle
403 N. Sixth Avenue
520-344-8999, thetapandbottle.com
Best Comedian
Joseph Neibich
Joseph Neibich’s stand-up comedy has been brought to clubs and colleges nationwide — one leg of a decades-long career in entertainment. His early experience in the film industry led to his writing, directing, and starring in his feature films like “Ocean Front Property.” In recent years, Joseph has notably directed and hosted the Faith in Film International Film Festival and Screenwriting Competition.
Reader Recommended
Priscilla Fernandez
instagram.com/priscillacomedy
Mo Urban
instagram.com/somemocomedy
Best Happy Hour
Trident Grill
2033 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-795-5755. tridentgrill.com
As far as happy hour goes, Trident Grill & Pizza Pub is still unmatched. From 3 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, the restaurant offers affordable and delicious bar bites like kalua pork, crispy shrimp, or cod tacos, grilled chicken skewers, and beer-battered kosher pickles. All craft beer, cocktails and wine by the glass are $1 off.
Reader Recommended
Barrio Brewing Co.
800 E. 16th Street
520-791-2739. barriobrewing.com
Union Public House
4340 N. Campbell Avenue
520-329-8575. uniontucson.com
Best Place to Sing Karaoke
Bumsteds
1003 N. Stone Avenue
520-323-1010, bumstedsaz.com
Bumsteds has a reputation as a place to experience “real food” and “real people.” They regularly offer karaoke nights during the weekends. Sometimes, they host special karaoke events themed around other happenings in town, such as Tucson Pride or Comic-Con. They also offer other events, such as comedy nights and open mics.
Reader Recommended
Shooter’s Steakhouse and Saloon
3115 E. Prince Road
520-322-0779, instagram.com/shooterssaloon
Surly Wench Pub
424 N. Fourth Avenue
520-882-0009, surlywenchpub.com
Best Pool Hall
Pockets Pool & Pub
1062 S. Wilmot Road
520-571-9421, pocketstucson.com
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the daily, Pockets offers chess, backgammon and, of course, pool in a familial, chill atmosphere. Turn up their jukebox with a classic ’40s vocal pop hit or enjoy a full bar and lunch specials between games of pool, or visit Pockets’ pro shop to buy your next pro-line pool cue.
Reader Recommended
Red Garter Saloon Bar & Grill
3143 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-325-0483, redgartertucson.com
Clicks Billiards
3325 N. First Avenue
520-887-7312, clicks.com
Best Comedy Night
Laffs Comedy Café
2900 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-323-8669, laffstucson.com
Laffs Comedy Café showcases local and nationally successful comedians, who represent different styles of comedy and points of view. On Thursdays, the venue hosts open mic nights, where newcomers and veterans can work out their material in front of audiences. They also have special shows on nights such as New Year’s Eve.
Reader Recommended
Unscrewed Theater
unscrewedtheater.org
Tucson Improv Movement
tucsonimprov.com
Best Sports Bar
Trident Grill
2033 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-795-5755, tridentgrill.com
At the end of the day, Trident maintains the best formula for a great sports bar. They keep it at its undiluted best, with a barrage of televisions set out to catch up on all major sporting events while sipping on a cold beer and a solid selection of bar bites and bigger offerings.
Reader Recommended
Barrio Brewing Co.
800 E 16th Street
520-791-2739. barriobrewing.com
Putney’s Pitstop Sports Bar & Grill
6090 N Oracle Rd
520-575-1767. putneysbar.com
Best DJ
DJ Herm
instagram.com/djherm
In a burgeoning tableau like Tucson’s electronic scene, artists like DJ Herm stand on top. DJ Herm has made it a point to continue innovating on his trademark sound, which has always been noted for his distinctive mixes and transitions. DJ Herm elevates electronic music in Tucson by presenting it as a true artform worth dancing to.
Reader Recommended
Mother Tierra
instagram.com/mothertierra
DJ Jahmar
instagram.com/djjahmarintl
Best Drag Queen
Lucinda Holliday
instagram.com/lucindaholliday
Lucinda Holliday has a reputation for her comedic style of drag. In 1989, she began the artform of female illusion. In 1994, she won Miss Gay Arizona America. She has also held the title of 2007 Miss Gay Arizona UsofA At Large. She was a pageant promoter for a time and continues to be involved as a judge and consultant. She also has a background as a hair stylists and sells custom jewelry through her business, Made for a Queen.
Reader Recommended
Tempest DuJour
instagram.com/tempestdujour
Janee Starr
instagram.com/janeestarr1
Best Liquor Store
Plaza Liquors & Fine Wines
2642 N. Campbell Avenue
520-327-0462, plazatucson.com
A Tucson institution since 1978, Plaza is a no-nonsense purveyor of liquors, wines, and beers worldwide. Its attention to bringing local, Arizona-owned and -produced brands into the fold and its expansive selection of international wines and over 500 beers keep it a local landmark.
Reader Recommended
Tap & Bottle
403 N. Sixth Avenue
520-344-8999, thetapandbottle.com
RumRunner
3131 E. First Street
520-326-0121, rumrunnertucson.com
Best Country Western Bar
The Maverick King of Clubs
6622 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-298-0430, tucsonmaverick.com
The Maverick is the spot for line dancing, two-stepping, and country swing in Tucson. It even features dance lessons for all types throughout the week. Pair that with a lineup of fantastic live acts, from rotating local favorites to national touring acts, and the Maverick makes a strong argument for being the Best Country Western Bar in Tucson.
Reader Recommended
Whiskey Roads
2290 W. Ina Road
520-219-0134, whiskeyroadstucson.com
Cowpony Bar
6510 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-721-2781, cowponybar.com
Best Signature Cocktail
The Parish
6453 N. Oracle Road
theparishtucson.com
The Parish is well-known for bringing Cajun flair to Tucson. It dilutes this verve into a single drink with the Parishioner. This signature cocktail promises a Louisiana bent with its citrusy mix of lemon juice, grapefruit bitters, and orange flower water with a splash of house-infused basil vodka that takes its flavor to the next level. It’s a fine notch in the belt for an establishment that makes all of its cocktails right.
Reader Recommended
Owls Club
236 S. Scott Avenue
520-207-5678, owlsclubwest.com
Portal Cocktails
220 N. Fourth Avenue
520-445-6625, portalcocktails.com
Best Burlesque
Surly Wench Pub
424 N. Fourth Avenue
520-882-0009, surlywenchpub.com
The Surly Wench Pub lifts burlesque to a new level with its nights. The club is known for the Arizona Burlesque Festival, which brings in burlesque performers from around the world, takes place at the venue. They also have shows featuring local burlesque performers. Some of the burlesque nights have special themes, such as haunted burlesque or nerdlesque.
Reader Recommended
Don’t Blink Burlesque Troupe
dontblinkburlesque.com
Tucson Libertine League
tucsonlibertineleague.com
Best Strip Club
Curves Cabaret
2130 N. Oracle Road
520-884-7210, curvescabarettucson.com
Curves has been a fan favorite for Best Strip Club in Tucson for years, and it’s establishing a streak again as it once again wins top honors. Keeping it professional and fun, Curves offers excellent shows and an extensive food and drink menu alongside numerous daily and weekly specials.
Reader Recommended
Ten’s Showclub
5120 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-325-8367
Raiders Reef
6475 E. Golf Links Road
520-745-8125, raidersreeftucson.com
Best Beer Selection
Tap & Bottle
Multiple locations
520-344-8999, thetapandbottle.com
Tap & Bottle is well known and loved for being an ardent supporter of Tucson’s craft beer scene. They offer an impressive swath of IPAs, pilsners and more in their extensive selection of Tucson- and Arizona-based offerings. Don’t walk away with just one — build your own six-pack with various craft brews.
Reader Recommended
Arizona Beer House
150 S. Kolb Road
520-207-8077, arizonabeerhouse.com
Plaza Liquors & Fine Wines
2642 N. Campbell Avenue
520-327-0462, plazatucson.com
Best Brewery
Barrio Brewing Co.
800 E. 16th Street
520-791-2739, barriobrewing.com
Arizona’s first 100% employee-owned brewery has earned its roses for this fine fact alone. Team that fact up with fantastic beer options and a genuinely great food menu — we’re looking at that broad selection of burgers to pair up with a growler fill — and you’re in for a memorable time.
Reader Recommended
Dragoon Brewing Company
1859 W. Grant Road
520-329-3606, dragoonbrewing.com
Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.
228 E. Sixth Street
520-444-5305, facebook.com/crookedtoothbrewing
Best Dive Bar
The Buffet Bar
538 E. Ninth Street
520-623-6811, bufferbarttucson.com
Tucson’s oldest dive bar has served the community for 90 years. Sitting at this bar isn’t just a good time — it’s a history lesson set in the center of the historic Iron Horse Neighborhood. To this day, the Buffet Bar attracts an eclectic crew of locals to try signature drinks with signature names like the Trash Can or Big Juicy Booty.
Reader Recommended
The Shelter
4155 E. Grant Road
520-326-1345
Che’s Lounge
350 N. Fourth Avenue
520-623-2088, cheslounge.com
Best Locally Brewed Beer
Barrio Blonde (Barrio Brewing Co.)
800 E. 16th Street
520-791-2739, barriobrewing.com
In a sea of signature beers that Barrio has crafted, it’s the Blonde that still remains its biggest staple — not just of their selection, but of Tucson and Arizona’s entire pool of brews. Local, completely employee-owned beer being distributed nationally is a big flex, and it’s with classics like the Barrio Blonde that they get it done.
Reader Recommended
Dragoon IPA
(Dragoon Brewing Company)
1859 W. Grant Road
520-329-3606, dragoonbrewing.com
Barrio Rojo
(Barrio Brewing Co.)
800 E. 16th Street
520-791-2739, barriobrewing.com
Best Cocktail Menu
Sidecar
139 S. Eastbourne Avenue
520-795-1819, barsidecar.com
Sidecar has the neighborhood vibe down pat. It’s set in a nonchalant brick building with sunlight flitting through the windows onto its alchemic liquor selection. Its signature cocktail menu is split up into sections, including its trademark Sidecars, “Dark + Stirred,” “Sour and Up” and “Herbal and on the Rocks.” It’s a down-to-earth neighborhood concept through and through, and a great one.
Reader Recommended
Tough Luck Club
101 E. Pennington Street
520-882-5550, facebook.com/toughluckclub
Sky Bar
536 N. Fourth Avenue
520-622-4300, skybartucson.com
Best Bartender
Barb Trujillo
Barb is back on top of our list as the Best Bartender in Tucson. Besides her winning personality and clear love for the Old Pueblo, it’s her fast-moving, near-magic dedication to drink-making that keeps her ahead of the rest. She remains a familiar face for frequenters of Club Congress and the Tap Room, and we’re better for having her as a local institution.
Reader Recommended
Olivia Reardon
Kim Ireland
Best Place to Get a
Glass of Wine
Arizona Wine Collective
4280 N. Campbell Avenue
520-329-8595, azwinecollective.com
In the heart of St. Philip’s Plaza sits the Arizona Wine Collective. With its red umbrellas and Tuscan setting, it certainly has its aesthetic downpat, but the quality of its wine selection is what really gets us talking about this premier tasting room. Explore a vino selection that includes Golden Rule, Four Tails, Rune and Callaghan — all trademark Arizona wines.
Reader Recommended
Revel
416 E. Ninth Street
520-329-2123, reveltucson.com
Vivace
6440 N. Campbell Avenue
520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com