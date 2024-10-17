Best Kids Stuff 2024

Best Playground

Reid Park

910 S. Concert Place

tucsonaz.gov

Five years ago, a new playground popped up near the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, and residents are overjoyed with its new features, such as shaded areas, musical pieces and ADA-accessible structures. One mom of two young kids stated, “What a blessing to have a place like this in town.”

Brandi Fenton Memorial Park

3482 E. River Road

520-724-5000

pima.gov



Naranja Park

810 W. Naranja Drive, Oro Valley

520-229-5050

orovalleyaz.gov





Best Place for a Children’s Party

Children’s Museum Tucson

200 S. Sixth Avenue

520-792-9985

childrensmuseumtucson.org

Daytime partiers get all-day access to the museum before, during and after the party, which can be scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday or Sunday. Up to 40 guests (adults and children) are welcome in the Fiesta Room, and guests can bring their own food, drink and cake. VIB parties offer more perks like 100 guests; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the entire museum on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday; and choice of a popcorn, cotton candy or snow cone machine with an attendant.

Golf N’ Stuff

6503 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-296-2366

golfnstuff.com



Wild Katz

4629 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-415-7955

wldktz.com



Best Toy Store

Mildred & Dildred

1725 N. Swan Road

520-615-6266

mildredanddildred.com

Since 2007, this small, locally owned toy store has been stocking toys that encourage imaginative play. Storytime is back at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, promising puppets, songs and possibly thrills, chills, spills and maybe even mayhem.

Tucson Games & Gadgets

4500 N. Oracle Road

520-460-6891

tucsongamesandgadgets.com



Bricks and Minifigs

6145 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-372-7733

bricksandminifigs.com



Best Public Pool/Splashpad

Brandi Fenton Memorial Park

3482 E. River Road

520-724-5000, pima.gov

It is the hottest place to stay cool in the summer. Kids can frolic in spray arches, water geysers and other aquatic features, while the adults shelter nearby in the shade under ramadas.

Oro Valley Aquatic Center

23 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley

orovalleyaz.gov



Manzanita Park

5200 S. Westover Avenue

520-724-5000

pima.gov



Best Kids Clothing Store

Twice as Nice

7333 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-298-7375

facebook.com/twiceasnicebroadway

Fall has arrived, and with it racks of cozy children’s clothes and shoes for the cooler weather. This resale-buy-trade shop encourages shoppers to refresh their style and flip their wardrobe often and affordably.

Little Bird Nesting Co.

4508 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-203-7372

littlebirdtucson.com



Sweet Repeats

7936 N. Oracle Road

520-219-0675

sweetrepeatstucson.com



Best Storytime

Pima County Library

Multiple locations

library.pima.gov

Local libraries are always a good place to sit for a sweet story time, and Tucson is no different. The featured tales are usually short, engaging and accompanied by music and movement.

Bookmans

Multiple locations

bookmans.com



Drag Queen Story Hour

dragstoryhouraz.org



Best Restaurant with a

Kids Menu

Little Anthony’s Diner

7010 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-296-0456

littleanthonysdiner.com

Little be-boppers can order pasgetti, meatballs and pasgetti sauce or a P.B.& J. with chips or fries at this fun, family-themed ’50s restaurant. Other options include kid staples with a playful twist, such as grilled cheese strips and chicken fries.

The Barnyard Crafthouse & Eatery

11011 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-600-7570

barnyardaz.com



eegee’s

Multiple locations

eegees.com



Best Fun for the Whole Family

Reid Park Zoo

3400 E. Zoo Court

520-791-3204, reidparkzoo.org

This 24-acre city-owned nonprofit zoo is not just a place to meet meerkats, bearded dragons and African elephants; it is also a national leader in animal care and conservation. Renovations have been underway, such as the addition of World of Play Adventure Zone, Temple of Tiny Monkeys and Pollinator Garden with more coming, like Pathway to Asia.

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

2021 N. Kinney Road

520-883-2702

desertmuseum.org



Golf N’ Stuff

6503 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-296-2366

golfnstuff.com

Best Summer Camp

YMCA

Multiple locations

ymca.org

YMCA ensures that campers participate in activities and also internalize essential core values. Kids can choose to enroll in day camp or overnight camp at Triangle Y Ranch, which is nestled amidst the Galiuro and Santa Catalina Mountains.

Reid Park Zoo

3400 E. Zoo Court

520-791-3204

reidparkzoo.org



Tucson Jewish Community Center

3800 E. River Road

520-299-3000

tucsonjcc.org



Best Way to Entertain Kids

During the Summer

Children’s Museum Tucson

200 S. Sixth Avenue

520-792-9985,

childrensmuseumtucson.org

Kids up to age 10 can spend hours roaming the 17,000-square-foot space, which features 10 indoor exhibits and a spacious outdoor courtyard. Wee World offers tactile and make-believe opportunities, Curiosity Courtyard has drums and xylophones to play, and Electricity teaches all about energy, electrical circuits, solar, generators and a Jacob’s Ladder.

Reid Park Zoo

3400 E. Zoo Court

520-791-3204

reidparkzoo.org

Gaslight Theater

7010 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-886-9428

thegaslighttheatre.com



Best Day Care

YMCA

Multiple locations

ymca.org

The YMCA sets lofty goals for its child care programs: Meet the social, emotional and academic needs of young learners so they can grow into the changemakers of tomorrow. Luckily, the mission-based organization has been succeeding for 170-plus years judging by the Y Stories on its website from happy and confident kids around the country.

Tucson Jewish Community Center

3800 E. River Road

520-299-3000

tucsonjcc.org

The Sandbox



2701 N. Swan Road

520-795-9595

sandboxtucson.com



Best Children’s Entertainer

Mr. Nature’s Music Garden

mrnaturesmusicgarden.com

There is practically no place that Mr. Nature’s Music Garden will not perform. Anthony Marc Aldinger, aka Mr. Nature, facilitates engaging musical adventures at birthday parties, celebrations, playgroups, in the classroom, nursing homes and local businesses.

Children’s Museum Tucson

200 S. Sixth Avenue

520-792-9985

childrensmuseumtucson.org



Mamma Coal Plays Kids’ Country

517-449-6620

facebook.com/kidscountrytucson

