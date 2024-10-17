Best Spirits & Nightlife 2024

The Tucsonics are a Western swing band that plays music from the 1920s to the 1950s. The band plays a variety of genres, including jazz, blues, swing and country music by artists such as

Andrea and Pete Connolly created Birds and Arrows in North Carolina in 2007. After going on a cross-country tour, the duo decided to move to Tucson in 2016. In August 2022, they released their sixth album, “Electric Bones.” For the project, they assembled a four-piece with Ben Nisbet on lead guitar and Gabriel Sullivan on bass. They are known for their moody soundscapes, harmonies, ’70s groove and folk-rock influences.

Connie Brannock has a true tour de force of sound. Retiring from the Army National Guard as Command Sergeant Major, she’s living a new life in Tucson as bandleader of its hottest jam band. Connie is a true musical chameleon who can roll with the best rockers, soul singers, and jazz players around—as she often does with the all-star lineups she puts together.

Pork Torta is more than just power chords and downstrokes. The band’s offbeat attitudes and imagery, sick distorted riffs, and the costume parties that often in their live shows mark them among the Southwest’s most nonconformist, hard-driving bands.

Znora’s musicians defy their age. This up-and-coming rock group plays music from the ’50s onward. The group is guitarist Adrian Negrete, bass player Johny Rohde and drummer Josh Montaño. The group won the 2023 Proof is in the Pudding youth competition, hosted by Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers. They are getting the chance to open for ZZ Top at the end of October.

Mamma Coal is the brainchild of Carra “Mamma Coal” Stasney, whose music fits into the country and Americana scenes. She writes everything from power ballads to waltzes to Tejano/country inspired music. She got her start playing stages at western clubs and barn dances. The group’s album “Dance Hall Crush” reached the top 50 on the national Americana music charts.

Bob Wills, Spade Cooley, Milton Brown and Gene Autry. The band boasts a steel guitarist, multiple fiddle players, and a rhythm section.

Leila Lopez

leilalopezsongs.com

Whiskey Treats

instagram.com/whiskeytreats

Best Hip-Hop Act

Marley B

instagram.com/uglyassmarley

Marley B stays on top for his fourth year in a row as Tucson’s Best Hip-Hop Act. He’s keeping true to his authentic self, which can hop between a good-humored MC to a more forceful and heavier, laser-focused rapper. He’s never aloof, keeping his bars fresh and clever across beats that roll from throwback keyboard riffs to classic, sticky drum ‘n’ bass production.

Cash Lansky

cashlansky.com

Black Diamond BDMG

instagram.com/blackdiamond.mg

Best Country Act

Mamma Coal Band

mammacoal.com

Carra Stasney first made waves in Portland, Oregon’s indie country scene before moving to Tucson several years ago. Now, she’s among the Old Pueblo’s country greats, with recent accolades like opening for Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam. Her all-star band plays great country music to move to, which is on full display with her recent album, “Dance Hall Crush.”

Drew Cooper

drewcoopermusic.com

The Mark Miller Band

markmillerband.com

Best Reggae

Neon Prophet

facebook.com/nepromusic

Neon Prophet has been putting in the work on producing great, enlivening reggae music since the 1980s. They’ve become such an establishment that author Harvey Burgess documented their story in the book, “Reggae Night: Neon Prophet at the Chicago Bar” — the venue where they cut their teeth and still play to this day.

ZeeCeeKeely

zeeceekeely.com

Baja Caravan

bajacaravanband.com

Best Adult Store

Fascinations

3658 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-322-0757, fascinations.net

What sets Fascinations a step above the rest more than anything is a courteous and professional staff that can help with any slippery situation. Frequenters to this local sex shop know that they have one of the largest, most impressive inventories in town.

Jellywink Boutique

416 E. Seventh Street

520-526-2623, jellywink.com

Bookstore Southwest Adult Shop

5754 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-790-1550

Best Gay Bar

IBT's Bar + Food

616 N. Fourth Avenue

520-882-3053, ibtstucson.com

For nearly 40 years, IBT’s has held its reputation as Tucson’s premier gay bar, with some of the best dancing, trivia, karaoke and other community events like its iconic drag show entertainment held every Wednesday through Saturday. Their patio bar offers a more relaxing setting for patrons to unwind and mingle.

Surly Wench Pub

424 N. Fourth Avenue

520-882-0009, surlywenchpub.com

Brodie’s Dark Horse Tavern

2449 N. Stone Avenue

520-623-3970, brodiesdarkhorsetavern.com

Best Nightclub

Club Congress

311 E. Congress Street

520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com

When Club Congress was founded in 1985, the venue hosted a weekly showcase to spotlight Tucson acts. One of the live music spaces inside Hotel Congress, the club caters to all genres and interests. Club Congress hosts artists and dance nights for those interested in folk, punk, pop, funk, rock, hip-hop and other styles of music. They also offer events such as retro game night and take part in larger festivals and events such as Nightmare on Congress Street.

The Maverick

6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-298-0430, tucsonmaverick.com

Playground Bar and Lounge

278 E. Congress Street

520-396-3691, playgroundtucson.com

Best Casino

Casino Del Sol

5655 W. Valencia Road

1-855-765-7829, casinodelsol.com

Casino del Sol’s reign in the Best Casino category continues. Restaurants, recreation and entertainment at the top of its class keep things moving along with a variety of games and gambling on hand. Keep on keeping on with trying your best stakes at roulette, craps, mini-baccarat and slots.

Desert Diamond Casino

7350 S. Nogales Highway

1-866-332-9467, ddcaz.com

Best Venue for Live Music

Rialto Theatre

318 E. Congress Street

520-740-1000, rialtotheatre.com

Built by the California-based firm William Curlett and Son, the Rialto Theatre opened in 1920. The venue debuted with vaudeville shows, newsreel cartoons and short silent films. Now it’s proven to be one of the best venues for live music produced by local and national acts. The Rialto also hosts comedy shows, themed dance nights and parties and tribute band performances.

Hotel Congress

311 E. Congress Street

520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com

Fox Tucson Theatre

17 W. Congress Street

520-547-3040, foxtucson.com

Best College Bar

Frog & Firkin

874 E. University Boulevard, Tucson

520-623-7507, frogandfirkin.com

Frog & Firkin offers a festive atmosphere, with indoor and outdoor seating. Groups of students can get together and watch games, have a beer or grab a bite to eat. Frog & Firkin is especially known for its pizzas, which can be purchased by the slice or as a whole pie. Its menu also includes brisket sliders, eight flavors of wings and grass-fed and bison burgers. In the mood for a beer? Frog & Firkin has a large selection of imported, domestic and microbrewed beer.

Gentle Ben’s Brewing

865 E. University Boulevard

520-624-4177, gentlebens.com

The Hut

305 E. Fourth Avenue

520-623-3200, facebook.com/thehuttucson

Best Neighborhood Bar

The Shelter

4155 E. Grant Road

The Shelter prides itself on being Tucson’s only ’60s-themed retro lounge, adorned with JFK memorabilia, pinball machines and music fitting the scene. Sip on local microbrews or the Shelter’s variety of classic and contemporary martinis and cocktails while enjoying their friendly, vintage vibe.

Che’s Lounge

350 N. Fourth Avenue

520-623-2088, cheslounge.com

Tap & Bottle

403 N. Sixth Avenue

520-344-8999, thetapandbottle.com

Best Comedian

Joseph Neibich

Joseph Neibich’s stand-up comedy has been brought to clubs and colleges nationwide — one leg of a decades-long career in entertainment. His early experience in the film industry led to his writing, directing, and starring in his feature films like “Ocean Front Property.” In recent years, Joseph has notably directed and hosted the Faith in Film International Film Festival and Screenwriting Competition.

Priscilla Fernandez

instagram.com/priscillacomedy

Mo Urban

instagram.com/somemocomedy

Best Happy Hour



Trident Grill

2033 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-795-5755. tridentgrill.com

As far as happy hour goes, Trident Grill & Pizza Pub is still unmatched. From 3 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, the restaurant offers affordable and delicious bar bites like kalua pork, crispy shrimp, or cod tacos, grilled chicken skewers, and beer-battered kosher pickles. All craft beer, cocktails and wine by the glass are $1 off.

Barrio Brewing Co.

800 E. 16th Street

520-791-2739. barriobrewing.com

Union Public House

4340 N. Campbell Avenue

520-329-8575. uniontucson.com

Best Place to Sing Karaoke

Bumsteds

1003 N. Stone Avenue

520-323-1010, bumstedsaz.com

Bumsteds has a reputation as a place to experience “real food” and “real people.” They regularly offer karaoke nights during the weekends. Sometimes, they host special karaoke events themed around other happenings in town, such as Tucson Pride or Comic-Con. They also offer other events, such as comedy nights and open mics.

Shooter’s Steakhouse and Saloon

3115 E. Prince Road

520-322-0779, instagram.com/shooterssaloon

Surly Wench Pub

424 N. Fourth Avenue

520-882-0009, surlywenchpub.com

Best Pool Hall

Pockets Pool & Pub

1062 S. Wilmot Road

520-571-9421, pocketstucson.com

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the daily, Pockets offers chess, backgammon and, of course, pool in a familial, chill atmosphere. Turn up their jukebox with a classic ’40s vocal pop hit or enjoy a full bar and lunch specials between games of pool, or visit Pockets’ pro shop to buy your next pro-line pool cue.

Red Garter Saloon Bar & Grill

3143 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-325-0483, redgartertucson.com

Clicks Billiards

3325 N. First Avenue

520-887-7312, clicks.com

Best Comedy Night

Laffs Comedy Café

2900 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-323-8669, laffstucson.com

Laffs Comedy Café showcases local and nationally successful comedians, who represent different styles of comedy and points of view. On Thursdays, the venue hosts open mic nights, where newcomers and veterans can work out their material in front of audiences. They also have special shows on nights such as New Year’s Eve.

Unscrewed Theater

unscrewedtheater.org

Tucson Improv Movement

tucsonimprov.com

Best Sports Bar

Trident Grill

2033 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-795-5755, tridentgrill.com

At the end of the day, Trident maintains the best formula for a great sports bar. They keep it at its undiluted best, with a barrage of televisions set out to catch up on all major sporting events while sipping on a cold beer and a solid selection of bar bites and bigger offerings.

Barrio Brewing Co.

800 E 16th Street

520-791-2739. barriobrewing.com

Putney's Pitstop Sports Bar & Grill
6090 N Oracle Rd

6090 N Oracle Rd

520-575-1767. putneysbar.com

Best DJ

DJ Herm

instagram.com/djherm

In a burgeoning tableau like Tucson’s electronic scene, artists like DJ Herm stand on top. DJ Herm has made it a point to continue innovating on his trademark sound, which has always been noted for his distinctive mixes and transitions. DJ Herm elevates electronic music in Tucson by presenting it as a true artform worth dancing to.

Mother Tierra

instagram.com/mothertierra

DJ Jahmar

instagram.com/djjahmarintl

Best Drag Queen

Lucinda Holliday

instagram.com/lucindaholliday

Lucinda Holliday has a reputation for her comedic style of drag. In 1989, she began the artform of female illusion. In 1994, she won Miss Gay Arizona America. She has also held the title of 2007 Miss Gay Arizona UsofA At Large. She was a pageant promoter for a time and continues to be involved as a judge and consultant. She also has a background as a hair stylists and sells custom jewelry through her business, Made for a Queen.

Tempest DuJour

instagram.com/tempestdujour

Janee Starr

instagram.com/janeestarr1

Best Liquor Store

Plaza Liquors & Fine Wines

2642 N. Campbell Avenue

520-327-0462, plazatucson.com

A Tucson institution since 1978, Plaza is a no-nonsense purveyor of liquors, wines, and beers worldwide. Its attention to bringing local, Arizona-owned and -produced brands into the fold and its expansive selection of international wines and over 500 beers keep it a local landmark.

Tap & Bottle

403 N. Sixth Avenue

520-344-8999, thetapandbottle.com

RumRunner

3131 E. First Street

520-326-0121, rumrunnertucson.com

Best Country Western Bar

The Maverick King of Clubs

6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-298-0430, tucsonmaverick.com

The Maverick is the spot for line dancing, two-stepping, and country swing in Tucson. It even features dance lessons for all types throughout the week. Pair that with a lineup of fantastic live acts, from rotating local favorites to national touring acts, and the Maverick makes a strong argument for being the Best Country Western Bar in Tucson.

Whiskey Roads

2290 W. Ina Road

520-219-0134, whiskeyroadstucson.com

Cowpony Bar

6510 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-721-2781, cowponybar.com

Best Signature Cocktail

The Parish

6453 N. Oracle Road

theparishtucson.com

The Parish is well-known for bringing Cajun flair to Tucson. It dilutes this verve into a single drink with the Parishioner. This signature cocktail promises a Louisiana bent with its citrusy mix of lemon juice, grapefruit bitters, and orange flower water with a splash of house-infused basil vodka that takes its flavor to the next level. It’s a fine notch in the belt for an establishment that makes all of its cocktails right.

Owls Club

236 S. Scott Avenue

520-207-5678, owlsclubwest.com

Portal Cocktails

220 N. Fourth Avenue

520-445-6625, portalcocktails.com

Best Burlesque

Surly Wench Pub

424 N. Fourth Avenue

520-882-0009, surlywenchpub.com

The Surly Wench Pub lifts burlesque to a new level with its nights. The club is known for the Arizona Burlesque Festival, which brings in burlesque performers from around the world, takes place at the venue. They also have shows featuring local burlesque performers. Some of the burlesque nights have special themes, such as haunted burlesque or nerdlesque.

Don’t Blink Burlesque Troupe

dontblinkburlesque.com

Tucson Libertine League

tucsonlibertineleague.com

Best Strip Club

Curves Cabaret

2130 N. Oracle Road

520-884-7210, curvescabarettucson.com

Curves has been a fan favorite for Best Strip Club in Tucson for years, and it’s establishing a streak again as it once again wins top honors. Keeping it professional and fun, Curves offers excellent shows and an extensive food and drink menu alongside numerous daily and weekly specials.

Ten’s Showclub

5120 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-325-8367

Raiders Reef

6475 E. Golf Links Road

520-745-8125, raidersreeftucson.com

Best Beer Selection

Tap & Bottle

Multiple locations

520-344-8999, thetapandbottle.com

Tap & Bottle is well known and loved for being an ardent supporter of Tucson’s craft beer scene. They offer an impressive swath of IPAs, pilsners and more in their extensive selection of Tucson- and Arizona-based offerings. Don’t walk away with just one — build your own six-pack with various craft brews.

Arizona Beer House

150 S. Kolb Road

520-207-8077, arizonabeerhouse.com

Plaza Liquors & Fine Wines

2642 N. Campbell Avenue

520-327-0462, plazatucson.com

Best Brewery

Barrio Brewing Co.

800 E. 16th Street

520-791-2739, barriobrewing.com

Arizona’s first 100% employee-owned brewery has earned its roses for this fine fact alone. Team that fact up with fantastic beer options and a genuinely great food menu — we’re looking at that broad selection of burgers to pair up with a growler fill — and you’re in for a memorable time.

Dragoon Brewing Company

1859 W. Grant Road

520-329-3606, dragoonbrewing.com

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.

228 E. Sixth Street

520-444-5305, facebook.com/crookedtoothbrewing

Best Dive Bar

The Buffet Bar

538 E. Ninth Street

520-623-6811, bufferbarttucson.com

Tucson’s oldest dive bar has served the community for 90 years. Sitting at this bar isn’t just a good time — it’s a history lesson set in the center of the historic Iron Horse Neighborhood. To this day, the Buffet Bar attracts an eclectic crew of locals to try signature drinks with signature names like the Trash Can or Big Juicy Booty.

The Shelter

4155 E. Grant Road

520-326-1345

Che’s Lounge

350 N. Fourth Avenue

520-623-2088, cheslounge.com

Best Locally Brewed Beer

Barrio Blonde (Barrio Brewing Co.)

800 E. 16th Street

520-791-2739, barriobrewing.com

In a sea of signature beers that Barrio has crafted, it’s the Blonde that still remains its biggest staple — not just of their selection, but of Tucson and Arizona’s entire pool of brews. Local, completely employee-owned beer being distributed nationally is a big flex, and it’s with classics like the Barrio Blonde that they get it done.

Dragoon IPA

(Dragoon Brewing Company)

1859 W. Grant Road

520-329-3606, dragoonbrewing.com

Barrio Rojo

(Barrio Brewing Co.)

800 E. 16th Street

520-791-2739, barriobrewing.com

Best Cocktail Menu

Sidecar

139 S. Eastbourne Avenue

520-795-1819, barsidecar.com

Sidecar has the neighborhood vibe down pat. It’s set in a nonchalant brick building with sunlight flitting through the windows onto its alchemic liquor selection. Its signature cocktail menu is split up into sections, including its trademark Sidecars, “Dark + Stirred,” “Sour and Up” and “Herbal and on the Rocks.” It’s a down-to-earth neighborhood concept through and through, and a great one.

Tough Luck Club

101 E. Pennington Street

520-882-5550, facebook.com/toughluckclub

Sky Bar

536 N. Fourth Avenue

520-622-4300, skybartucson.com

Best Bartender

Barb Trujillo

Barb is back on top of our list as the Best Bartender in Tucson. Besides her winning personality and clear love for the Old Pueblo, it’s her fast-moving, near-magic dedication to drink-making that keeps her ahead of the rest. She remains a familiar face for frequenters of Club Congress and the Tap Room, and we’re better for having her as a local institution.

Olivia Reardon

Kim Ireland

Best Place to Get a

Glass of Wine

Arizona Wine Collective

4280 N. Campbell Avenue

520-329-8595, azwinecollective.com

In the heart of St. Philip’s Plaza sits the Arizona Wine Collective. With its red umbrellas and Tuscan setting, it certainly has its aesthetic downpat, but the quality of its wine selection is what really gets us talking about this premier tasting room. Explore a vino selection that includes Golden Rule, Four Tails, Rune and Callaghan — all trademark Arizona wines.

Revel

416 E. Ninth Street

520-329-2123, reveltucson.com

Vivace

6440 N. Campbell Avenue

520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com