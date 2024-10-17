Best Outdoors 2024

Best Bike Riding
The Loop
130 E. Congress Street
520-367-2211, tucsonloop.org
USA Today named it the No. 1 bike path in America. Visitors can check out (and download) interactive maps for tips on parking, water stops, restrooms and places to eat and stay.
Reader Recommended
Mount Lemmon
mtlemmon.com
Sabino Canyon
5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road
520-749-7711
sabinocanyon.org
Best Biking Group/Community
Tuesday Night Bike Ride
facebook.com/groups/TNRTucson
The meet-up is (almost) always at 8:30 p.m. at the flagpole in front of Old Main on the University of Arizona Campus. Each week the route is different, but participants will always be greeted by bright lights, cool bikes and amusing characters.
Reader Recommended
BICAS
bicas.org
El Grupo
elgrupocycling.org
Best Hike
Sabino Canyon
5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road
520-749-7711, sabinocanyon.org
Two of the canyon’s most popular trails are Bear Canyon, which leads to Seven Falls and Old Baldy, which climbs to the 9,453-foot peak. Morning and evening light are best for snapping selfies and a gas-powered shuttle operates on the Bear Canyon route for the hiking challenged.
Reader Recommended
Tumamoc Hill
tumamoc.org
Catalina State Park
11570 N. Oracle Road
520-628-5798
azstateparks.com/catalina
Best Backpacking Trail
Sabino Canyon
5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road
520-749-7711, sabinocanyon.org
Two of the more difficult trails are Phoneline Trail to Blackett’s Ridge and Saddleback and Esperero Canyon Trail, where the view at Cardiac Gap will blow away hikers. Spotting wildlife, such snakes, mountain lions and birds is a possibility.
Reader Recommended
Arizona Trail
aztrail.org
Aravaipa Canyon
visittucson.org
Best Campground
Patagonia
400 Patagonia Lake Road
520-287-6965, azstateparks.com
This treasured state park features 105 developed campsites with a picnic table, a fire ring/grill and parking for two vehicles, plus two non-electric 12 boat-in campsites. Popular months are May through November, and area highlights include the lake adventures, desert trails, plants and Arizona wildlife.
Reader Recommended
Madera Canyon
friendsofmaderacanyon.org
Catalina State Park
11570 N. Oracle Road
520-628-5798
azstateparks.com/catalina
Best Dog Park
Reid Park
910 S. Concert Place, tucsonaz.gov
Miko’s Corner Playground was named in honor of a police dog who died in the line of duty. Features include pup-friendly water fountains, double-entry gates and divided sections for large and small breeds.
Reader Recommended
Brandi Fenton Memorial Park
3482 E. River Road
520-724-5000
pima.gov
Udall Park
7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
tucsonaz.gov
Best Public Garden
Tucson Botanical Gardens
2150 N. Alvernon Way
520-326-9686, tucsonbotanical.org
This urban oasis in the heart of Tucson connects people with plants through its trees, foliage, specialty gardens, exhibits, events, community classes and youth education. Plans include the addition of a new Butterfly & Orchid Pavilion and Event Center and a new Children and Family Garden and Education Center.
Reader Recommended
Tohono Chul Park
7366 N. Paseo Del Norte
520-742-6455
tohonochul.org
Reid Park Rose Garden
920 S. Concert Place
tucsonaz.gov
Best Day Trip
Mount Lemmon
Choose your adventure: hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, or skiing. In summer and winter, visitors have plenty to do at this mountain retreat in the Coronado National Forest.
Reader Recommended
Bisbee
discoverbisbee.com
Sonoita Vineyards
290 Elgin-Canelo Road
520-455-5893, sonoitavineyards.com
Best Bike Shop
Ajo Bikes
1301 E. Ajo Way
520-294-1434, ajobikes.com
This family bike/trike shop carries everything from mountain and electric to less well-known types like recumbent and hybrid. It also sells gear and offers first-class repair. The expert staff can answer cycling-related questions, and the website offers resources such as rides, events and local bike clubs.
Reader Recommended
BICAS
bicas.org
Ben’s Bikes
7431 S. Houghton Road
520-574-2453, bensbikestucson.com
Best Outdoor Recreation/
Sporting Goods Store
Summit Hut
5251 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-325-1554, summithut.com
This locally owned and operated one-stop shop for outdoor products goes beyond just selling clothing and equipment made of renewable and recycled resources. It also donates to local preservation organizations and recently implemented a community service program — 100 hours of service — so employees can volunteer with various community groups.
Reader Recommended
Play It Again Sports
4750 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-795-0363, playitagainsports.com
Miller’s Surplus
406 N. Sixth Avenue
520-622-4777, millerssurplusstore.com
Best Park
Reid Park
900 S. Randolph Way
tucsonaz.gov
With its California pepper trees, duck pond, waterfalls, rose garden, playgrounds, courts, picnic areas, baseball fields, dog park and zoo, it is obvious why Reid Park is a local favorite. Visitors especially appreciate the park’s well-maintained appearance and the number of restrooms.
Reader Recommended
Agua Caliente
12325 E. Roger Road
520-724-5000, pima.gov
Udall Park
7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
tucsonaz.gov
Best Golf Course
Starr Pass
3645 W. Starr Pass Boulevard
520-900-8210, theclubatstarrpass.com
Golfers come for the green, an Arnold Palmer-designed 27-hole championship course, plus all the amenities, which include the Southwestern-style Clubhouse and Golf Shop, seven restaurants, and the Hashani Spa. Even the names of the three nines honor the natural elements of the environment: Rattler, Coyote and Palmer.
Reader Recommended
Ventana Canyon
6200 N. Club House Lane
520-577-1400, ventanacanyonclub.com
La Paloma
3660 E. Sunrise Drive
520-299-1500, lapalomacc.com