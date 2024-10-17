Best Kids Stuff 2024

Best Playground
Reid Park
910 S. Concert Place
tucsonaz.gov
Five years ago, a new playground popped up near the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center, and residents are overjoyed with its new features, such as shaded areas, musical pieces and ADA-accessible structures. One mom of two young kids stated, “What a blessing to have a place like this in town.”
Reader Recommended
Brandi Fenton Memorial Park
3482 E. River Road
520-724-5000
pima.gov
Naranja Park
810 W. Naranja Drive, Oro Valley
520-229-5050
orovalleyaz.gov
Best Place for a Children’s Party
Children’s Museum Tucson
200 S. Sixth Avenue
520-792-9985
childrensmuseumtucson.org
Daytime partiers get all-day access to the museum before, during and after the party, which can be scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday or Sunday. Up to 40 guests (adults and children) are welcome in the Fiesta Room, and guests can bring their own food, drink and cake. VIB parties offer more perks like 100 guests; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the entire museum on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday; and choice of a popcorn, cotton candy or snow cone machine with an attendant.
Reader Recommended
Golf N’ Stuff
6503 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-296-2366
golfnstuff.com
Wild Katz
4629 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-415-7955
wldktz.com
Best Toy Store
Mildred & Dildred
1725 N. Swan Road
520-615-6266
mildredanddildred.com
Since 2007, this small, locally owned toy store has been stocking toys that encourage imaginative play. Storytime is back at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, promising puppets, songs and possibly thrills, chills, spills and maybe even mayhem.
Reader Recommended
Tucson Games & Gadgets
4500 N. Oracle Road
520-460-6891
tucsongamesandgadgets.com
Bricks and Minifigs
6145 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-372-7733
bricksandminifigs.com
Best Public Pool/Splashpad
Brandi Fenton Memorial Park
3482 E. River Road
520-724-5000, pima.gov
It is the hottest place to stay cool in the summer. Kids can frolic in spray arches, water geysers and other aquatic features, while the adults shelter nearby in the shade under ramadas.
Reader Recommended
Oro Valley Aquatic Center
23 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley
orovalleyaz.gov
Manzanita Park
5200 S. Westover Avenue
520-724-5000
pima.gov
Best Kids Clothing Store
Twice as Nice
7333 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-298-7375
facebook.com/twiceasnicebroadway
Fall has arrived, and with it racks of cozy children’s clothes and shoes for the cooler weather. This resale-buy-trade shop encourages shoppers to refresh their style and flip their wardrobe often and affordably.
Reader Recommended
Little Bird Nesting Co.
4508 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-203-7372
littlebirdtucson.com
Sweet Repeats
7936 N. Oracle Road
520-219-0675
sweetrepeatstucson.com
Best Storytime
Pima County Library
Multiple locations
library.pima.gov
Local libraries are always a good place to sit for a sweet story time, and Tucson is no different. The featured tales are usually short, engaging and accompanied by music and movement.
Reader Recommended
Bookmans
Multiple locations
bookmans.com
Drag Queen Story Hour
dragstoryhouraz.org
Best Restaurant with a
Kids Menu
Little Anthony’s Diner
7010 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-296-0456
littleanthonysdiner.com
Little be-boppers can order pasgetti, meatballs and pasgetti sauce or a P.B.& J. with chips or fries at this fun, family-themed ’50s restaurant. Other options include kid staples with a playful twist, such as grilled cheese strips and chicken fries.
Reader Recommended
The Barnyard Crafthouse & Eatery
11011 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-600-7570
barnyardaz.com
eegee’s
Multiple locations
eegees.com
Best Fun for the Whole Family
Reid Park Zoo
3400 E. Zoo Court
520-791-3204, reidparkzoo.org
This 24-acre city-owned nonprofit zoo is not just a place to meet meerkats, bearded dragons and African elephants; it is also a national leader in animal care and conservation. Renovations have been underway, such as the addition of World of Play Adventure Zone, Temple of Tiny Monkeys and Pollinator Garden with more coming, like Pathway to Asia.
Reader Recommended
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
2021 N. Kinney Road
520-883-2702
desertmuseum.org
Golf N’ Stuff
6503 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-296-2366
golfnstuff.com
Best Summer Camp
YMCA
Multiple locations
ymca.org
YMCA ensures that campers participate in activities and also internalize essential core values. Kids can choose to enroll in day camp or overnight camp at Triangle Y Ranch, which is nestled amidst the Galiuro and Santa Catalina Mountains.
Reader Recommended
Reid Park Zoo
3400 E. Zoo Court
520-791-3204
reidparkzoo.org
Tucson Jewish Community Center
3800 E. River Road
520-299-3000
tucsonjcc.org
Best Way to Entertain Kids
During the Summer
Children’s Museum Tucson
200 S. Sixth Avenue
520-792-9985,
childrensmuseumtucson.org
Kids up to age 10 can spend hours roaming the 17,000-square-foot space, which features 10 indoor exhibits and a spacious outdoor courtyard. Wee World offers tactile and make-believe opportunities, Curiosity Courtyard has drums and xylophones to play, and Electricity teaches all about energy, electrical circuits, solar, generators and a Jacob’s Ladder.
Reader Recommended
Reid Park Zoo
3400 E. Zoo Court
520-791-3204
reidparkzoo.org
Gaslight Theater
7010 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-886-9428
thegaslighttheatre.com
Best Day Care
YMCA
Multiple locations
ymca.org
The YMCA sets lofty goals for its child care programs: Meet the social, emotional and academic needs of young learners so they can grow into the changemakers of tomorrow. Luckily, the mission-based organization has been succeeding for 170-plus years judging by the Y Stories on its website from happy and confident kids around the country.
Reader Recommended
Tucson Jewish Community Center
3800 E. River Road
520-299-3000
tucsonjcc.org
The Sandbox
2701 N. Swan Road
520-795-9595
sandboxtucson.com
Best Children’s Entertainer
Mr. Nature’s Music Garden
mrnaturesmusicgarden.com
There is practically no place that Mr. Nature’s Music Garden will not perform. Anthony Marc Aldinger, aka Mr. Nature, facilitates engaging musical adventures at birthday parties, celebrations, playgroups, in the classroom, nursing homes and local businesses.
Reader Recommended
Children’s Museum Tucson
200 S. Sixth Avenue
520-792-9985
childrensmuseumtucson.org
Mamma Coal Plays Kids’ Country
517-449-6620
facebook.com/kidscountrytucson