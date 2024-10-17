Best Comida 2024

Guests step into La Estrella and immediately see glass cases full of bread, both sweet and savory. Although La Estrella is well known for pan dulce (sweet bread), it also boasts taleras, tortillas, dinner rolls, virginias and hot dog buns. They sell tamales in bulk, masa to make your own and Mexican spices.

Seventh-generation Tucsonan and chef Mateo Otero wants nothing more than for his guests to get a taste of the true Tucson food cuisine he grew up on. He uses the recipes his mother and grandmother used, so you know this is the real thing. His birria is to die for and the ice cream concha is heavenly. If that doesn’t do it for you, try a birria pizzadilla or Nana’s tacos.

No party is complete without a pinata, and, at the Pinata Factory, there is no end to the selection — everything from Spider-Man to dinosaurs to Mickey Mouse and Chuckie. Even a sparkly, Sputnik-looking orb. If you don’t find it here, it doesn’t exist.

Nothing is better with or without coffee than a light, fluffy, sweet concha from La Estella Bakery. For the uninitiated, a concha is a yeast bun and topped with one of a few flavors of streusel made into the shape of a shell, thus the name. Also, find donuts, empanadas with a fruity filling, sweet breads that look like small ears of corn and filled with a pink paste and any number of other delectable treats. Judging by the Sunday morning line at the 12th Street location, these must be good — but patience will be rewarded.

Reader Recommended

Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory

5330 S. 12th Avenue

520-889-2279, alejandrostortillafactory.com

El Triunfo

6350 S. Nogales Highway

520-573-1884

Best Michelada

The Neighborhood Bar OG

3940 E. 29th Street, 520-207-4004

theneighborhoodbar.com

The Neighborhood DWTN

61 E. Congress Street

Micheladas at The Neighborhood are special. They’re made with lime juice, assorted sauces and spices, served over ice and finished with a tajin and salt rim. They say it can cure a hangover, but it is the pause that truly refreshes on a hot summer day.

Reader Recommended

BK Tacos

2680 N. First Street, 520-207-2245

5118 S. 12th Avenue, 520-295-0105

bktacos.com

Che’s Lounge

350 N. Fourth Avenue

520-623-2088, cheslounge.com

Best Carniceria

Los Amigos Meat Market

3929 S. 12th Avenue

520-889-2969

facebook.com/losamigosmeats

Look for friendly staff, canned goods, produce and the best meat case in town. Los Amigos Meat Market has holiday specials and anything else you might need. Great everyday prices, too.

Reader Recommended

El Herradero Carniceria

1285 W. Ajo Way

520-295-3715

Carniceria El Novillo

7885 E. Golf Links Road

520-721-5094

Best Guacamole

Guadalajara Grill

1220 E. Prince Road

520-323-1022, guadalajaraoriginalgrill.com

Guadalajara Grill has been offering various Mexican food at its two locations since 2002. The star of the show is its housemade guacamole, made twice a day with only the best avocados.

Reader Recommended

El Charro

311 N. Court Avenue

520-622-1922, elcharrocafe.com

Seis Kitchen

1765 E. River Road

520-612-7630, seiskitchen.com

Best Salsa

Guadalajara Grill

1220 E. Prince Road

520-323-1022

guadalajaraoriginalgrill.com

Guadalajara has made a name for itself with its salsa, made fresh at the table by its dedicated staff with the ingredients of the guest’s choice. Their salsa and chips are complimentary with the purchase of a meal.

Reader Recommended

El Charro

311 N. Court Avenue

520-622-1922, elcharrocafe.com

BOCA Tacos y Tequila

533 N. Fourth Avenue

520-777-8134, bocatacos.com

Best Tamales

Tucson Tamale Company

7826 N Oracle Rd

520-403-1888, tucsonfoods.com

Tucson Tamale Company has been turning out high-quality tamales made with organic, non-GMO corn and antibiotic-free meats for more than 15 years. Its tamales have gained national acclaim, with Alton Brown famously saying, “I didn’t order enough.”

Reader Recommended

El Charro

311 N. Court Avenue

520-622-1922, elcharrocafe.com

Tumerico

2526 E. Sixth Street

520-240-6947, tumerico.com

Best Tortillas

La Estrella Bakery

Multiple locations

520-792-6372, laestrellabakeryincaz.com

Family-owned and operated since 1986, La Estrella has become Tucson’s go-to bakery establishment. Known for its delicious conchas, donuts, and other daily offerings, it’s its tortillas that have become the staple of home cooking at Old Pueblo households.

Reader Recommended

Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory

5330 S. 12th Avenue

520-889-2279, alejandrostortillafactory.com

Anita Street Market

849 N. Anita Avenue

520-882-580, anitasstreetmarket.com

Best Burrito

Tania’s 33

614 N. Grande Avenue

520-622-0685, taniasongrande.com

At the heart of Tania’s 33’s burrito offerings is its trademark handmade flour tortillas and an extensive variety of vegan and meat options like nopalitos, beans, calabacitas and chicharrones. They’re offered in sizes ranging from regular to XL, ready for any appetite.

Reader Recommended

Seis Kitchen

1765 E. River Road

520-612-7630, seiskitchen.com

Nico’s Taco Shop

2965 N. Campbell Avenue

520-327-3190, nicosmexicanfood.nl

Best Raspados

Raspados El Paraiso

5917 E. 22nd Street, 520-398-5817

facebook.com/raspadosselparaistucson

Raspados El Paraiso offers indulgent flavor bombs menuwide with fresh fruit, shaved ice, and various syrups. You can go traditional or off-the-wall with their offerings — made with flavors like tamarindo, milk, pecan, plum and more.

Reader Recommended

Sonoran Delights

921 W. Congress Street

520-623-3020, sonorandelights.com

Oasis Fruit Cones

4127 S 12th Avenue

520-741-7106

Best Torta

Tacos Apson

6741 N. Thornydale Road

520-395-0871, tacosapson.com

Inspired by the Mexican musical phenomenon Los Apson Boys, Tacos Apson lives up to its name by bringing a phenomenal dining experience to the table. Their tortas are worth the hype, featuring your choice of filling, including asada, barbacoa, cabeza and beans.

Reader Recommended

Seis Kitchen

1765 E. River Road

520-612-7630, seiskitchen.com

Taco Stop

10290 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-419-0484, tacostopaz.com

Best Margarita

Guadalajara Grill

1220 E Prince Rd

520-323-1022, guadalajaraoriginalgrill.com

Guadalajara Grill’s margaritas are nothing to balk at, with offerings ranging from its classic house margarita with high-quality triple sec and blue agave reposado to its bandera margarita made with melon-lime, house frozen, and sweet strawberries. Ask for a frozen margarita or to make your marg “Guadalarita” super-sized!

Reader Recommended

El Charro

311 N. Court Avenue

520-622-1922, elcharrocafe.com

BOCA Tacos y Tequila

533 N. Fourth Avenue

520-777-8134, bocatacos.com

Best Elote

BOCA Tacos y Tequila

533 N. Fourth Avenue

520-777-8134, bocatacos.com

Chef Maria Mazon’s concept features many notable menu items, but it’s her elote that is the shining star of its class. Marked as one of BOCA’s house favorites, its elote is made traditionally with a grilled cob topped with crema, cotija, and chipotle spice. Enjoy it on their pet-friendly patio.

Reader Recommended

Zio Peppe

6502 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-888-4242, ziopeppeaz.com

Ermanos

220 N. Fourth Avenue

520-445-6626, ermanosbrew.com

Best Empanadas

La Estrella Bakery

Multiple locations

520-792-6372, laestrellabakeryincaz.com

Stop by any La Estrella Bakery in town and grab a tasty empanada to jumpstart your day. The family-owned bakery has been serving Tucson for nearly 40 years and its dedication to creating these delicious fruit-flavored delights is one of the many ways it has become a community staple.

Reader Recommended

Anita Street Market

849 N. Anita Avenue

520-882-580, anitasstreetmarket.com

Le Cave’s Bakery

3950 E. 22nd Street

520-624-2561

facebook.com/leaves

Best Tacos

Street Tacos & Beer

58 W. Congress Street

520-269-6266. streettaco.online

Street Taco has become an establishment in Tucson, with not just one iconic location off Congress, but another in Oro Valley. Tasty and affordable tacos—with a taco happy hour every day at 3 p.m. — are trademarks of this express eatery. A variety of meats plus calabacitas ensures there’s a street taco for everyone.

Reader Recommended

Rollies Mexican Patio

4573 S. 12th Avenue

520-300-6289, rolliestucson.com

BOCA by Chef Maria Mazon

533 N. Fourth Avenue

520-777-8134, bocatacos.com

Best Menudo

Tania’s 33

614 N. Grande Avenue

520-622-0685, taniasongrande.com

Tania’s menudo has been a Tucson legend since they first opened in the ’70s, with red and white options available in sizes ranging from 16 ounces to a full gallon. Tania’s doesn’t cut corners with its menudo, which includes cilantro, onion, lemon, and salsa mixed into a concoction of hominy and tripe.

Reader Recommended

El Minuto Café

354 S. Main Avenue

520-882-4145, elminutotucson.com

Teresa’s Mosaic Café



2456 N. Silver Mosaic Drive

520-624-4512, teresasmosaic.com