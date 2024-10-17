Best Media Mix 2024

Best Instagram Page
Tucson Foodie
@tucsonfoodie
Food, drink, and fun are the focus of the posts on this account, which belongs to Tucson’s community of food and beverage lovers. Scrollers can get the scoop on restaurant weeks, breaking news, birthdays and special celebrations.
Reader Recommended
This is Tucson
@This_is_Tucson
Visit Tucson
@visittucson
Best TV Newscast
KGUN
kgun9.com
Ever since televisions popped into American homes, seeing the familiar face of a newscaster has often been the highlight of a person’s day. About KGUN, a viewer stated, “This is a great station. Pat Parris does a great job. I love how they put local positive news clips in.”
Reader Recommended
KOLD
kold.com
KVOA
kvoa.com
Best Comic Store
Fantasy Comics
2595 N. First Avenue
520-670-0100, facebook.com/FantasyComics2595
This all-ages comic shop is Tucson’s oldest and largest. It buys and sells comics and carries the largest number of back issues and graphic novels. Comic lovers can score the latest highly anticipated Marvel comics.
Reader Recommended
Presidio Comics
4500 N. Oracle Road
520-261-7623, facebook.com/PresidioComicsTucson
R-Galaxy
2406 N. Campbell Avenue
520-322-0422, r-galaxy.com/comics
Best Local X (Twitter) Feed
What’s Up Tucson
@whatsuptucson
“Crash on the I-10.” “Credible threat at high school.” “Founder Ken Carr updates the city in real time about news and emergency incidents.” It is the most-followed Tucson information source on X (formerly Twitter) with more than 172,000 followers.
Reader Recommended
TMZ Tucson
@TMZ Tucson
Eegee’s
@eegees
Best Game Store
Tucson Games and Gadgets
4500 N. Oracle Road
520-460-6891, tucsongamesandgadgets.com
This is the place for all things fun. Managed by consummate gamers themselves (one is a world-renowned KLASK champion), this top-tier gaming environment specializes in game players of all kinds, has private game rooms and hundreds of square feet of gaming table area, and stocks new releases as well as new and used staples of the industry.
Reader Recommended
Isle of Games
7835 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-886-4263, isleofgamesaz.com
Amazing Discoveries
238 S. Tucson Boulevard
520-320-0338, amazingmtg.com
Best Radio Station for Music
KXCI
kxci.org
Local ears love the tunes playing on Tucson’s community radio, from the Early Morning Music Mix to Al Perry’s Clambake. Weekend programming includes Diggin’ in the Crates, American Traditions, and Blues Review.
Reader Recommended
KIIM
kiimfm.com
KRQ
krq.iheart.com
Best Blog
Tucson Foodie
tucsonfoodie.com
This online culinary hub gathers every bit of local food news imaginable. Foodies and newbies can log on for news, openings, closings, restaurant weeks, events and a bucket list of must-eat places, and guides.
Reader Recommended
Classy Alcoholic
theclassyalcoholic.net
Arizona Families
arizonafamilies.blogspot.com
Best Local Weatherperson
Erin Christensen (KOLD)
kold.com
The two-time Emmy Award winner is KOLD’s chief meteorologist. She has spent two decades in the Tucson market, and viewers have come to rely on her reliable, knowledgeable forecasts.
Reader Recommended
April Madison (KGUN 9)
kgun9.com
Matt Brode (KVOA)
mattbrode.wordpress.com
Best Local TV News Anchor
Dan Marries (KOLD)
kold.com
As his last name implies, Marries has been wedded to his work since 1999. But that is a good thing because it aligns with his life philosophy: Find a job you love, and you will never work a day in your life.
Reader Recommended
Sean Mooney (KVOA)
kvoa.com
Brooke Wagner (KOLD)
kold.com
Best Radio Host
Hannah Levin (KXCI)
kxci.org
Since 2015, Hannah Levin, radio DJ and content director at KXCI, has been “leading with the listener,” which has earned the station more than 41,000 listeners each week over the air and online. In her own words, she has “a very open mind about music, a nerdy love of music history, and an innate curiosity for discovering new sounds.”
Reader Recommended
Brett “Porkchop” Miller (KIIM)
kiimfm.com
Ken Carr (KDRI)
thedrivetucson.com
Best Record Store
Zia Records
3370 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-327-3340, ziarecords.com
Find new and used music, movies, video games, books and pop culture items at this 100% employee-owned company. As the top indie media retailer in Arizona, Zia is an important part of the regional cultural scene and hosts events like listening parties.
Reader Recommended
Bookmans
Multiple locations
bookmans.com
Wooden Tooth Records
426 E. Seventh Street
520-207-1588, woodentoothrecords.com
Best Local Sportscaster
Damien Alameda (KOLD)
kold.com
This seasoned sportscaster pivoted to news in 2020 and now splits his time anchoring both. The Emmy and Associated Press Award-winning journalist is a California native who now calls Old Pueblo home and loves Sonoran hot dogs and the beauty of saguaro cactuses.
Reader Recommended
Brian Jeffries (UA)
arizonawildcats.com
Jason Barr (KGUN 9)
Kgun9.com
Best Bookstore
Bookmans
Multiple locations, bookmans.com
The three values that matter most to this bookseller are being unique, treating people with respect, and providing an inviting space and vibe. To foster a lifelong love of learning, kids receive a 10% discount from birth to 12 years old.
Reader Recommended
Antigone
411 N. Fourth Avenue
520-792-3715, antigonebooks.com
Mostly Books
6208 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-571-0110, mostlybooksaz.com
Best Video Store
Casa Video
2905 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-326-6314, casafilmbar.com
What pairs better with a video rental than... locally brewed beer? That is the concept of Casa Video and Film Bar, where customers can choose from 20 beers on tap, such as a farmhouse ale, an IPA or a bourbon barrel-aged stout.
Reader Recommended
Bookmans
Multiple locations, bookmans.com
Zia Records
3370 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-327-3340, ziarecords.com
Best Videographer
Gorilla Filmms
gorillafilmms.com
This husband-and-wife team of Jordan and Ciana Sanchez specialize in cinematography films and portrait sessions, ranging from weddings to business advertising production. In their own words, they are not just a media team; they are also a hype man and cheerleader as they capture those special moments through the lens.
Reader Recommended
Stevens Film, Music and
Entertainment Productions
gostevensproductions.com
SD Visions
520-808-1223
sdvisionsco.com