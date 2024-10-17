Best Outdoors 2024

Best Bike Riding

The Loop

130 E. Congress Street

520-367-2211, tucsonloop.org

USA Today named it the No. 1 bike path in America. Visitors can check out (and download) interactive maps for tips on parking, water stops, restrooms and places to eat and stay.

Reader Recommended

Mount Lemmon

mtlemmon.com



Sabino Canyon

5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

520-749-7711

sabinocanyon.org



Best Biking Group/Community

Tuesday Night Bike Ride

facebook.com/groups/TNRTucson

The meet-up is (almost) always at 8:30 p.m. at the flagpole in front of Old Main on the University of Arizona Campus. Each week the route is different, but participants will always be greeted by bright lights, cool bikes and amusing characters.

Reader Recommended

BICAS

bicas.org



El Grupo

elgrupocycling.org



Best Hike

Sabino Canyon

5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

520-749-7711, sabinocanyon.org

Two of the canyon’s most popular trails are Bear Canyon, which leads to Seven Falls and Old Baldy, which climbs to the 9,453-foot peak. Morning and evening light are best for snapping selfies and a gas-powered shuttle operates on the Bear Canyon route for the hiking challenged.

Reader Recommended

Tumamoc Hill

tumamoc.org



Catalina State Park

11570 N. Oracle Road

520-628-5798

azstateparks.com/catalina



Best Backpacking Trail

Sabino Canyon

5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

520-749-7711, sabinocanyon.org

Two of the more difficult trails are Phoneline Trail to Blackett’s Ridge and Saddleback and Esperero Canyon Trail, where the view at Cardiac Gap will blow away hikers. Spotting wildlife, such snakes, mountain lions and birds is a possibility.

Reader Recommended

Arizona Trail

aztrail.org



Aravaipa Canyon

visittucson.org



Best Campground

Patagonia

400 Patagonia Lake Road

520-287-6965, azstateparks.com

This treasured state park features 105 developed campsites with a picnic table, a fire ring/grill and parking for two vehicles, plus two non-electric 12 boat-in campsites. Popular months are May through November, and area highlights include the lake adventures, desert trails, plants and Arizona wildlife.

Reader Recommended

Madera Canyon

friendsofmaderacanyon.org



Catalina State Park

11570 N. Oracle Road

520-628-5798

azstateparks.com/catalina

Best Dog Park

Reid Park

910 S. Concert Place, tucsonaz.gov

Miko’s Corner Playground was named in honor of a police dog who died in the line of duty. Features include pup-friendly water fountains, double-entry gates and divided sections for large and small breeds.

Reader Recommended

Brandi Fenton Memorial Park

3482 E. River Road

520-724-5000

pima.gov



Udall Park

7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

tucsonaz.gov



Best Public Garden

Tucson Botanical Gardens

2150 N. Alvernon Way

520-326-9686, tucsonbotanical.org

This urban oasis in the heart of Tucson connects people with plants through its trees, foliage, specialty gardens, exhibits, events, community classes and youth education. Plans include the addition of a new Butterfly & Orchid Pavilion and Event Center and a new Children and Family Garden and Education Center.

Reader Recommended

Tohono Chul Park

7366 N. Paseo Del Norte

520-742-6455

tohonochul.org



Reid Park Rose Garden

920 S. Concert Place

tucsonaz.gov



Best Day Trip

Mount Lemmon

Choose your adventure: hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, or skiing. In summer and winter, visitors have plenty to do at this mountain retreat in the Coronado National Forest.

Reader Recommended

Bisbee

discoverbisbee.com

Sonoita Vineyards

290 Elgin-Canelo Road

520-455-5893, sonoitavineyards.com



Best Bike Shop

Ajo Bikes

1301 E. Ajo Way

520-294-1434, ajobikes.com

This family bike/trike shop carries everything from mountain and electric to less well-known types like recumbent and hybrid. It also sells gear and offers first-class repair. The expert staff can answer cycling-related questions, and the website offers resources such as rides, events and local bike clubs.

Reader Recommended

BICAS

bicas.org



Ben’s Bikes

7431 S. Houghton Road

520-574-2453, bensbikestucson.com





Best Outdoor Recreation/

Sporting Goods Store

Summit Hut

5251 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-325-1554, summithut.com

This locally owned and operated one-stop shop for outdoor products goes beyond just selling clothing and equipment made of renewable and recycled resources. It also donates to local preservation organizations and recently implemented a community service program — 100 hours of service — so employees can volunteer with various community groups.

Reader Recommended

Play It Again Sports

4750 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-795-0363, playitagainsports.com



Miller’s Surplus

406 N. Sixth Avenue

520-622-4777, millerssurplusstore.com



Best Park

Reid Park

900 S. Randolph Way

tucsonaz.gov

With its California pepper trees, duck pond, waterfalls, rose garden, playgrounds, courts, picnic areas, baseball fields, dog park and zoo, it is obvious why Reid Park is a local favorite. Visitors especially appreciate the park’s well-maintained appearance and the number of restrooms.





Reader Recommended

Agua Caliente

12325 E. Roger Road

520-724-5000, pima.gov



Udall Park

7290 E. Tanque Verde Road

tucsonaz.gov

Best Golf Course

Starr Pass

3645 W. Starr Pass Boulevard

520-900-8210, theclubatstarrpass.com

Golfers come for the green, an Arnold Palmer-designed 27-hole championship course, plus all the amenities, which include the Southwestern-style Clubhouse and Golf Shop, seven restaurants, and the Hashani Spa. Even the names of the three nines honor the natural elements of the environment: Rattler, Coyote and Palmer.

Reader Recommended

Ventana Canyon

6200 N. Club House Lane

520-577-1400, ventanacanyonclub.com



La Paloma

3660 E. Sunrise Drive

520-299-1500, lapalomacc.com