Best Fashion & Style 2024

A lot is going on, in addition to financing options, that customers will love at Levitz. Not only does the renowned furniture retailer sell living room and bedroom sets, dining and kitchen tables and chairs, and home accessories, but it also hosts floor sample selloffs and gift card contests.

Greentoes is eco-friendly and uses organic, vegan, and environmentally conscious products. Their signature mani and pedi services use aromatics, and guests can select the fragrances. Organic herbs are used for exfoliation, and a relaxing massage is included.

Be green, get paid, stay stylish — these words on the website sum up Plato’s Closet’s difference. At this locally owned and operated business, everybody can shop sustainably, affordably and conveniently.

Score a new look, get cash for fashion, or pick out an amazing Halloween costume. The store’s spooky season costumes are on display now. Its blog also gets in on the action with an article about creative costume ideas alongside style guides and the latest store news.

Best Day Spa

Gadabout SalonSpas

Multiple locations, gadabout.com

A hair, spa, skin and nail team is on hand to service clients at this award-winning salon, which also offers clinical services such as dermaplaning, microneedling, and microblading. Take a time out with — or give the gift of — a spa treatment, such as a massage, facial or mani-pedi.

Reader Recommended

Greentoes

615 W. Roller Coaster Road

520-329-8972, greentoestucson.com



Hiapsi Spa

5655 West Valencia Road

520-324-9200, casinodelsolresort.com

Best Vintage Shopping

22nd Street Antique Mall

5302 E. 22nd Street

520-514-5262

facebook.com/22ndstreetantiquemalltuscon

Dozens of booths showcase vintage treasures on two floors, from furniture to records and jewelry to figurines. The staff is known to be friendly and the vendors often have sales. Shoppers say felt like a kid in a candy store.

Reader Recommended

Buffalo Exchange

2001 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-795-0508, buffaloexchange.com



How Sweet It Was

424 E. Sixth Street

520-623-9854, howsweetitwas.com



Best Tanning Salon

Heavenly Glow

7846 E. Wrightstown Road

520-733-3600, heavenlyglowtans.com

Choose between six Glow packages that use Red Light Therapy or VersaSpa sunless tanning on a level one classic or high-intensity bed. The landmark salon accepts walk-ins only, seven days a week. Teeth whitening is also available.

Reader Recommended

Kist By Mist

3013 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-319-5995, kistbymisttanning.com



Beach Bunnie

943 E. University Boulevard

520-792-8267, beachbunnietanning.com

Best Local Clothing Designer

Ruby Jane

rubyjanedesigns.com

Ruby Sanders designs comfortable, modern clothing. Her motto is “easy wear, easy care is her motto.” In 2011, tired of struggling to find flattering and affordable clothes, the South African native started Ruby Jane.

Reader Recommended

Tierra Owens

@mothertierra



Erin Cox, Southwestern Belle

@erin_._cox

Best Lash Boutique

LALA Lash

2033 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-284-9586

This full-service boutique salon specializes in eyelash extensions, lash lifts, waxing, skin care and facials. One client raved, “Love the atmosphere, love the staff, love my lashes!”

Reader Recommended

Lash Lab

6544 E.Tanque Verde Road

520-820-0143, facebook.com/lashlabllc



Amazing Lash Studio

7625 N. Oracle Road

520-214-7622, amazinglashstudio.com



Best Jewelry

Silver Sea Jewelry

330 N. Fourth Avenue

520-624-9954, facebook.com/SilverSeaJewelry

This local, female-owned silver shop has tons of awesome inside, including sterling silver hand-beaded necklaces and rainbow moonstone rings. Additionally, Lizzie Mead, the owner, hosts a pet food pantry and donates unique items to charitable organizations.

Reader Recommended

Heliotrope

heliotropemetal.com



Luna and Saya

lunaandsaya.com



Best Hair Salon

Gadabout SalonSpas

Multiple locations, gadabout.com

More than 100 stylists are available for a cut, color, or style and finish. During a personal consultation, these hair experts will consider a person’s lifestyle, face shape and any photos of desired cuts.

Reader Recommended

The Coyote Wore Sideburns

2855 E. Grant Road

520-623-7341, thecoyoteworesideburns.com



Circa 79

5185 North Genematas Drive

520-825-0015, circa79salon.com



Best Place To Get

Great Hair Color

Gadabout SalonSpas

Multiple Locations, gadabout.com

Coloring services include foiling, ombre, flashlights, and corrective color. This local favorite salon-spa employs all levels of stylist: master, advanced, and artist, to cater to every type of client.

Reader Recommended

Hush

4635 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-327-6753, hushsalonandspa.com



Hairmosa Salon

2425 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-971-1886, hairmosasalontucson.com



Best Tattoo Parlor

Black Rose

421 N. Fourth Avenue

520-990-2744, blackrosetattooers.com

These professionally trained tattoo artists pride themselves on personalization, so much so that customers have to walk in and meet the tattoers (no phone calls) in order to make an appointment and get a quote. Custom tattoos are available as are piercings at Honeycomb Jewelry and Piercings, located inside Black Rose.

Reader Recommended

Sacred Art

Multiple locations

sacredarttattoostudio.com



Tattoo Artistry

3518 N. Country Club Road

520-329-3591, facebook.com/tattooartistryaz



Best Tattoo Removal/Alteration

Pima Dermatology

5150 E. Glenn Street

520-795-7729, pimaderm.com

In addition to providing a full list of services including cosmetic, laser, medical, and surgical dermatology, Pima makes its clients smile with its new monthly email called “The SKINny” and a section on its website for specials and events. Telederm service is an option via computer, tablet or mobile device.

Reader Recommended

Oops Laser Removal

5647 E. Grant Road

520-488-5715, oopslaser.com



Look Within Studios

2103 1/2 S. Sixth Avenue

520-599-4420

facebook.com/LookWithinStudiosHairbyMelissaSubia



Best Tattoo Artist

Lisa Cardenas

lisacardenasart.com

This Tucson native opened Haunted Hands in 2012, where she practices her creative style of inking that honors her love of the Sonoran Desert. Although she does not offer custom work, (pre-drawn designs only), the shop’s resident and guest artists do.

Reader Recommended

Anthony Michaels

facebook.com/anthonymichaelstattoo



Nikki (Evil Eye Tattoo)

@ nikkitattooer

Best Place to Get Pierced

Straight to the Point

1927 E. Grant Road

520-808-1684, sttptucson.com

In 2009, piercing industry veteran and life coach Alec Bezzina founded STTP to bring class and customer service to an industry not known for it. In 2016, his protégé and muse Lisa Marie Mytych, known for her effervescent personality and piercing expertise, stepped in to continue his legacy of excellence and integrity.

Reader Recommended

Sacred Art

Multiple Locations

sacredarttattoostudio.com



Enchanted Dragon

Multiple Locations

enchanteddragontattoos.com

Best Barber Shop

Barrio Barbershop

4625 East Broadway Blvd

520-790-8192

facebook.com/barriobarbershop520

When clients step into this locally owned barbershop, they get the best of both worlds: modern and old school, shears and clippers. They also get a complimentary soda or water and an earful of good humor.

Reader Recommended

Headliners

7401 N. La Cholla Boulevard

520-544-2090

facebook.com/HeadlinersBarberShopLlc



Gentlemen Jacks

13360 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail

520-838-0899

gentlemanjacksbarberlounge.com



Best Florist

Mayfield Florist

2200 N. Wilmot Road

520-633-4176, mayfieldflorist.com

When customers send Mayfield flowers, a reaction is guaranteed. This family-run business is one of the largest flower shops in Tucson, blooming with local favorites like Asiatic lilies, Ecuadorian roses, Holland tulips, and exotic orchids.

Reader Recommended

Inglis Florists

2362 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-622-4641, inglisflorists.com



4th Ave Flower Shop

531 N. Fourth Avenue

520-622-7673, fourthavenue.org



Best Eyeglass/

Optical Retailer

Alvernon Optical

Multiple locations, alvernonoptical.com

These board-certified eye doctors have been performing routine eye exams and diagnosing, treating, and managing eye diseases for more than 50 years. Every location carries specialty eyewear, including name-brand and designer frames, safety and occupational glasses and prescription and nonprescription sunglasses.

Reader Recommended

Arizona Primary Eye Care

Multiple locations

arizonaprimaryeyecare.com



Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman,

Hunter & Associates

Multiple locations

eyestucson.com