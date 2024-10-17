Best Fashion & Style 2024

Best Clothing
Buffalo Exchange
2001 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-795-0508, buffaloexchange.com
Score a new look, get cash for fashion, or pick out an amazing Halloween costume. The store’s spooky season costumes are on display now. Its blog also gets in on the action with an article about creative costume ideas alongside style guides and the latest store news.
Reader Recommended
Creations
Multiple locations, creations24.com
South Sixth Bodega
4500 N. Oracle Road
520-500-4231, southsixthbodega.com
Best Resale Clothing
Plato’s Closet Tucson East
5616 E. Broadway Boulevard
platoscloset.com
Be green, get paid, stay stylish — these words on the website sum up Plato’s Closet’s difference. At this locally owned and operated business, everybody can shop sustainably, affordably and conveniently.
Reader Recommended
Buffalo Exchange
2001 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-795-0508, buffaloexchange.com
Tucson Thrift Shop
319 N. Fourth Avenue
520-623-8736, tucsonthriftshop.com
Best Nail Salon
Greentoes
615 W. Roller Coaster Road
520-329-8972, greentoestucson.com
Greentoes is eco-friendly and uses organic, vegan, and environmentally conscious products. Their signature mani and pedi services use aromatics, and guests can select the fragrances. Organic herbs are used for exfoliation, and a relaxing massage is included.
Reader Recommended
Gadabout SalonSpas
Multiple locations, gadabout.com
Bella Spa
1070 E. Tucson Marketplace Boulevard
520-882-2123, facebook.com/BellaNailsTucson
Best Home Furnishings
Sam Levitz
Multiple locations, samlevitz.com
A lot is going on, in addition to financing options, that customers will love at Levitz. Not only does the renowned furniture retailer sell living room and bedroom sets, dining and kitchen tables and chairs, and home accessories, but it also hosts floor sample selloffs and gift card contests.
Reader Recommended
Copenhagen
Multiple locations, copenhagenliving.com
Home Style Galleries
2950 W. Ina Road
520-327-5900, homestylegalleries.com
Best Day Spa
Gadabout SalonSpas
Multiple locations, gadabout.com
A hair, spa, skin and nail team is on hand to service clients at this award-winning salon, which also offers clinical services such as dermaplaning, microneedling, and microblading. Take a time out with — or give the gift of — a spa treatment, such as a massage, facial or mani-pedi.
Reader Recommended
Greentoes
615 W. Roller Coaster Road
520-329-8972, greentoestucson.com
Hiapsi Spa
5655 West Valencia Road
520-324-9200, casinodelsolresort.com
Best Vintage Shopping
22nd Street Antique Mall
5302 E. 22nd Street
520-514-5262
facebook.com/22ndstreetantiquemalltuscon
Dozens of booths showcase vintage treasures on two floors, from furniture to records and jewelry to figurines. The staff is known to be friendly and the vendors often have sales. Shoppers say felt like a kid in a candy store.
Reader Recommended
Buffalo Exchange
2001 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-795-0508, buffaloexchange.com
How Sweet It Was
424 E. Sixth Street
520-623-9854, howsweetitwas.com
Best Tanning Salon
Heavenly Glow
7846 E. Wrightstown Road
520-733-3600, heavenlyglowtans.com
Choose between six Glow packages that use Red Light Therapy or VersaSpa sunless tanning on a level one classic or high-intensity bed. The landmark salon accepts walk-ins only, seven days a week. Teeth whitening is also available.
Reader Recommended
Kist By Mist
3013 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-319-5995, kistbymisttanning.com
Beach Bunnie
943 E. University Boulevard
520-792-8267, beachbunnietanning.com
Best Local Clothing Designer
Ruby Jane
rubyjanedesigns.com
Ruby Sanders designs comfortable, modern clothing. Her motto is “easy wear, easy care is her motto.” In 2011, tired of struggling to find flattering and affordable clothes, the South African native started Ruby Jane.
Reader Recommended
Tierra Owens
@mothertierra
Erin Cox, Southwestern Belle
@erin_._cox
Best Lash Boutique
LALA Lash
2033 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-284-9586
This full-service boutique salon specializes in eyelash extensions, lash lifts, waxing, skin care and facials. One client raved, “Love the atmosphere, love the staff, love my lashes!”
Reader Recommended
Lash Lab
6544 E.Tanque Verde Road
520-820-0143, facebook.com/lashlabllc
Amazing Lash Studio
7625 N. Oracle Road
520-214-7622, amazinglashstudio.com
Best Jewelry
Silver Sea Jewelry
330 N. Fourth Avenue
520-624-9954, facebook.com/SilverSeaJewelry
This local, female-owned silver shop has tons of awesome inside, including sterling silver hand-beaded necklaces and rainbow moonstone rings. Additionally, Lizzie Mead, the owner, hosts a pet food pantry and donates unique items to charitable organizations.
Reader Recommended
Heliotrope
heliotropemetal.com
Luna and Saya
lunaandsaya.com
Best Hair Salon
Gadabout SalonSpas
Multiple locations, gadabout.com
More than 100 stylists are available for a cut, color, or style and finish. During a personal consultation, these hair experts will consider a person’s lifestyle, face shape and any photos of desired cuts.
Reader Recommended
The Coyote Wore Sideburns
2855 E. Grant Road
520-623-7341, thecoyoteworesideburns.com
Circa 79
5185 North Genematas Drive
520-825-0015, circa79salon.com
Best Place To Get
Great Hair Color
Gadabout SalonSpas
Multiple Locations, gadabout.com
Coloring services include foiling, ombre, flashlights, and corrective color. This local favorite salon-spa employs all levels of stylist: master, advanced, and artist, to cater to every type of client.
Reader Recommended
Hush
4635 E. Fort Lowell Road
520-327-6753, hushsalonandspa.com
Hairmosa Salon
2425 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-971-1886, hairmosasalontucson.com
Best Tattoo Parlor
Black Rose
421 N. Fourth Avenue
520-990-2744, blackrosetattooers.com
These professionally trained tattoo artists pride themselves on personalization, so much so that customers have to walk in and meet the tattoers (no phone calls) in order to make an appointment and get a quote. Custom tattoos are available as are piercings at Honeycomb Jewelry and Piercings, located inside Black Rose.
Reader Recommended
Sacred Art
Multiple locations
sacredarttattoostudio.com
Tattoo Artistry
3518 N. Country Club Road
520-329-3591, facebook.com/tattooartistryaz
Best Tattoo Removal/Alteration
Pima Dermatology
5150 E. Glenn Street
520-795-7729, pimaderm.com
In addition to providing a full list of services including cosmetic, laser, medical, and surgical dermatology, Pima makes its clients smile with its new monthly email called “The SKINny” and a section on its website for specials and events. Telederm service is an option via computer, tablet or mobile device.
Reader Recommended
Oops Laser Removal
5647 E. Grant Road
520-488-5715, oopslaser.com
Look Within Studios
2103 1/2 S. Sixth Avenue
520-599-4420
facebook.com/LookWithinStudiosHairbyMelissaSubia
Best Tattoo Artist
Lisa Cardenas
lisacardenasart.com
This Tucson native opened Haunted Hands in 2012, where she practices her creative style of inking that honors her love of the Sonoran Desert. Although she does not offer custom work, (pre-drawn designs only), the shop’s resident and guest artists do.
Reader Recommended
Anthony Michaels
facebook.com/anthonymichaelstattoo
Nikki (Evil Eye Tattoo)
@ nikkitattooer
Best Place to Get Pierced
Straight to the Point
1927 E. Grant Road
520-808-1684, sttptucson.com
In 2009, piercing industry veteran and life coach Alec Bezzina founded STTP to bring class and customer service to an industry not known for it. In 2016, his protégé and muse Lisa Marie Mytych, known for her effervescent personality and piercing expertise, stepped in to continue his legacy of excellence and integrity.
Reader Recommended
Sacred Art
Multiple Locations
sacredarttattoostudio.com
Enchanted Dragon
Multiple Locations
enchanteddragontattoos.com
Best Barber Shop
Barrio Barbershop
4625 East Broadway Blvd
520-790-8192
facebook.com/barriobarbershop520
When clients step into this locally owned barbershop, they get the best of both worlds: modern and old school, shears and clippers. They also get a complimentary soda or water and an earful of good humor.
Reader Recommended
Headliners
7401 N. La Cholla Boulevard
520-544-2090
facebook.com/HeadlinersBarberShopLlc
Gentlemen Jacks
13360 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail
520-838-0899
gentlemanjacksbarberlounge.com
Best Florist
Mayfield Florist
2200 N. Wilmot Road
520-633-4176, mayfieldflorist.com
When customers send Mayfield flowers, a reaction is guaranteed. This family-run business is one of the largest flower shops in Tucson, blooming with local favorites like Asiatic lilies, Ecuadorian roses, Holland tulips, and exotic orchids.
Reader Recommended
Inglis Florists
2362 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-622-4641, inglisflorists.com
4th Ave Flower Shop
531 N. Fourth Avenue
520-622-7673, fourthavenue.org
Best Eyeglass/
Optical Retailer
Alvernon Optical
Multiple locations, alvernonoptical.com
These board-certified eye doctors have been performing routine eye exams and diagnosing, treating, and managing eye diseases for more than 50 years. Every location carries specialty eyewear, including name-brand and designer frames, safety and occupational glasses and prescription and nonprescription sunglasses.
Reader Recommended
Arizona Primary Eye Care
Multiple locations
arizonaprimaryeyecare.com
Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman,
Hunter & Associates
Multiple locations
eyestucson.com