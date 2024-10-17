Best Media Mix 2024

Best Instagram Page

Tucson Foodie

@tucsonfoodie

Food, drink, and fun are the focus of the posts on this account, which belongs to Tucson’s community of food and beverage lovers. Scrollers can get the scoop on restaurant weeks, breaking news, birthdays and special celebrations.

Reader Recommended

This is Tucson

@This_is_Tucson

Visit Tucson

@visittucson



Best TV Newscast

KGUN

kgun9.com

Ever since televisions popped into American homes, seeing the familiar face of a newscaster has often been the highlight of a person’s day. About KGUN, a viewer stated, “This is a great station. Pat Parris does a great job. I love how they put local positive news clips in.”

Reader Recommended

KOLD

kold.com



KVOA

kvoa.com



Best Comic Store

Fantasy Comics

2595 N. First Avenue

520-670-0100, facebook.com/FantasyComics2595

This all-ages comic shop is Tucson’s oldest and largest. It buys and sells comics and carries the largest number of back issues and graphic novels. Comic lovers can score the latest highly anticipated Marvel comics.

Reader Recommended

Presidio Comics

4500 N. Oracle Road

520-261-7623, facebook.com/PresidioComicsTucson



R-Galaxy

2406 N. Campbell Avenue

520-322-0422, r-galaxy.com/comics



Best Local X (Twitter) Feed

What’s Up Tucson

@whatsuptucson

“Crash on the I-10.” “Credible threat at high school.” “Founder Ken Carr updates the city in real time about news and emergency incidents.” It is the most-followed Tucson information source on X (formerly Twitter) with more than 172,000 followers.

Reader Recommended

TMZ Tucson

@TMZ Tucson



Eegee’s

@eegees



Best Game Store

Tucson Games and Gadgets

4500 N. Oracle Road

520-460-6891, tucsongamesandgadgets.com

This is the place for all things fun. Managed by consummate gamers themselves (one is a world-renowned KLASK champion), this top-tier gaming environment specializes in game players of all kinds, has private game rooms and hundreds of square feet of gaming table area, and stocks new releases as well as new and used staples of the industry.

Reader Recommended

Isle of Games

7835 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-886-4263, isleofgamesaz.com



Amazing Discoveries

238 S. Tucson Boulevard

520-320-0338, amazingmtg.com



Best Radio Station for Music

KXCI

kxci.org

Local ears love the tunes playing on Tucson’s community radio, from the Early Morning Music Mix to Al Perry’s Clambake. Weekend programming includes Diggin’ in the Crates, American Traditions, and Blues Review.

Reader Recommended

KIIM

kiimfm.com



KRQ

krq.iheart.com



Best Blog

Tucson Foodie

tucsonfoodie.com

This online culinary hub gathers every bit of local food news imaginable. Foodies and newbies can log on for news, openings, closings, restaurant weeks, events and a bucket list of must-eat places, and guides.

Reader Recommended

Classy Alcoholic

theclassyalcoholic.net



Arizona Families

arizonafamilies.blogspot.com



Best Local Weatherperson

Erin Christensen (KOLD)

kold.com

The two-time Emmy Award winner is KOLD’s chief meteorologist. She has spent two decades in the Tucson market, and viewers have come to rely on her reliable, knowledgeable forecasts.

Reader Recommended

April Madison (KGUN 9)

kgun9.com



Matt Brode (KVOA)

mattbrode.wordpress.com



Best Local TV News Anchor

Dan Marries (KOLD)

kold.com

As his last name implies, Marries has been wedded to his work since 1999. But that is a good thing because it aligns with his life philosophy: Find a job you love, and you will never work a day in your life.

Reader Recommended

Sean Mooney (KVOA)

kvoa.com



Brooke Wagner (KOLD)

kold.com



Best Radio Host

Hannah Levin (KXCI)

kxci.org

Since 2015, Hannah Levin, radio DJ and content director at KXCI, has been “leading with the listener,” which has earned the station more than 41,000 listeners each week over the air and online. In her own words, she has “a very open mind about music, a nerdy love of music history, and an innate curiosity for discovering new sounds.”

Reader Recommended

Brett “Porkchop” Miller (KIIM)

kiimfm.com



Ken Carr (KDRI)

thedrivetucson.com

Best Record Store

Zia Records

3370 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-327-3340, ziarecords.com

Find new and used music, movies, video games, books and pop culture items at this 100% employee-owned company. As the top indie media retailer in Arizona, Zia is an important part of the regional cultural scene and hosts events like listening parties.

Reader Recommended

Bookmans

Multiple locations

bookmans.com



Wooden Tooth Records

426 E. Seventh Street

520-207-1588, woodentoothrecords.com



Best Local Sportscaster

Damien Alameda (KOLD)

kold.com

This seasoned sportscaster pivoted to news in 2020 and now splits his time anchoring both. The Emmy and Associated Press Award-winning journalist is a California native who now calls Old Pueblo home and loves Sonoran hot dogs and the beauty of saguaro cactuses.

Reader Recommended

Brian Jeffries (UA)

arizonawildcats.com



Jason Barr (KGUN 9)

Kgun9.com



Best Bookstore

Bookmans

Multiple locations, bookmans.com

The three values that matter most to this bookseller are being unique, treating people with respect, and providing an inviting space and vibe. To foster a lifelong love of learning, kids receive a 10% discount from birth to 12 years old.

Reader Recommended

Antigone

411 N. Fourth Avenue

520-792-3715, antigonebooks.com

Mostly Books

6208 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-571-0110, mostlybooksaz.com



Best Video Store

Casa Video

2905 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-326-6314, casafilmbar.com

What pairs better with a video rental than... locally brewed beer? That is the concept of Casa Video and Film Bar, where customers can choose from 20 beers on tap, such as a farmhouse ale, an IPA or a bourbon barrel-aged stout.

Reader Recommended

Bookmans

Multiple locations, bookmans.com



Zia Records

3370 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-327-3340, ziarecords.com

Best Videographer

Gorilla Filmms

gorillafilmms.com

This husband-and-wife team of Jordan and Ciana Sanchez specialize in cinematography films and portrait sessions, ranging from weddings to business advertising production. In their own words, they are not just a media team; they are also a hype man and cheerleader as they capture those special moments through the lens.

Reader Recommended

Stevens Film, Music and

Entertainment Productions

gostevensproductions.com

SD Visions

520-808-1223

sdvisionsco.com