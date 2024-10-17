Best Comida 2024

Best Dulceria
La Estrella Bakery
Multiple locations, laestrellaincaz.com
Nothing is better with or without coffee than a light, fluffy, sweet concha from La Estella Bakery. For the uninitiated, a concha is a yeast bun and topped with one of a few flavors of streusel made into the shape of a shell, thus the name. Also, find donuts, empanadas with a fruity filling, sweet breads that look like small ears of corn and filled with a pink paste and any number of other delectable treats. Judging by the Sunday morning line at the 12th Street location, these must be good — but patience will be rewarded.
Beyond Bread
Multiple locations
beyondbread.com
Dolce Pastello
120 S. Avenida del Convento
520-207-6765, dolcepastello.com
Best Place to Buy a Pinata
Piñata Factory
640 N. Stone Avenue, 520-495-0920
No party is complete without a pinata, and, at the Pinata Factory, there is no end to the selection — everything from Spider-Man to dinosaurs to Mickey Mouse and Chuckie. Even a sparkly, Sputnik-looking orb. If you don’t find it here, it doesn’t exist.
Food City
Multiple locations
myfoodcity.com
Raspados Funland
727 W. Ajo Way
520-294-1120
Best Birria
Rollies Mexican Patio
4573 S. 12th Avenue
520-300-6289, rolliestucson.com
Seventh-generation Tucsonan and chef Mateo Otero wants nothing more than for his guests to get a taste of the true Tucson food cuisine he grew up on. He uses the recipes his mother and grandmother used, so you know this is the real thing. His birria is to die for and the ice cream concha is heavenly. If that doesn’t do it for you, try a birria pizzadilla or Nana’s tacos.
El Taco Rustico
2281 N. Oracle Road
520-623-3478, tacorustico.com
Birrieria Guadalajara
304 E. 22nd Street, orderbirrieriaguadalajara.com
Best Panaderia
La Estrella Bakery
Multiple locations
laestrellaincaz.com
Guests step into La Estrella and immediately see glass cases full of bread, both sweet and savory. Although La Estrella is well known for pan dulce (sweet bread), it also boasts taleras, tortillas, dinner rolls, virginias and hot dog buns. They sell tamales in bulk, masa to make your own and Mexican spices.
Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory
5330 S. 12th Avenue
520-889-2279, alejandrostortillafactory.com
El Triunfo
6350 S. Nogales Highway
520-573-1884
Best Michelada
The Neighborhood Bar OG
3940 E. 29th Street, 520-207-4004
theneighborhoodbar.com
The Neighborhood DWTN
61 E. Congress Street
Micheladas at The Neighborhood are special. They’re made with lime juice, assorted sauces and spices, served over ice and finished with a tajin and salt rim. They say it can cure a hangover, but it is the pause that truly refreshes on a hot summer day.
BK Tacos
2680 N. First Street, 520-207-2245
5118 S. 12th Avenue, 520-295-0105
bktacos.com
Che’s Lounge
350 N. Fourth Avenue
520-623-2088, cheslounge.com
Best Carniceria
Los Amigos Meat Market
3929 S. 12th Avenue
520-889-2969
facebook.com/losamigosmeats
Look for friendly staff, canned goods, produce and the best meat case in town. Los Amigos Meat Market has holiday specials and anything else you might need. Great everyday prices, too.
El Herradero Carniceria
1285 W. Ajo Way
520-295-3715
Carniceria El Novillo
7885 E. Golf Links Road
520-721-5094
Best Guacamole
Guadalajara Grill
1220 E. Prince Road
520-323-1022, guadalajaraoriginalgrill.com
Guadalajara Grill has been offering various Mexican food at its two locations since 2002. The star of the show is its housemade guacamole, made twice a day with only the best avocados.
El Charro
311 N. Court Avenue
520-622-1922, elcharrocafe.com
Seis Kitchen
1765 E. River Road
520-612-7630, seiskitchen.com
Best Salsa
Guadalajara Grill
1220 E. Prince Road
520-323-1022
guadalajaraoriginalgrill.com
Guadalajara has made a name for itself with its salsa, made fresh at the table by its dedicated staff with the ingredients of the guest’s choice. Their salsa and chips are complimentary with the purchase of a meal.
El Charro
311 N. Court Avenue
520-622-1922, elcharrocafe.com
BOCA Tacos y Tequila
533 N. Fourth Avenue
520-777-8134, bocatacos.com
Best Tamales
Tucson Tamale Company
7826 N Oracle Rd
520-403-1888, tucsonfoods.com
Tucson Tamale Company has been turning out high-quality tamales made with organic, non-GMO corn and antibiotic-free meats for more than 15 years. Its tamales have gained national acclaim, with Alton Brown famously saying, “I didn’t order enough.”
El Charro
311 N. Court Avenue
520-622-1922, elcharrocafe.com
Tumerico
2526 E. Sixth Street
520-240-6947, tumerico.com
Best Tortillas
La Estrella Bakery
Multiple locations
520-792-6372, laestrellabakeryincaz.com
Family-owned and operated since 1986, La Estrella has become Tucson’s go-to bakery establishment. Known for its delicious conchas, donuts, and other daily offerings, it’s its tortillas that have become the staple of home cooking at Old Pueblo households.
Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory
5330 S. 12th Avenue
520-889-2279, alejandrostortillafactory.com
Anita Street Market
849 N. Anita Avenue
520-882-580, anitasstreetmarket.com
Best Burrito
Tania’s 33
614 N. Grande Avenue
520-622-0685, taniasongrande.com
At the heart of Tania’s 33’s burrito offerings is its trademark handmade flour tortillas and an extensive variety of vegan and meat options like nopalitos, beans, calabacitas and chicharrones. They’re offered in sizes ranging from regular to XL, ready for any appetite.
Seis Kitchen
1765 E. River Road
520-612-7630, seiskitchen.com
Nico’s Taco Shop
2965 N. Campbell Avenue
520-327-3190, nicosmexicanfood.nl
Best Raspados
Raspados El Paraiso
5917 E. 22nd Street, 520-398-5817
facebook.com/raspadosselparaistucson
Raspados El Paraiso offers indulgent flavor bombs menuwide with fresh fruit, shaved ice, and various syrups. You can go traditional or off-the-wall with their offerings — made with flavors like tamarindo, milk, pecan, plum and more.
Sonoran Delights
921 W. Congress Street
520-623-3020, sonorandelights.com
Oasis Fruit Cones
4127 S 12th Avenue
520-741-7106
Best Torta
Tacos Apson
6741 N. Thornydale Road
520-395-0871, tacosapson.com
Inspired by the Mexican musical phenomenon Los Apson Boys, Tacos Apson lives up to its name by bringing a phenomenal dining experience to the table. Their tortas are worth the hype, featuring your choice of filling, including asada, barbacoa, cabeza and beans.
Seis Kitchen
1765 E. River Road
520-612-7630, seiskitchen.com
Taco Stop
10290 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-419-0484, tacostopaz.com
Best Margarita
Guadalajara Grill
1220 E Prince Rd
520-323-1022, guadalajaraoriginalgrill.com
Guadalajara Grill’s margaritas are nothing to balk at, with offerings ranging from its classic house margarita with high-quality triple sec and blue agave reposado to its bandera margarita made with melon-lime, house frozen, and sweet strawberries. Ask for a frozen margarita or to make your marg “Guadalarita” super-sized!
El Charro
311 N. Court Avenue
520-622-1922, elcharrocafe.com
BOCA Tacos y Tequila
533 N. Fourth Avenue
520-777-8134, bocatacos.com
Best Elote
BOCA Tacos y Tequila
533 N. Fourth Avenue
520-777-8134, bocatacos.com
Chef Maria Mazon’s concept features many notable menu items, but it’s her elote that is the shining star of its class. Marked as one of BOCA’s house favorites, its elote is made traditionally with a grilled cob topped with crema, cotija, and chipotle spice. Enjoy it on their pet-friendly patio.
Zio Peppe
6502 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-888-4242, ziopeppeaz.com
Ermanos
220 N. Fourth Avenue
520-445-6626, ermanosbrew.com
Best Empanadas
La Estrella Bakery
Multiple locations
520-792-6372, laestrellabakeryincaz.com
Stop by any La Estrella Bakery in town and grab a tasty empanada to jumpstart your day. The family-owned bakery has been serving Tucson for nearly 40 years and its dedication to creating these delicious fruit-flavored delights is one of the many ways it has become a community staple.
Anita Street Market
849 N. Anita Avenue
520-882-580, anitasstreetmarket.com
Le Cave’s Bakery
3950 E. 22nd Street
520-624-2561
facebook.com/leaves
Best Tacos
Street Tacos & Beer
58 W. Congress Street
520-269-6266. streettaco.online
Street Taco has become an establishment in Tucson, with not just one iconic location off Congress, but another in Oro Valley. Tasty and affordable tacos—with a taco happy hour every day at 3 p.m. — are trademarks of this express eatery. A variety of meats plus calabacitas ensures there’s a street taco for everyone.
Rollies Mexican Patio
4573 S. 12th Avenue
520-300-6289, rolliestucson.com
BOCA by Chef Maria Mazon
533 N. Fourth Avenue
520-777-8134, bocatacos.com
Best Menudo
Tania's 33
614 N. Grande Avenue
520-622-0685, taniasongrande.com
Tania’s menudo has been a Tucson legend since they first opened in the ’70s, with red and white options available in sizes ranging from 16 ounces to a full gallon. Tania’s doesn’t cut corners with its menudo, which includes cilantro, onion, lemon, and salsa mixed into a concoction of hominy and tripe.
El Minuto Café
354 S. Main Avenue
520-882-4145, elminutotucson.com
Teresa’s Mosaic Café
2456 N. Silver Mosaic Drive
520-624-4512, teresasmosaic.com