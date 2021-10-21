Best Of Tucson®

Best Ramen

Raijin Ramen

2955 E. Speedway Blvd.

This tiny restaurant in Tucson produces the most comforting ramen flavors accompanied by excellent service. Raijin is always teeming with customers for good reason. Their menu has multiple ramen options that accommodate vegheads, vegans, and meat-eaters alike. Another fabulous feature is their lightning-fast service! Stop by Raijin during this fall/winter season to try their red spicy chili Tonkotsu ramen bowl. This bowl of ramen is packed with the perfect balance of fats, nutrients, and spices to overcome the sniffles.

Reader Recommended

Noodleholics

Obon


